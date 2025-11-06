Everyone knows Spirit Halloween. The famous themed store seems to set up shop in every empty storefront you drive past. But have you ever experienced a Spirit Christmas? Spencer’s Gifts, which owns Spirit Halloween, tested out a Christmas-themed store last year. It was so popular that it is back this year and in more places than before. Now, a lot of people won’t get a chance to check it out, but that doesn’t mean limited excitement. People are excited to know that somewhere out there, Spirit Christmas stores are offering extra holiday spirit.

Spirit Christmas is back this year

The popular Halloween stores have become a punchline in retail giants’ failures. The store that shows up to signal the start of the holiday season is going further this year. Now, after the Halloween season ends, some of the stores are turning into Spirit Christmas stores. This is a new concept for Spencer’s Gifts, which owns Spirit Halloween.

Last year, Spirit Christmas opened in 8 Spirit Christmas stores spread across 4 states: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. This year, the company is expanding its footprint and opening 30 stores across 12 states. Those states are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

“At Spirit, we believe the magic of the season does not end with Halloween—it transforms,” Steven Silverstein, the CEO of Spirit Christmas, told AL.com. “Back by popular demand and with even more locations, Spirit Christmas is an extension of our sensory-rich, interactive holiday experiences. From our one-of-a-kind Santa photo experience to an exclusive collection of festive merchandise, we’re thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of magic and fun.”

Even the spooky fans can get into Spirit Christmas

I spotted a Spirit Christmas! Tons of cool new holiday stuff in there. 🎄🎅🏻 #SpiritChristmas #Christmas pic.twitter.com/8wijfwL9Qk October 26, 2025

The store is filled with Christmas decor that leans into the IPs of our childhoods, like Bumble, the abominable snowman from “Rudolph.” Want to feel a little more tropical? You can have a pineapple under the sea inflatable on your lawn.

Even the spooky fans can find the special piece of Christmas decor. Elf on the Shelf is cool. Spirit Christmas is offering a new horror take on the classic with Ghost Face at Your Place. Nothing quite says Spirit Christmas like a 1990s slasher killer dressed in a festive red Santa costume.

Cracking nuts is a festive walk through nightmares with three nutcrackers: Art the Clown Bloody Axe Nutcracker, Krampus Nutcracker, and Ghost Face Bloody Knife Nutcracker. Why stick to the typical nutcrackers when you can make it spooky?

Spirit Halloween operates more than 1,500 stores across North America. The growing popularity of the Spirit retail world has continued to grow since Spencer’s Gift acquired the company in 1999. Some of the Spirit Christmas stores are already open, and the rest will open soon. They will stay open until the end of the year.

So, don’t forget to be like your abuela and get back to a Spirit Christmas after the holiday and try to get any of those great sales for next year.