This Summer Salad Slaps: It’s Crunchy, Tangy, and Built for Carne Asadas
This Summer Salad is giving flavor, freshness, and flex. Blanched broccolini meets juicy heirlooms, cherry plums, crumbled feta, and a lemon-Tajín dressing that hits all the right notes.
Perfect for carne asadas, picnics, or any summer table that deserves better than sad lettuce.
Ingredients:
• 1 bunch broccolini, trimmed
• 2 cups heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges
• 1/2 cup cherry plums, halved or quartered
• 1/4 cup shallots, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
• 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
• Zest of 1 lemon
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 3 tbsp good-quality olive oil
• 1 tsp kosher salt (adjust to taste)
• 1 tsp Tajín (plus extra for garnish)
Instructions:
Blanch the broccolini
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add broccolini and blanch for about 1–2 minutes until vibrant green and just tender.
- Transfer immediately to an ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain and pat dry.
Prep the produce
- Cut heirloom tomatoes into wedges. Slice cherry plums and shallots thinly. Roughly chop cilantro.
Mix the salad
- In a large bowl, gently toss together blanched broccolini, tomatoes, plums, shallots, and cilantro.
Add cheese and crunch
- Crumble in feta and sprinkle toasted pumpkin seeds over the salad.
Dress it up
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, kosher salt, and Tajín. Drizzle over the salad and toss gently to coat.
Finish & serve
- Garnish with a light dusting of extra Tajín if desired. Serve immediately with grilled corn, grilled meats, or on its own.
Pro Tip:
This salad holds up well for a few hours. It’s great for potlucks or picnics. If prepping ahead, wait to dress it until ready to serve.