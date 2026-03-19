Mexico City is the proud recipient of a new Guinness World Record title to add to its collection. It should be no surprise that the Zócalo was the site for the latest record-breaking event. Once again, the city’s residents came together in the public square to set another record tied to athleticism and culture. Here’s how more than 9,000 people came together to bring home another Guinness World Record to Mexico City.

Mexico City just set another Guinness World Record

Mexico held the world’s largest soccer class on Sunday in the main square of its capital as the country prepares to co-host the World Cup in June https://t.co/QSUl3ru3hv — Bloomberg (@business) March 15, 2026

Mexico City is the proud recipient of another Guinness World Record title for the largest soccer class. On Sunday, 9,500 people went to Zócalo and took part in the record-breaking moment. Mexico is getting ready to host some of the games in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, so naturally, they needed to do something to honor the moment. Thousands of people joined in on the fun to learn soccer drills with instructors leading the way.

The record was recognized by Alfredo Arista Rueda, who works with the Guinness World Records. The moment of community engagement was dreamt up to promote community and the sport.

“You are officially amazing,” Rueda told the crowd. “Officially Amazing! Congratulations!”

The soccer practice in Zócalo was a massive improvement on the previous record-breaking soccer practice. Before Mexico City, Seattle held the Guinness World Record title for the largest soccer practice. Seattle’s soccer class brought in 1,038 people. Mexico City’s 9,500 is more than a new record; it was a record-shattering event.

Mexico is home to several records

In 2024, Mexico City dethroned Guadalajara for the Guinness World Record title of the largest mariachi performance. One thousand mariachis filled Zócalo and performed “Cielito Lindo” to break the world record. The previous record was 700 mariachis who performed in Guadalajara.

In June 2022, Mexico City was the site of the largest boxing class in the world. The class drew 14,299 people who participated in the athletic workout. The previous record was held by Moscow, which happened in 2017. It took five years for a city to mount a challenge, and, of course, Mexico City got it done.

Also in 2022, Mexico was the proud recipient of the record for the most catrinas in one place. On October 30, 2016, 865 participants gathered in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, to set the record for the most catrinas in one place. It is just another example of Mexico leaning into its unique culture to send a message to the world.

Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, holds a fitting Guinness World Record title. The city was the site of the world’s largest margarita at 34,419.4 liters. Multiple organizations and government agencies joined in to make the record-breaking margarita to celebrate the city’s 136th anniversary.

There are just a handful of the world records set in Mexico. We can’t wait to see what record they decide to break next.