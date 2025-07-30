The Hollywood rumor mill is working overtime right now. The latest gossip is that Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are romantically connected. The “Ballerina” actress has been connected to several high-profile men in Hollywood, and Cruise isn’t the only age gap that caught people’s attention. It’s giving Becky G “Mayores,” and we are low-key here for the jokes and fun.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise *might* be dating

Tom Cruise, 63, and Ana de Armas, 37, just made their first public appearance together. pic.twitter.com/qE7Kn4wbw0 — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 29, 2025

Photos of the actors holding hands while together in Vermont have really accelerated rumors that Ana de Armas, 37, and Tom Cruise, 63, are dating. For a while, the two tried to hide any inkling of a romantic connection behind their current project. The two are working together in an upcoming supernatural thriller called “Deeper.” When photos of them together first surfaced, they claimed they were discussing the project and collaborating on it.

However, photos continued to hit the press, and the people were less willing to believe that it was strictly work. The two being photographed together so frequently just kept the rumor mill spinning. The latest spotting has everyone assuming that the rumors are true. The two were photographed in Vermont, according to People.

The two have been fueling rumors of a relationship since February 2025. They were photographed together having a night out in London. De Armas has been connected to men from around the world.

If the rumors are true, this is de Armas’s second Hollywood leading man. De Armas was connected with Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021. Photos of the couple then went viral as fans watched De Armas and Affleck often out on walks during COVID lockdowns. Back then, Affleck was 48 years old and de Armas was 32 years old. The two also met while working on a film together.

Social media and the internet remain undefeated with the jokes

tom cruise ana de armas

in 1988 in 1988 pic.twitter.com/DnFnwuf7OV — Idc. (@dudeitsokay) July 30, 2025

Everybody has the age jokes coming. The age difference between the two is large, however, it really isn’t anyone’s business. That being said, the age jokes are just giving. The 26-year age difference is the main reason that so many people are talking about the pairing. Honestly, two actors meeting on set and falling in love is a recurring trope in Hollywood so that’s not really the tea.

So Pamela Anderson is dating Liam Neeson, Ana de Armas is with Tom Cruise, and Katy Perry is out with Justin Trudeau? I’m so confused.pic.twitter.com/3iOG80fgfI — Erika (@erikaxtc) July 29, 2025

There does seem to be a random coupling happening in the world right now with a few pairings surprising the world. De Armas and Cruise are just two of six people that people are talking about.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neesen are dating after starring together in “The Naked Gun.” The two reportedly started a relationship after filming and things have been going ever since. They two recently invited their sons to join them on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere in New York City.

Fans are also talking about former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dining with Katy Perry. The two were photographed having dinner and taking a stroll through Montreal. Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie, in 2023. Perry split, again, from Orlando Bloom earlier this year.