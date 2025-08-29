Luis Guzmán isn’t one to hold back. His latest appearance on “Hot Ones Versus” caused an absolute stir on social media. He was on the show with “Wednesday” co-stars, including Jenna Ortega, when other castmates asked him rapid-fire questions on past collaborators. While going through the list, his quick response to working with JLo left everyone in the studio stunned. Social media felt how awkward it was through their screens.

Luis Guzmán doesn’t seem totally crazy about JLo

‘Wednesday’ star Luis Guzmán describes his former co-stars with one word on ‘Hot Ones,’ gives Jennifer Lopez an “Okay.” pic.twitter.com/bJgd4fYgDQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2025

Luis Guzmán currently plays Gomez Addams in the Netflix show “Wednesday.” The show is a spinoff in the Addams Family universe focused on Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), the moody daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Part of the cast came together for an interview on “Hot Ones Versus.” Guzmán, Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Georgie Farmer. At one point, Myers is holding cards and asking Guzmán for one-word answers about former collaborators. First, he described Adam Sandler as “amazing.” Catherine Zeta Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, is “bellisima” to Guzmán. “Okay” was how he described JLo and the answer caused immediate reactions.

Oh they were GAGGED pic.twitter.com/GPB10RZFjs — W (@live4ga) August 28, 2025

Both Myers and Sunday were seen in complete shock when Guzmán called JLo “okay.” If their laughing didn’t give it away, there was no misreading their faces. They had no idea that Guzmán would give them that answer. Ortega is then shown laughing awkwardly but the frank response.

They then asked about Ortega, who he called a “prodigy.” Ortega told Guzmán “Aww. I love you.” Guzmán mouthed the same phrase back to her in a sweet exchange.

Reaction on social media is mixed, but emotional

Nobody likes working with Jlo I’m crying 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/OqZNSakxfN — alexis⸆⸉ (@EternalXshine) August 28, 2025

Some people are living for the subtle shade thrown from one former co-star to another. It isn’t often that you see a celebrity share lackluster compliments to their colleagues. However, whenever it does happen, it does provide cover for the haters to come out and celebrate.

JLo and Luis Guzmán worked together on the 1998 film “Out of Sight.” The movie follows a Federal Marshall, played by JLo, and a bank robber played by George Clooney as they fall in love. Guzmán played a small-time criminal in the film and had an interaction with JLo’s character. The film has a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The fact that the ogre Luis Guzman said that about JLo right when she was about to start her kiss of the spider woman promo tour and a day after she received her first major festival award is NOT a coincidence.



The fact that the story was sent to TMZ, page six and ET is proof. — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) August 28, 2025

JLo fans are out defending the entertainer, as fandoms do. Some social media users are upset that Guzmán would take a swipe at JLo during an interview. JLo is holding her own promotional tour shortly for her upcoming movie “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” set to release Oct. 10, 2025. It follows a political prisoner as he shares his favorite musical with his cellmate. JLo plays Ingrid Luna, the political prisoner’s favorite theater star.

She recently ended her “Up All Night” tour, which is when the world saw the cricket crawling up her body while on stage. That viral moment created its own social media moment with people either celebrating the cricket or praising JLo for her professionalism.