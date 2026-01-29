This Sopa Para Calmar Los Nervios Is Everything We Need Right Now
When the world feels loud, heavy, and constantly on edge, nothing calms los nervios like a warm bowl of soup. For generations in the Venezuelan Andes, that comfort has come in the form of Pisca Andina.
Pisca Andina is a traditional breakfast soup from Venezuela’s Andean region, especially Mérida, Táchira, and Trujillo. According to regional culinary histories and traditional recipes, it was born from necessity and climate. The Andes are cold, mountainous, and rich in potato crops, so soup became a daily ritual rather than an occasional meal.
Pisca is simple, gentle, and deeply grounding.
Potatoes for sustenance, milk for softness, cheese for richness, eggs for protein, and cilantro for that unmistakable herbal warmth.
Traditionally served at the start of the day, Pisca Andina warms the body before work begins. Families prepare it quietly in the early morning, often serving it with wheat arepas and fresh cheese. Every household has its own version. Some keep it light and brothy; others add milk and eggs; still others finish it with a cube of smoked or white cheese that slowly melts into the soup.
Pisca Andina doesn’t try to impress. It tries to comfort. And right now, that feels like everything.
Pisca Andina
Ingredients
- 4 medium white potatoes peeled and cut into small cubes
- 34 oz chicken broth or water
- 34 oz whole milk
- 1 scallion finely chopped
- 2 to 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 tbsp butter
- 4 eggs
- 150 grams white cheese or smoked cheese cut into cubes or crumbled
- fresh cilantro finely chopped, to taste
- salt to taste
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat.
- Add the scallion and garlic, and sauté gently until fragrant. Do not let it brown.
- Pour in the chicken broth and bring to a gentle boil.
- Add the potatoes and cook until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Lower the heat and add the milk. Stir gently and avoid boiling once the milk is added.
- Carefully crack the eggs directly into the soup. Do not stir. Let them poach gently until the whites set and the yolks stay soft.
- Add the cheese and let it soften and slightly melt into the broth.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Turn off the heat and add the chopped cilantro. Let the soup rest for a couple of minutes before serving.
How It’s Traditionally Served
- Pisca Andina is served piping hot, often in clay bowls to retain warmth. According to regional customs, it’s commonly paired with wheat arepas, fresh cheese, and sometimes a spoon of natilla or cream. Some families add a touch of spice, others keep it delicate and herbal.