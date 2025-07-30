The summer is almost over, and while those of us with jobs don’t get a summer break, we do live a different life during this season. Getting ready for the fall and winter means a lot of projects, deadlines, and annual reviews. So, how can you get ready for the busy season of work like it is the first day of school? Well, we have you covered on ways that you can get organized and ready from setting a routine to practicing self-care.

Start with time management

I wanted to share some of my time management tips! as someone w/ ADHD and depression, these help me a lot, hope they help some1 else too ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/FrgZbiplKY — 🪽777🪽 (@MOTEL777_) May 23, 2017

Time management is a huge part of getting ready for endless deadlines and projects. One of the best ways to manage your time when it comes to multiple deadlines and projects is to list out all of the major deadlines you have coming up. Maybe you work best with a planner like we had in school. Get one you like and start mapping out what you need to get done, like it is your toughest semester in college.



Do you know when you need to get a first draft in? Mark it on your calendar and set up alerts and reminders so you can stay on top of it. Also, make time to map out your breaks.

Planning out the most important moments in a big project does more than make you less stressed. It is a good way to really show off for the boss. Handing in the deliverables, without being reminded, will show that you have initiative and drive.

But, don’t let the time management control you and make you stressed. Give yourself a lot of time to get things done and be honest with your bandwidth. If you know that you might need some help, ask for it. Time management will also show you when you might need to delegate or call in some help to move things along.

Organize your workspace

Ahora si, nuevo escritorio. 8 horas armando todo, valió la pena. pic.twitter.com/caoTxqRvFj — Martin ◢ ◤ (@CodigoMate) December 7, 2024

Look. Work can get hectic and that means that your desk or workspace might be a little messy or unorganized from the last few months. Clutter can impact how you focus and work. It has been studied and having a clutter workspace can make you less focused, increase your anxiety, and impact your memory. All things you don’t want to happen when you are in the end-of-the-year marathon.

Take some time to go through everything on your desk and in your drawers and just clean up. You’ll be surprised what you might find when you start to finally sift through everything around you. Clear your mind by organizing your physical environment so you can lock in and get things done.

Take some time for self-care

It’s #SelfCare day!



Taking care of our health and well-being isn’t a luxury; it’s essential.



Here are some steps towards a healthier lifestyle:



🔵Regular physical activity

🔵Eating a healthier diet

🔵Looking after our mental health

🔵Limiting alcohol intake

🔵Ceasing tobacco… pic.twitter.com/Un0qcEZddm — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 24, 2025

Never, ever, ever treat self-care like a chore. It makes you happy, lifts your mood, and clears your mind. While you are working the long, hard hours, take time during the weekends and evenings to focus on what really matters: you. Life can’t be all work and responsibilities. You need to have fun so that you are happy in life.

Take time to draw a bath and let yourself soak while you read a book or listen to your favorite playlist. Cook yourself your favorite dinner as a mid-week pick-me-up. Take yourself on a date to the cinema and check out the latest movie. Whatever it is that you love, take time to do it. There’s nothing wrong with being a little selfish and putting yourself first.

Set up a routine

𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 𝑛𝑖𝑔𝘩𝑡 𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑒 ~

prepare to do list for next day, tidy your room, drink warm tea, do skin care routine, put some mask on your face, wind down – put your phone away some time before sleep, light a candle, read a book, go to sleep at scheduled time pic.twitter.com/KxqPyZi1do — a🌟 (@parisandior) February 8, 2021

Everyone’s routine is different. Some people want to prioritize health while others want to prioritize productivity. You know best what gets you out of bed in the morning and energizes you. Make that your routine. Set up times during the day to do the things you want and need to get done on a daily basis. The specific day-of things can change but you should have a routine to tackle the day.

A good routine will give you a sense of comfort. You know, the best you can, what is going to happen that day. You can know when certain parts of your day will happen and when you can expect to wrap some activities. Work on creating a routine that works for you and is achievable. Don’t make your life more complicated than it needs to be.

Hopefully, you can set yourself up for success as we transition out of the laid back summer months and into the end-of-year chaos. We all knew it was coming so might as well just prepare for it.