The year has just started but we are already seeing the trends that are going to shape 2026. From the outfits to collabs to songs, we already have people pushing the culture forward in the best ways. It is only January but there are already strong signs about what pop culture will look like for the year. Here is what we are seeing about what things are already shaping 2026. No surprise, Bad Bunny is on the list.

Style: It is time to once again embrace patterns

When it comes to streetwear, you can expect to see a shift in 2026.



According to Teen Vogue, polka dots and checkered patterns are among the many things in fashion that will be trending this year. If there is anything that Latinos understand, it is patterns. So, as we start getting ready for our outfits of 2026, don’t shy away from some culturally relevant patterns. Be bold and proud of colors, patterns, and the culture that raised you. Never, ever shy away from living your ancestors’ wildest dreams, and that includes existing unapologetically.

Music: Everybody is out there looking for their husband

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!



Raye’s song “Where Is My Husband!” is everywhere right now. The lyrics and fast-paced, almost breathless, singing are what make the song so catchy. But the song is a throwback to old-school music that filled bars and clubs during times of social change. The big band influence of the song seems just too perfectly timed with the state of the world right now. Big bands were at their peak from 1935 to 1945 during a time of social and economic change from the Great Depression to World War II. So, while we face another big shift in society, we at least have a song that echoes a familiar time in world history.

Collab: Bad Bunny x Adidas are at it again

🚨Primeras imágenes oficiales de las Badbo 1.0 🔥🐐



Bad Bunny is once again giving a brand-new sneaker to the sneakerheads in his fandom. San Benito and Adidas are releasing the Badbo 1.0 on Feb. 15. The shoes, according to Sneaker News, are coming out at a very specific time. The date coincides with the NBA All-Star Game and a week after his much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show. The shoes, which Bad Bunny soft-launched during his “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” world tour promos, come with a great design and gorgeous color schemes.

Speculation: Literally anyone that San Benito brings to the Super Bowl stage

Bad Bunny is getting ready for the Super Bowl Halftime show, and we can’t wait to see what surprises he has in mind. The show is already building to be a major moment in the culture, with growing political unrest in the US. Immigration raids are building, and videos from Minneapolis are sparking national outrage and protests. Bad Bunny intentionally left the US out of his world tour because of the risk of immigration agents harassing his fans. So, what he is bringing to the Super Bowl Halftime show will definitely send a message while getting all of MAGA very upset. Spanish will take center stage at the halftime show in an unapologetic sign to the country that we have always been and always will be part of this country.