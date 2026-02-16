New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is officially over, and the runways were filled with cutting-edge design and nods to culture. Latino designers this year, and the Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA), brought culture and pride to the runways. Like in all art forms, there were political messages, nods to heritage, and boundary-pushing designs. Here are a couple of the moments where Latino culture took centerstage at NYFW.

Patricio Campillo put his Mexican culture forward during NYFW

@vmanmag We caught up with Campillo’s founder and Creative Director Patricio Campillo for a rundown of his latest Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which explores how clothing is a personal transformation that reframes who we are, not only by adoring and altering the body, but also by bringing identity into dialogue with the world around us. Visit VMAN.com for your recap on New York Fashion Week! ♬ [Raw recording] Record playback noise 01 (3 minutes) – Icy Light

Patricio Campillo is one designer that we love to watch. The Mexican-born designer always incorporates parts of his Mexican culture in his designs, from the structure to the accessories. This year was no different. His new collection leaned into the majesty that is Mexican culture and the artisanal beauty that exists throughout the country.

“My Mexican identity is intrinsic to everything I do because that’s where I come from, and I think my work is becoming more and more personal every time. But, we definitely, we always have the artisanal and craftsmanship elements,” Campillo told VMAN Magazine. “This season is the horse mane that we use for the pieces, and then the accessories that have onyx stone. They’re done artisanally in Mexico. Also, the silver from the buckles, the buttons, and the brooches. We’re the second-largest silver producer in the world. Developing the artisanal part of that is really important. It’s things that have been inherited from generation to generation. It’s invaluable.”

Dwarmis Concepción delivered culture with her new collection

colección femenina Dwarmis Nueva York otoño-invierno – pic.twitter.com/5VG0yTg8Lp — @ElPeriodicoDo (@ElPeriodicoDo) February 16, 2026

From the models to the fabric to the colors, Dwarmis Concepción brought her Dominican roots to the runway. Her collection, titled “Tierra,” is an homage to her grandmother, who created the first all-women’s merengue band in Latin America. She sculpted the pieces to give a touch of rhythm that you would find in the Caribbean. The dark, earthy tones with touches of blues and greens embrace the Caribbean warmth that is quintessentially part of island culture.

Concepción, who was raised in Santo Domingo and lives in New York, loves her community. She is always looking for ways to uplift the Latino talent and hard work happening in the fashion world. For this collection, Concepción invited the Latin American diaspora in New York into the work. She employed a full Latino team of craftspeople to create the looks that she showed this year, including using a factory owned by an Ecuadorian man.

“The warmth, sensuality, and tactility I grew up with in the Dominican Republic live in the textures, colors, and the way fabric touches the body,” Concepción explained to L’Officiel. “New York brings structure, discipline, and clarity. Even when the references aren’t literal, that duality is always present; softness and strength, instinct and precision. It’s the way I think, the way I move, and the way I design.”

Raul Peñaranda brought Miss Venezuela to the runway

Raul Peñaranda brought more than culture to the runway; he brought history. The Colombian-Venezuelan fashion designer based in New York offered fashion lovers a glimpse into the elegance and luxury of the 1950s and 1960s. He designed the clothing to capture the emotions and the movement of bolero music through history, aligning with his philosophy that he doesn’t design dresses, he captures emotions in fabric.

Along with the clothing he designed, Peñaranda went further and brought in luxury brands to add to the looks. He worked with Lonza Shoes and the Colombian-based Awork Joyeria for the accessories.

He welcomed a special guest to both open and close the show. Clara Vegas Goetz, Miss Venezuela 2025, walked the runway for Peñaranda and brought her special class of grace to NYFW.

Colombian culture was the focus of Proyecto Puente

¡New York aplaudió el talento colombiano! 🗽👏🏻



Ocho marcas de Bogotá y Cundinamarca presentaron sus coleccionesNYFW 2026 🇨🇴🇺🇸



Este logro es el resultado de un proceso de curaduría y acompañamiento a través de nuestra iniciativa [PUENTE] Internacional, que fortalece su… pic.twitter.com/EKO7g26c9J — Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá (@camaracomerbog) February 16, 2026

Proyecto Puente is an initiative led by the Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA). This year, the organization brought together a collection of Colombian designers to showcase the artistry and passion in Colombian design. The group show included eight fashion designers put together by the Bogota Chamber of Commerce. The group show was a move toward greater international recognition for the talents that exist in Colombia.

“FDLA is a force, amplifying Latin voices, breaking barriers, and proving our creativity shapes the future of global fashion,” Albania Rosario, founder at FDLA, said in a statement.