Summer is the perfect time to get together with friends and family over food. A carne asada is the perfect way to get everyone together and just vibe during the summer. If you like to host and cook, then this is the perfect season to do just that. But, how do you keep it affordable? Feeding everyone can get expensive and we aren’t out here trying to spend all of our money at one time.

There are many ways you can create an incredible experience without breaking the bank. Here are a few tips to make sure that you have a great get together on a budget.

Check your pantry before you go shopping for your carne asada

Make a list of everything you are going to need for the menu you plan to serve at the carne asada. Along with saving a few bucks, we also want to make sure that we are saving time and making one trip to the store. Write down all of the ingredients you will need to cover all of the dishes. Then, check your pantry. You’d be surprised how many things you might already have, especially if you cook at home regularly.

Check everything off the list that you have in the pantry so you don’t buy extra. You’ll be so happy when you still have space in your pantry after doing a shipping trip. We all know how frustrating it can be when you suddenly have to store double of everything every time you want to throw a party.

Lean into your rewards programs

Most Popular Grocery Store by State pic.twitter.com/JpqD0hNGko — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) July 22, 2025

Most grocery stores have a rewards program that offers some nice deep discounts and other benefits. Before you hit the store, check out what is on sale that you want to serve at the carne asada. Those circulars that arrive in the mail are more than just paper to save for packing later. You can see, at a glance, some of what is on sale. You can save a few dollars on everything from beverages to produce to dairy.

If you have the app, even better. Clip all of your coupons before you leave the house and get ready to see the savings. The apps have made it so much easier, and faster, to use coupons. If you time it right, you might get extra store savings on top of your coupons.

Make it a potluck carne asada

La cena compartida con los colegas verrugato en chontaduro, encocado de camarón y pescado y toyo ahumado sudado pic.twitter.com/KOHOgLGRyw — José Luis Q. (@joseluenlaselva) October 29, 2024

Look, we all know that Latine families like to work together. Don’t be the hero and make everything yourself. Ask if anyone wants to bring anything. Maybe your tío wants to bring his famed lechon asado. We all know that abuela knows how to get down in the kitchen and never disappoints. We all have that primo who can’t cook but can bring the snacks and ice. Make it a team effort and let everyone get a chance to shine at the carne asada.

Don’t go it alone. Food is a love language that our culture understands and appreciates. No matter what is going on, there is always a hot dish ready for you when you need it. Lean into that love and bring your family and friends together to hang out over delicious food.

Don’t overdo it

A feast of Mexican flavors: fresh tortillas, tacos, sopes, flautas, and chicken in mole sauce — every bite a celebration of tradition and taste! 🌮✨ #MexicanFood pic.twitter.com/qaYN5C2T2U — Mexican Food (@MexicanFood) June 18, 2025

It can be tough to know how much to cook. For some reason people love to make way too much food and there is a lot leftover. Obviously, you want to send people home with leftovers but don’t cook for 30 people if only 10 are coming over. Limit your spending by cooking for the right amount of people. You don’t want to throw your money away because you made too much food.

A carne asada is always a good idea. What is better than bringing together the people you love for a day of food and connection? Even better when you can avoid the stress of spending too much money to make it happen. What are your favorite tips for throwing an incredible carne asada on a budget?