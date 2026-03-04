Live music is undefeated. There is something so special about a concert. The music vibrates through your body. Your favorite musician sings their greatest hits while you dance. For people in Mexico City, Zócalo gives you a chance to see some of the greats for free. Shakira set a record for attendees for her free concert at Zócalo. Four hundred thousand people showed up for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop. But how is it possible to see Shakira for free? It’s all about the city government, the private sector, and access to cultural enrichment.

Shakira broke the record for highest-attendance at her Zócalo concert

The Colombian singer is currently on her La Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Her last night in Mexico City was everything. She ended the Mexico leg of her tour with a historic concert in Zócalo, drawing in more than 400,000 fans. The audience filled the main square as Shakira performed for free. The attendance was record-setting and was the perfect ending to her 13-show run in Mexico City.

“Today I have a mix of emotions, the nostalgia and gratitude, because today is the last in our tour in Mexico, my home,” Shakira told the crowd. “This history of love and friendship that we have between us doesn’t compare with anything, thank you for all the joy you’ve made me feel.”

One of the people who enjoyed the concert was President Claudia Sheinbaum. While she did attend the concert, she reportedly enjoyed most of the show from a window of the National Palace. The president points to the success of the show as an example of Mexico City’s safety.

Zócalo is a special venue that is home to several free concerts. The goal of the free concerts at Zócalo is to make access to cultural activities easy. The venue draws massive crowds, allowing everyone in Mexico City to access live music and entertainment by international stars. It is truly an incredible gift for Mexico City residents.

How was a Shakira concert free?

Zócalo is known for hosting free concerts for people. There have been dozens of high-profile concerts over the years, including artists like Rosalía and Paul McCartney. The funding for the free concerts is diverse in the source and not always from the federal or city government. Shakira’s concert was funded by a private sector sponsor, something the city announced after backlash. Critics assumed the local government was covering the cost of the concert and raised concerns. Many claimed that spending money on a Shakira concert was irresponsible, given the infrastructure issues in the city.

As the day of the concert grew closer, some elected officials started to demand transparency into who was paying for the concert. Many were skeptical about the local government footing the bill for an extravagant pop concert.

The sponsor of the Shakira Zócalo concert was Grupo Modelo through the Corona brand. The company used the free concert as part of the yearlong celebration of its 100th year in business. It is estimated by some Mexican media that the concert costs between $1.75 to $2.3 million.

The city government’s involvement in the concert was limited to logistics and security to manage the crowd and keep attendees safe while gathering.