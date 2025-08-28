In case you haven’t had enough of Pedro Pascal, there’s more news. The certified internet daddy is allegedly circling the lead role in “De Noche,” a gay romance and social media users are thirsty. It isn’t official that Pascal is going to take the role but fans are begging for it. Pascal would be saving the project that fell apart when actor Joaquin Phoenix abandoned the project.

Pedro Pascal is considering a new role and the internet is melting down

Pedro Pascal is circling the lead role in Todd Haynes’ gay romance ‘DE NOCHE’ alongside Danny Ramirez.



They’ll play two men in love who leave Los Angeles for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Ol2YA3Htpb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 27, 2025

Pedro Pascal might be joining the cast of the gay romance “De Noche.” Even better, he would be starring opposite Danny Ramirez as lovers. The film follows a corrupt cop and his young lover in 1930s Los Angeles who flee to Mexico. It is fair to say that social media users are getting feral over the idea that Pascal and Ramirez are playing gay lovers in the 1930s.

“De Noche” was originally slated to film last year with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role. According to Variety, Phoenix originated the idea and brought it to Killer Films. The co-creators worked with Phoenix to create the script and flesh out the story. However, Phoenix was a no-show on set for two weeks when “De Noche” began filming in Guadalajara, Mexico. His sudden absence forced production to shut down, leaving the entire project in limbo.

Todd Hanyes, the co-creator of “De Noche,” was hopeful that the project would get back online at some point in the future.

“What happened this summer was tough,” Haynes told an audience at the Marrakech Film Festival last year, according to Variety. “But the film itself and the script itself may resurrect in a different form someday.”

The people know what they want and they can’t wait

WERE BACK!! LETS GO HAYNES pic.twitter.com/u4IHqim9nv — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) August 27, 2025

Again. Pascal has not officially accepted the role at the time of this post. However, that has not stopped social media users from exposing their extreme thirst for Pedro Pascal and a gay love story. The actor has enjoyed an incredible summer that has only added to his sex appeal with the masses. Men love him. Women love him. People can’t wait to see this all play out.

Eu na sala de cinema vendo DE NOCHE e aparece o Pedro Pascal pelado pic.twitter.com/XKbKkJpsZ4 — ᴍᴀɴᴜ (@starp4scal) August 27, 2025

There are so many reactions to what people are expecting from the film. At this point, it makes sense for the studio to go ahead and just cast the man. Whatever price. This is a Pedro Pascal summer. He is everywhere and just keeps so many people lusting after him.

So far this summer, he has played a superhero in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” an unapologetic mayor fighting for his residents in “Eddington,” and a sexy love interest in “Materialists.” Each role just made him hotter than the last.

His career is having an incredible moment. Pascal was nominated for a second Emmy for “Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for “The Last of Us.” Pedro Pascal is more than just a hot entertainer, he is just hot and everyone wants to see more of him. Fingers crossed he joins “De Noche.”