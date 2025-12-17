No need to let questions about post-grad job searches, weight, or the inevitable “y el novio?” get you down. We have the ultimate pump-up playlist, tailor-made for that oddly specific scenario: gearing up to face the dinner table interrogation.

Another year has passed, and we will soon reunite with family for the holidays. Whether 2023 was a busy year or you moved silently, don’t let your nosy tias get you down.

Enter your new favorite playlist for an oddly specific scenario. We’ve put together the best pump-up playlist for when you’re getting ready to sit at the dinner table. You’re covered for all scenarios: questions about your post-grad job search, weight, and the classic, “y el novio?”

Whether you’re feeling petty or empowered, the 13 tracks on this playlist by artists like Shakira, Bomba Estéreo, and Rosalía will be by your side when those critical comments come your way.

“A Quién Le Importa” – Thalía

“¿A quién le importa lo que yo haga? / ¿A quién le importa lo que yo diga? Yo soy así, así seguiré / Nunca cambiaré”

“Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift

“I stay out too late / Got nothin’ in my brain / That’s what people say, mm-mm.”

“In Ha Mood” – Ice Spice

“Step in the party, I’m lookin’ the baddest / So the paparazzi in my face.”

“S91” – Karol G

“Desde lejos se les ve que quieren ser como yo, ya los vi / Pero el flow no está a la venta”

“Soy Yo” – Bomba Estéreo

“Y no te preocupes si no te aprueban / Cuando te critiquen, tú solo di / ‘Soy yo’”

“POR EL CONTRARIO” – Becky G, Ángela Aguilar, & Leonardo Aguilar

“Traté de negociarlo con el karma / Y me dijo: ‘Todo se paga, todo se paga’”

“La vida es un carnaval” – Celia Cruz

“Todo aquel que piense que la vida siempre es cruel / Tiene que saber que no es así / Que tan solo hay momentos malos y todo pasa”

“MONACO” – Bad Bunny

“A ti no te conocen ni en tu barrio”

“Todos Me Miran” – Gloria Trevi

“Y todos me miran, me miran, me miran / Algunos con envidia pero al final, pero al final / Pero al final, todos me amarán”

“Bizcochito” – Rosalía

“El mal de ojo que me manden me lo quito”

“Who Says” – Selena Gomez

“I’m sure you got some things / You’d like to change about yourself / But when it comes to me / I wouldn’t want to be anybody else.”

“Creo en Mí” – Natalia Jiménez

“Vuelo libre, sobrevuelo las granadas / Por el suelo, no me arrastro nunca más”

“Chantaje” – Shakira ft. Maluma

“Se escucha en la calle que ya no me quieres / Ven y dímelo en la cara”

This article was originally published in December 2023.