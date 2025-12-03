Latin America showed up and showed out at the 2025 World Cheese Awards. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay were all represented at the competition in Bern, Switzerland. Collectively, the Latin American countries are taking home a trove of medals recognizing Latin America’s growing cheese production strength, with Mexican cheeses reigning supreme.

The competition not only proved that the global cheese industry is growing, but that centuries-old techniques don’t necessarily mean the best cheese. There were 5,244 different cheeses submitted from 46 countries. The winner of the overall competition and the best cheese in the world is an 18-month-aged Gruyère from Switzerland.

Mexico can brag about having the Best Cheese in Latin America

Elaborado en la Finca Las Luciérnagas por la maestra quesera Teresa Aguilar, este semiduro de leche de oveja con corteza lavada en cerveza artesanal fue elegido como el mejor queso de México y de toda Latinoamérica en los World Cheese Awards



Detalles ⬇️https://t.co/XDztpo8Hq2 pic.twitter.com/EUTmEUpAW5 — Excelencias Gourmet (@excelen_gourmet) November 24, 2025

Mexico is out here continuing to place in global food awards and rankings. Six Mexican cheeses brought home medals in the 2025 World Cheese Awards held in Bern, Switzerland. The major bragging rights here is Mexico’s gold medal for Best Latin American Cheese. Hailing from Huimilpan, Querétaro, Finca Las Luciérnagas Andante, a sheep’s milk cheese, is officially the best in Latin America.

The five award-winning cheeses (three silver and two bronze) are produced in Jalisco. La Providencia Mozzarella earned a silver medal. Quesos Navarro earned silver medals for Cheddar and Panela while bringing home two bronze medals for Queso Fresco and Queso Menonita.

Argentina was the winningest Latin American country

Campeones del mundo: dos quesos argentinos, Oro en el evento internacional más prestigioso https://t.co/nVsc90POlv pic.twitter.com/6MEWiVqaFS December 1, 2025

Argentina showed its diverse and strong cheese-making network with 12 medals at the competition. Of the 12 medals, Argentina earned two gold medals. One for Reggianito 18 months by Lácteos Vaquero located in Carlos Casares, Buenos Aires. The second gold medal for Argentina went to Toscano by Ventimiglia Cheese Factory, located in Río Negro, in Patagonia.

The South American country won an additional five silver and five bronze medals in various other cheeses from different places in Argentina. Some of the cheeses that took home a medal for Argentina include a Sardinian Santa Rosa, a Sbrinz 12 months, and a Provolone 10 months.

Brazil and Colombia round out the list of medals won for Latin America at the major cheese competition. Brazil brought home two silvers and a bronze while Colombia earned a gold.

Cheese production is growing in Mexico

Chile y su amor por el queso, el país que más consume en Latinoamérica https://t.co/hs9oUekS32 — El Desconcierto (@eldesconcierto) October 3, 2025

Mexico is experiencing several factors feeding into a growing cheese production industry. According to a report, factors like “population growth, rising incomes, and strong demand from processors and the foodservice industry” are encouraging more dairy production. Better access to clean water and the stable cost of grains are fueling a growing milk industry and, in turn, a more robust cheese industry.

Congratulations to all of the companies and countries with new World Cheese Awards medals. Latin America continues to show up and prove that its place on the global stage is growing.