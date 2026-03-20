For some people, spring cleaning is supposed to mean “declutter and calm,” Marie Kondo your way towards peace. But for Latinos? It’s a whole different ballgame.

Because the second we wipe down one shelf, we suddenly notice the whole room needs a makeover. So, in honor of one of the most Latino times of the year, here’s our roundup of Latino-owned home goods that make “I’m just tidying” turn into “wait, should we redecorate?”

Oh Comadre Candles might just be our fav discovery this year

Oh Comadre Candles is what happens when self-care meets cultura. Founder Marcella Gomez says she started the brand as therapy from the seriousness of health care, tested for 16 months to land the “perfect candle,” and now hand-pours each one in Downey, CA, with mucho amor.

Our favorite: Vapo Candle ($17.99)

A soothing, medicinal aroma that feels like a reset button. Light it when your nose is stuffy, your nervous system is fried, or you want your home to smell like comfort.

Get your Vapo Candle for $17.99 here.

Also obsessed: Ceramic Veggies On a String ($25)

Cute handmade cocina decor; each bunch is different because each veggie is made individually. It’s playful without looking corny, which is a rare combo.

Get your Ceramic Veggies on a String for $25 here.

Splurge pick: Telar De Cintura Table Runner ($75)

Hand-woven on a wooden loom with intricate geometric textiles. It makes any table look intentional, even if dinner is just takeout on a Tuesday.

Get your Telar De Cintura Table Runner for $75 here.

Latinx With Plants is home decor with a backbone

Latinx With Plants started in 2019 and grew from plant memes into a full community rooted in “Education. Community. Indigenous Sovereignty. Black Liberation.” Their mission is also clear: ancestral plant knowledge as a tool against environmental racism.

Our fav? Bird’s Nest Snake Plant ($10)

Low maintenance, adaptable, and thrives with “a moderate amount of neglect,” according to the listing. Bright indirect light is ideal, but it grows in any light condition.

Get your Bird’s Nest Snake Plant for $10 here.

Statement print: ‘Sin Miedo al ICE’ Fundraiser Poster (minimum $10)

A glossy 18″ x 24″ print designed and hand-painted by founder Andi Xoch, with proceeds going to local street and food vendors.

Get the ‘Sin Miedo al ICE’ poster here.

JZD said, “Your couch NEEDS this,” and they weren’t wrong

JZD is a queer Latina-owned lifestyle brand built around cultura and community. Their origin story is simply iconic, and their whole point is representation that actually feels good to live with.

Cozy pick: Un Día A La Vez Pillow ($28)

Soft, simple, and the kind of phrase you want in your line of sight when the week starts acting up.

Get your Un Dia A La Vez Pillow for $28 here.

VOLVERde makes cleaning feel like cultura

VOLVERde was founded by sisters Aidee and Mónica and built around the sustainability many of us grew up practicing without calling it that. Their products are practical, nostalgic, and actually beautiful.

The cutest cleaning tool: Embroidered Mexican Cotton Cleaning Cloth ($26.99)

A recycled cotton jerga or trapito, designed for real chores but embroidered with phrases that feel like home. Machine washable and gets more absorbent with each wash.

Get your Embroidered Mexican Cotton Cleaning Cloth for $26.99 here.

Talavera Salazar is also a fantastic discovery

Talavera Salazar is a family business from Puebla with a mission to preserve Poblano traditions with “un toque de innovación,” and their pieces are made and painted by hand.

The prettiest everyday item: TERMO PRO ASA Fondo Tradicional MIK Azul Cobalto ($30.79)

Hand-painted, comes with a hermetic lid, handle, plastic straw, and straw cleaner. It’s functional, but it also looks like your kitchen has taste.

Get your Talavera termo here.

Malte Taller is for people who want their “everyday” to feel like art

Malte Taller is run by sisters in Mexico City who work with enamelware and believe human hands create “sutileza, detalle y personalidad.” Their pieces are meant for daily life, not for sitting pretty on a shelf.

Our favorite: Anatomical Heart Enamel Cup ($24)

Hand-drawn, inspired by Michoacán, and built for cafecito, agua fresca, or taking outside.

Get the Anatomical Heart Enamel Cup for $24 here.

Dinner-table energy: Rompehuesos (1,160 MXN)

A set of four large plates with a bold identity. If you’re tired of “neutral everything,” this is your sign.