The Aguilar dynasty is known for filling stadiums with mariachi and tradition. But at their recent Hollywood Bowl concerts, the spotlight shifted from music to controversy. Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, and Emiliano Aguilar made remarks about immigration that have ignited criticism across social media and in the press.

Pepe Aguilar’s speech on “doing things legally”

On August 15 and 16, Pepe Aguilar performed two sold-out shows in Los Angeles with his children, Ángela and Leonardo. While the nights were meant to celebrate música mexicana, it was Pepe’s speech that stirred conversation.

Pepe told the crowd: “Let’s do things legally so there are no fucking excuses, so we can truly be part of this wonderful country that was built on laws and will remain strong because of that.”

He added: “We are not going to please the radicals (…) They know how we are going to turn the tables on them (…) By doing our job better and better, each one of us from wherever we are. This is how we will demonstrate that we not only deserve a place in this country, but are also an integral part of it. I wasn’t going to talk to them about this, and now they are going to kick us to the curb, and maybe ICE is out here to screw us,” before laughing.

Pepe also balanced his words by saying: “I agree one hundred percent that we have to respect the law, but we also have to respect human dignity.” He reminded fans of his father, Antonio Aguilar’s, mantra: “No te preocupes. Ocupate.”

Ángela Aguilar pushes back with her own message

The following night, Ángela Aguilar addressed the crowd directly. She said, “I don’t want to miss the opportunity to be on this stage without speaking my truth. And for me, even though artists might not say it because it’s not convenient for them, I do want to represent Mexican-Americans. I do want to say that what’s happening to our people isn’t right. I won’t stand for it.”

She went further: “I was born in Los Angeles, and my father said something yesterday: he was very proud to be in the United States and very proud to be a Mexican-American, a legal one. If I could say one thing I’ve learned in these months, it’s that only the people save the people. So we have to speak out, we have to take to the streets, we have to continue demanding our rights because it’s not right for families to be separated, it’s not right.”

Ángela ended her remarks with a call for dignity and community: “And because I love this great country and I’m very proud to be here, I’m proud to say that what’s happening is unconstitutional. And as my father said yesterday: this is about dignity and humanity, not borders. So, as I say, only the people save the people. Sorry, I know I’m a singer and I’m talking a lot to you, but it was something very important for me to say and to represent my community. So, thank you for listening.”

@di.mdl24 🎤🇲🇽 Ángela Aguilar mete la pata en pleno concierto en el Hollywood Bowl 😱 Durante un emotivo discurso en apoyo a los migrantes, Ángela Aguilar habló sobre lo orgulloso que está su papá de sus raíces y de ser un orgulloso “Mexicano-americano”… 😳 Pero de inmediato se corrigió y, de manera bastante presuntuosa, aclaró: 👉 “UN MEXICANO AMERICANO LEGAL”. El comentario generó sorpresa entre los asistentes, pues mientras el show buscaba ser un homenaje a la comunidad migrante, su puntualización sonó fuera de lugar y muchos lo vieron como un desliz incómodo. 🔥 ¿Crees que fue un simple error o un comentario clasista disfrazado? #ÁngelaAguilar #HollywoodBowl #Migrantes #Polémica #PepeAguilar ♬ sonido original – DiMe DeL chisMe 🥳🔥

Emiliano Aguilar adds his voice

The controversy grew louder when Emiliano Aguilar, Pepe’s eldest son, joined the conversation. He asked: “A quick question for everyone: What’s the difference between being a legal Mexican-American and an illegal Mexican-American? What’s the difference? We’re all Mexican, and long live Mexico.”

Mixed reactions to the Aguilar family

For many in the audience, the Aguilars’ words felt like a message of unity. Ángela dedicated “Cielito Lindo” to immigrants while the phrase “Solo el Pueblo Salva al Pueblo” appeared on stage screens. Leonardo also honored his grandparents, Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, with performances that connected deeply with fans.

But the repeated use of the word “legal” in Pepe and Ángela’s speeches drew backlash. Immigrant advocates and social media users accused the family of creating a divide between “legal” and “illegal” immigrants, which many found offensive.

The Aguilars between music and controversy

The scandal arrives at a time when critics are closely watching Ángela Aguilar over her marriage to Christian Nodal. While the family continues to dominate stages, their comments have opened a new chapter of public scrutiny.

Still, their performances at the Hollywood Bowl showed the power of La Dinastía Aguilar in shaping conversations far beyond music, whether their audience agreed with them or not.