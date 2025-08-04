This Summer Salad is giving flavor, freshness, and flex. Blanched broccolini meets juicy heirlooms, cherry plums, crumbled feta, and a lemon-Tajín dressing that hits all the right notes.

Perfect for carne asadas, picnics, or any summer table that deserves better than sad lettuce.

Ingredients:

• 1 bunch broccolini, trimmed

• 2 cups heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges

• 1/2 cup cherry plums, halved or quartered

• 1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds

• 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

• Zest of 1 lemon

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 3 tbsp good-quality olive oil

• 1 tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste)

• 1 tsp Tajín (plus extra for garnish)

Instructions:

Blanch the broccolini

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add broccolini and blanch for about 1–2 minutes until vibrant green and just tender.

Transfer immediately to an ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.

Prep the produce

Cut heirloom tomatoes into wedges. Slice cherry plums and shallots thinly. Roughly chop cilantro.

Mix the salad

In a large bowl, gently toss together blanched broccolini, tomatoes, plums, shallots, and cilantro.

Add cheese and crunch

Crumble in feta and sprinkle toasted pumpkin seeds over the salad.

Dress it up

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, kosher salt, and Tajín. Drizzle over the salad and toss gently to coat.

Finish & serve

Garnish with a light dusting of extra Tajín if desired. Serve immediately with grilled corn, grilled meats, or on its own.

Pro Tip:

This salad holds up well for a few hours. It’s great for potlucks or picnics. If prepping ahead, wait to dress it until ready to serve.