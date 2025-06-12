Los Angeles is in the news for the anti-ICE protests happening downtown. Amidst the chaos of increasing militarization for a small portion of the city, one street vendor made a difference. He became an unexpected hero during the protest. Edgar Hernandez, his brother-in-law Sesarin Hernanez, and his girlfriend Cinthia Soriao, showed up in a major way. Their cart became refuge for protesters as they were tear gassed by law enforcement. Their quick thinking and aid helped protesters as they stood up for their neighbors, friends, and family.

Edgar Hernandez is like most street vendors in Los Angeles

Located in La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Edgar, along with Sesarin and Cinthia, have been making a living selling bacon wrapped hotdogs and aguas frescas in the historically Latine community. La Plaza de Cultura y Artes is situated close to the site of ongoing protests in downtown Los Angeles. The three of them never assumed they would become a major part of the protest. Yet, that narrative changed with their quick thinking on Sunday, June 8, 2025, changed that.

“We came in the morning and it was a regular day, sunny and hot,” Edgar recalls about Sunday. “We could see the protesters from far away and that same day I went to the protest to just walk around and check it out. I came back thinking that it was going to stay there. It was me, my brother-in-law Sesarin and my girlfriend Cinthia.”

As the day progressed, it became clear that what started as a peaceful demonstration was shifting. Edgar recalls seeing the Waymo cars on fire. He also saw and heard the flashbang grenades and tear gas being used against the protesters. It wasn’t long until the protesters were running in their direction trying to get away from the chemical irritants.

“People were getting tear-gassed and we saw them running this way. I had an extra gallon of milk so I saw them crying so I just grabbed the milk and I told them to come here,” Edgar says. “I started putting milk on everyone’s eyes and after that, once they got better, I think a couple of minutes, they went back.”

As other vendors fled, Edgar stayed put and was in the middle of the chaos

The street vendor recalled that as the protests made its way towards them, the vendors around them ran. They were alone surrounded by the law enforcement response and the protesters clashing on the streets.

“We were literally in the middle of everything,” Edgar says. “They ripped up the fences and made a wall right here and the cops had their wall over here and we were just in the middle of the rock throwing, the bang grenades. We were in the middle of everything.”

Despite the chaos, they stayed at their cart ready to help and keep selling. But, they knew they had to stay calm to stay safe. Edgar says that law enforcement surrounded them at one point and they feared for their safety. Fortunately, another law enforcement officer told his colleagues to stand down.

“We thought that if we did anything they would think that we were with them and would try to do something to our stand so, basically, we were just standing here watching them do everything,” Edgar remembers. He added: “After that, we ducked down and they just kept walking. We saw the whole commotion.”

They stayed, Edgar admits, because they came that day to work and make money to feed their family. He empathizes with the protesters and the communities being upended by the ICE raids that have rocked Los Angeles. For him, it is important for people to stand together for the community, especially when others are trying to demoralize those flying the Mexican flag in their protest.

“Sometimes people even say, ‘Why do they wave their Mexican flags and all that since they are in America?’ No. The reason they are waving that is to support our race and also to show that we are supporting our families,” Edgar says. “No matter what race you are, we are all the same people. We didn’t come here to make America bad, you know. We came here to work and keep pushing forward and live our lives.”