RuPaul has Latino fans vibing right now

If you follow RuPaul on social media, you know that he throws down with her little lip-sync videos. One of her latest is getting everyone excited as he gives love to “Popurri Fiesta No. 7” by Reventon Bailable. All it took was the entertainer to lip-sync to 14 seconds of the song for people to totally fall in love.

RuPaul has given a platform for Latina drag queens throughout the life of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise. The show, which debuted in 2009, has featured dozens of Latina queens representing several Latin American countries. Ginger Minj, a queen with Puerto Rican heritage, won All-Stars Season 10, the most recent All-Stars season.

The song was released in 2016 and is a definite bop that will get you dancing when you hear it. Clearly, RuPaul is a fan of the song. Not only is the global superstar lip-syncing, but he is also giving true boy drag with the video. Leaning into the aesthetic, RuPaul wears a cowboy hat and button-up shirt while performing the song. The background, being a rodeo arena, shows that he truly understood the assignment.

Fans are losing it over the video

He is becoming an honorary member of the Latino community with this video. Just imagine a world where RuPaul is part of the overall Latino culture. That is one world that so many of us would love to spend just a few brief moments truly experiencing.

He is already getting invited to quinceñeras. Talk about a dream come true! RuPaul setting foot in a quinceañera that you are hosting, or even attending, would create a core memory. Also, we would love to see the outfit that he would put together for the special day.

It is giving that one tío who we all know is gay but just won’t say it. Dressed all butch but giving life at the same time. We all know this tío and absolutely love when he is around. We love his roommate, who acts just as butch. They always know how to bring life to the party, and RuPaul is that tío.

If the comments are official, and we want to say they are, RuPaul is officially part of the community. An honorary Latino is a privilege and it is something we should bestow on the world famous drag queen. Honestly, seeing RuPaul take a turn on bringing more Latino culture to the LGBTQ+ community is the representation we didn’t realize that we needed.