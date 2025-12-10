Spotify Wrapped lists are everywhere, but the Grindr Unwrapped list is the pop culture nod of the year. The gays do more than admire pop culture; they know how to create it. This year, Latino cultural moments did more than represent our people; they broke through to the gay culture zeitgeist for 2025. From Bad Bunny to Jenna Ortega, here is how Latino pop culture energized gay culture.

Grindr Unwrapped 2025 is filled with iconic Latino pop culture moments

Credit: Grindr

While other apps use personal data to give individualized lists, Grindr compiles data to give a larger look at the Grindr community. Instead of breaking down personal statistics, which would just feel like an attack, Grindr is giving us a look into what pop culture moments really broke through. No surprise, Latino pop culture moments are all over the board.

Some of the most iconic moments in Latino pop culture proved to be just what people on Grindr needed to get through 2025. Honestly, this all tracks because how can any group of people ignore Bad Bunny or Pedro Pascal, or Jenna Ortega? The truth is, no one can.

Pedro Pascal came through with a top-tier nod for the second year in a row

Credit: Grindr

The internet’s daddy won the coveted Daddy of the Year, according to Grinder Unwrapped. The actor had an incredible year with a series of projects hitting theaters, like “The Materialists.” Thinking of Pascal as anything other than daddy is hard to do these days. He is everywhere and the unapologetic love and defense of the trans community just shows that he is an emotionally mature man who gets it. He isn’t here to hold anyone down in the name of feeling superior.

In 2024, Pascal was named the Hottest Man of the Year on Grindr Unwrapped. Anything else would feel like a lie, tbh. Pascal will forever be daddy.

Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein ad created a severe thirst

Credit: Grindr

We all remember where we were this year when the iconic Bad Bunny Calvin Klein ad dropped. It was just one of the many career highlights that Bad Bunny had in 2025, but it will be the longest remembered. Calvin Klein ads are as American as apple pie, and seeing a Puerto Rican man filling out the tighty-whities was a moment of collective cultural pride.

Bad Bunny is the third Latino man to do a Calvin Klein ad. Yet, he will likely go down as one of the most exciting Calvin Klein ads. We don’t make the rules.

“Wednesday” is the press tour of the year

Credit: Grindr

There was nowhere you could go this year to avoid the “Wednesday” press tour. Jenna Ortega stepped out in gothic outfits that made our dark hearts weep with joy. The Latino identity of one of America’s favorite gruesome families is something we didn’t realize we needed until we got it. Seeing Ortega and the cast touring to promote the show gave us unforgettable moments.

How can we forget the shadiest moment thanks to Luis Guzmán? When asked about previous costars, he had generic words of pseudo-praise for JLo. Honestly, one of the shadiest moments of the year.

Wigs snatched was not the vibe with Cardi B

Credit: Grindr

Cardi B made waves in court this year. We have all been using her reaction GIF on social media, and it brings so much joy. While her reactions will always be her strong suit, her wig game was so on point when she was in court. In fact, her wig game caused a moment of confusion during the trial. Cardi B was facing a civil lawsuit from a 2018 altercation with a former security guard. Cardi B won, but not before further proving that she is an icon.

The prosecuting lawyer in the case was confused at one point when Cardi B’s hair changed. A blonde wig one day seemed to go against the black pixie cut from the day before. The lawyer, confused, asked Cardi B about her changing hair. She had to tell the attorney that the changing hair was just a changing of wigs.

And, in sexy news, Medellín, Colombia loves to share the most

Credit: Grindr

Medellín, Colombia holds the distinguished honor of users sharing the most explicit photos in the world. The place that gave us cumbia and Maluma is giving us a very sharing gay culture. Manaus, Brazil came in fifth for the most explicit photos shared.

The rest of the Grindr Unwrapped 2025 gives a deeper look into what Latino pop culture moments excited Grindr users. “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” by Bad Bunny made the top 5 albums of the year and Cardi B and Nicki Minaj had the best beef of the year. Additionally, Bad Bunny is the second hottest man of the year behind Jonathan Bailey. See the full Grindr Unwrapped 2025 here.