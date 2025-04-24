Catholics around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. The first first Latin American, Jesuit, and non-European pope in modern times pontiff died on Easter Monday. He was 88. With the search for a new pope underway, there is a lot of speculation about the future of the Catholic church. Famed astrologer Michel de Nostredame, more popularly known as Nostradamus, had some predictions about what is next. The 1555 “Les Prophéties” has several predictions for 2025 and this could be the first real test of their accuracy.

The next pope, according to Nostradamus, could mark the end of the world

Nostradamus's eerie 16th century prediction about the Pope makes stark warning. pic.twitter.com/Jl2C004EZp — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 22, 2025

A lot of people are trying to draw parallels between Nostradamus’s prophecies and the death of Pope Francis. While there might be coincidences in Nostradamus’s predictions, there isn’t any solid proof that his predictions come true. However, the doubt has not stopped people from filling social media with their doomsday take on the 16th century text.

According to Nostradamus, the death of a pope in 2025 was predicted and people are claiming that Pope Francis represents the old pope in the prophecy. The prophecy tells of the final three popes that would usher in the beginning of the end of the world. In chronological order, the three popes are a foreign pope, an old pope, and a Black pope. The last two popes are Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. Pope Benedict XVI was born in Marktl, Germany and died at 85. Pope Francis was born in Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina and died at 88. He is the second-oldest pope in the church’s history.

Pope Francis’s death has revived the prophecy with so many speculations. The movie “Conclave” is getting a lot of attention since Pope Francis’s death. Streaming of the movie increased by 238 percent, according to Wired.

Many experts believe that the text could allude to a change in the Catholic Church

Nostradamus Prophesied about the The last 3 popes. 1. Foreign Pope followed be an Old Pope finally a Black Pope.



The black pope will be mark the beginning of the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/mbdMcQzSL5 April 21, 2025

Troublesome literal prediction aside, some believe this moment in history could witness a shift within the Catholic Church. Pope Francis pushed the Catholic Church’s center during his reign. His comments on the LGBTQ+ community, while mixed, did signal a shift in the church’s attitude towards the community.

A new pope could continue to realign the church on the global stage. According to Reuters, there are three popes from the African continent in the running. The cardinals in the running include “Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, 76, Democratic Republic of Congo’s Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, 65, the archbishop of Kinshasa, and Ivory Coast’s Cardinal Ignace Bessi Dogbo, 63.”

Catholics across Africa are hopeful for a pope who represents them. Reuters reports that 20 percent of the Catholic population lives in Africa. The Catholic Church also experienced incredible gains with 9 million new members.

The Conclave will begin soon to elect a new pope

According to procedure, the College of Cardinals will convene in Rome to elect a new pope. The Conclave, as it’s called, will begin between May 6-21. The cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to elect the new pope. Cardinals from around the world gather and cast their vote in the iconic structure. There are currently 135 cardinals eligible to vote.

The cardinals, who must be under 80 to vote, will convene and cast votes for the future pope. A two-thirds majority is needed to win. Cardinals cast up to four votes daily, two in the morning and two in the afternoon. If a new pope is not selected within three days of voting, there is a one-day break for prayer. Pope Francis was elected in less than two days in 2013.