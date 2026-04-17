Some people refresh their wardrobe for spring with “capsule pieces” and muted basics.

Respectfully, that is not what we are here to do.

Because the second the weather shifts, a very specific urge kicks in: suddenly, we want a tee that says exactly who we are, a crewneck that carries home on its chest, and at least one item that makes another Latina stop us and go, “Wait, where did you get that?”

So, in honor of the season of reinvention, here’s our April shopping guide to Latino-owned apparel brands giving us softness, culture, attitude, and just enough emotional damage to make it fashion.

Phoenician Clothing said “Te Amo Phx,” and honestly? We felt that

Phoenician Clothing is an independent apparel brand out of Phoenix that has been doing the work since 2001. Built around the idea of rebirth, reinvention, and rising up, the brand draws on the life and love of the city itself while keeping its designs rooted in local artistry and a broader message: we all get to begin again.

Our favorite: TE AMO PHX Cream Tee with Maroon Ink ($35)

Get your TE AMO PHX Cream Tee with Maroon Ink for $35 here.

A love letter to Phoenix without trying too hard. The cream-and-maroon combo feels vintage in the best way, and the message hits whether you are from the city or just understand what it means to carry love for a place through hard times and good times.

House of Hearts makes kidswear that actually has corazón

House of Hearts was founded by Bay Area-raised Anaelena Martinez and shaped by something much deeper than aesthetics. After her youngest daughter, Olivia Ines, was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and her older daughter, Eva Raquel, was also found to have an irregular heart rhythm, Anaelena turned that pain, love, and survival into a brand honoring their warrior spirit. The result is culturally inspired apparel for littles and mamas made with tenderness and purpose.

Our favorite: Adult Mija Crew ($40)

Get your Adult Mija Crew for $40 here.

For the grown-up mijas who do not need to announce the whole personality because the word already carries enough. It is simple, soft, and quietly iconic, with the kind of front-pocket design that makes it feel personal instead of overdone.

Werk Mija is for the girls who feel everything and look good doing it

Werk Mija was born out of a gap that too many Latinas know well: the feeling that the home goods and apparel space rarely reflects us back with any real texture. Founded by a Chicago-born creator raised in Little Village, the brand began in 2020 with one cafecito mug and a bigger mission. What started as a response to underrepresentation has grown into a whole world of products made for Latinas who break generational cycles, embrace affirmation, and refuse to shrink themselves to fit anyone else’s idea of who they should be.

Our favorite: Dramática T-Shirt ($33)

Get your Dramática T-Shirt for $33 here.

This one is for the girls who have been called dramatic when they were really just having a human reaction. Soft, comfy, and emotionally literate. This piece feels like the perfect uniform for processing, spiraling, healing, texting your group chat, or all four at once.

Giron Guatemalan Apparel and Home is doing cultural pride the right way

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Valeska and Manuel Giron, this Chicago-based brand grew out of frustration with seeing Guatemalan culture misrepresented. After spending time in Antigua and deepening their connection to their roots, they came back determined. Their mission is clear: to preserve and celebrate Guatemalan artistry, craftsmanship, and tradition.

Our favorite: De Guate Crewneck Sweater ($50)

Get your De Guate Crewneck Sweater for $50 here.

This is the kind of crewneck that does not need to yell to make an impression. “De Guate” on the front and “Patria” subtly placed on the back of the neck make it feel proud and beautifully considered. A clean staple with real emotional weight.

Midwest Latina is giving soft power, immigrant politics, and closet staples

Midwest Latina was created by two first-generation Peruvian-American sisters. They wanted the kind of pieces they always wished existed in their own closets. The brand is rooted in belonging and multiplicity. And in the idea that feeling good about how you look is tied to feeling good about who you are and where you come from. The pieces feel wearable and timeless, but they still know how to say something.

Our favorite: Immigrants Made This Possible Crewneck ($35)

Get your Immigrants Made This Possible Crewneck for $35 here.

Comfy, oversized, and direct, like all the best clothes are. And the fact that 10% of proceeds go to the ACLU to support immigrants’ rights makes it even stronger. A crewneck with a vintage feel and an actual spine.