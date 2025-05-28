“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 contestant Arrietty, whose real name is Luis Luviano, is facing backlash after making wild accusations. In a recent heated exchange, Arrietty lashed out at her former drag mother. The whole thing is just messy, and the backlash was so intense that Arrietty issued a public apology. Here’s a breakdown of what led to the drama and what Arrietty said that made people mad.

It all started with drama-peddler in chief Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Not Irene revealing her and Arriettys beef on Mistress Monday like this is so insane… pic.twitter.com/FxfWvLgQBk — Nova_Grave💫 (@GraveNova) May 19, 2025

Mistress Isabelle Brooks was interviewing Irene (The Alien) DuBois, and she asked if Arrietty and Irene were still connected. Irene is Arrietty’s drag mother, or she was. It seems like the two have some bad blood with Irene’s reaction.

“Not any longer,” Irene quipped when Mistress asked if the two were still close.

“Do you think it can be saved,” Mistress asked.

“No,” Irene said. “I will say this: I never forgive someone who fucks with my money, my character, or my man.”

Mistress immediately rubbed salt in the wound adding, “Bitch, I can’t even argue with that. Fuck that bitch. No shade.”

The video quickly went viral with people speculating what Irene meant. There were a lot of questions about what Arrietty did to make Irene so angry with her.

Arrietty took to social media to respond

Irene… here’s all her tweets cause she deleted them. You don’t just throw nasty lies on tweets then delete them. The North always remembers. pic.twitter.com/sWuwwXwLLO May 20, 2025

Arrietty, who has already gotten in trouble for saying offensive things about fellow queens, really went off. In a series of tweets, Arrietty accused Irene of being racist and made reference to “prepubescent children” in her rant. The accusations really framed Irene as a racist, sexual predator, and the claims shocked fans.

“And to be frank, her friends hated me already, so at this point, she already had made up her mind about me, she just needed a reason to call it quits. Period. That’s the story. So no, it wasn’t character — u did that to urself when u said n did racist shit and everyone hated u a while back remember,” Arrietty said on social media. “And no it DEFINITELY wasn’t ‘man’ because imma be perfectly clear: I fuck MEN. I don’t fuck prepubescent children. Let’s just say that. I also have plenty of details about both topics if any outlet wants them. Y’all thinking I was aborted, naw, I was released from my shackles.”

Arrietty quickly deleted all of the tweets but the screenshots live forever. Fans have continued to circulate the accusations. People are stunned that Arrietty would even use the phrase prepubescent children and then quickly delete the tweet.

Since the viral tweets, Arrietty has issued an apology

In an apology post, Arrietty took accountability for her reaction to the viral interview. She also apologized for reacting so quickly out of anger, something Arrietty is becoming known for these days. Unfortunately, it does seem that Arrietty is unable to control her emotional reactions and is letting her anger get her into trouble.

“After a conversation with Irene herself, we decided a public statement was necessary. [I] want to take full responsibility for the language I used, including the words ‘prepubescent’ and ‘racist,’” Arrietty wrote. “While they were intended as exaggerations, I now understand that they were not only inappropriate, but also deeply hurtful and unnecessary. I am truly sorry for any pain or discomfort my words may have caused.”

Arrietty then continues to say that she is seeking help and anger management to better handle her emotions when moments like this arise in the future. Everyone makes mistakes, but being in the public eye does give a new level of scrutiny that is new to some queens.

We can only hope that Arrietty is serious about seeking help to curb her harmful actions. Mistakes happen. What matters is how you grow from it. Hopefully, Arrietty is going to grow from this.