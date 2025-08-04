This Summer Salad is giving flavor, freshness, and flex. Blanched broccolini meets juicy heirlooms, cherry plums, crumbled feta, and a lemon-Tajín dressing that hits all the right notes.

Perfect for carne asadas, picnics, or any summer table that deserves better than sad lettuce.

Ingredients:

• 1 bunch broccolini, trimmed
• 2 cups heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges
• 1/2 cup cherry plums, halved or quartered
• 1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
• 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
• Zest of 1 lemon
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 3 tbsp good-quality olive oil
• 1 tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste)
• 1 tsp Tajín (plus extra for garnish)

Instructions:

Blanch the broccolini

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add broccolini and blanch for about 1–2 minutes until vibrant green and just tender.
  • Transfer immediately to an ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.

Prep the produce

  • Cut heirloom tomatoes into wedges. Slice cherry plums and shallots thinly. Roughly chop cilantro.

Mix the salad

  • In a large bowl, gently toss together blanched broccolini, tomatoes, plums, shallots, and cilantro.

Add cheese and crunch

  • Crumble in feta and sprinkle toasted pumpkin seeds over the salad.

Dress it up

  • In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, kosher salt, and Tajín. Drizzle over the salad and toss gently to coat.

Finish & serve

  • Garnish with a light dusting of extra Tajín if desired. Serve immediately with grilled corn, grilled meats, or on its own.

Pro Tip:

This salad holds up well for a few hours. It’s great for potlucks or picnics. If prepping ahead, wait to dress it until ready to serve.

