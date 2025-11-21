Stagé is a food industry term with deep meaning. A stagé usually works as an unpaid intern who brings passion to learning new techniques and growing in a professional kitchen. The word comes from the French term stagiaire, meaning “trainee” or “intern.” The practice is common across the world. It gives aspiring chefs a chance to test their skills under the tutelage of a trained chef. This is the premise of the documentary “STAGÉ.”

“STAGÉ” is a documentary showing appreciation to the restaurant industry by celebrating the unsung artists and the community they share. The film is a look into the dishwashers, prep cooks, line cooks, porters, and quiet craftspeople. They are the backbone of the industry. Hugo Gamino tells the story as he returns to the professional kitchen after 16 years.

No role is too small in the kitchen

Hugo Gamino built a career in professional kitchens from Texas to Washington, D.C. For more than 20 years, Gamino’s life was a choreographed dance of prep lists, the heat of service, and the camaraderie found only in the kitchen. “STAGÉ” is Gamino’s reflection on his decades-long career. He reengages in the world of dining rooms, kitchens, and creative spaces where food, people, and service collide in a beautiful, controlled chaos.

He answered the call when a friend challenged him to reconnect with his roots and test his skills in a professional kitchen again. It was Chef Edgar Rico who opened his kitchen to Gamino and allowed him to embrace the opportunity to get back into the trenches in “STAGÉ.” He takes on any job needed during a day of service at Nixta Taqueria in Austin, Texas. What started as a challenge turns into a chance for Gamino to honor the people who helped build him up.

“STAGÉ, is less about me and more about the industry and the people that work it,” Gamino says. “The unseen. The ones that labor behind the scenes. A tribute to the people and industry that shaped me.”

“STAGÉ” invites viewers into the professional culinary world

The term stagé is defined as “a culinary apprentice working in a professional kitchen to gain experience, learn techniques, and prove their skills – often unpaid but fueled by passion.” In the film, Gamino is once again working in a professional kitchen in Texas as a stagé.

His entrance into the kitchen sets off a heartwarming team effort to make Gamino feel at home. He is immediately put to work getting corn ready for the nixtamal process to make tortillas. As Gamino explains, the beginning of the process involves a lot of learning about how the staff communicates, the work’s cadence, and the kitchen’s overall layout.

The film shows, in real time, the shared glances, unspoken communication, and the discipline and pride that the kitchen staff use on a daily basis. The work, while seemingly chaotic, is structured and collaborative.

The film refocuses the role of the kitchen staff

“STAGÉ” wants the audience to feel connected to the humanity of the people behind the scenes who create the food. They are more than staff, they are artists. The dishes made in a professional kitchen come together through the work of caretakers and culture keepers. Each dish is crafted by multiple hands and with a love of the culinary arts. It is a reminder of the shared humanity of food and the love of nourishing people.

Filmmakers Liam Santa Cruz and Rafael Gomez worked with Gamino to create “STAGÉ” to tell this story. It is more than a film; it is a longtime vision of Gamino’s. The film aims to honor the tireless hands in the kitchen, creating authentic and unforgettable culinary adventures.

Gamino wants “STAGÉ” to be an homage to the industry that created him and the people who fuel it every day. The food on the plate is just part of the story. It is the community built in the professional kitchens during service, prep work, and cooking that creates the full picture of culinary excellence.