When the world feels loud, heavy, and constantly on edge, nothing calms los nervios like a warm bowl of soup. For generations in the Venezuelan Andes, that comfort has come in the form of Pisca Andina.

Pisca Andina is a traditional breakfast soup from Venezuela’s Andean region, especially Mérida, Táchira, and Trujillo. According to regional culinary histories and traditional recipes, it was born from necessity and climate. The Andes are cold, mountainous, and rich in potato crops, so soup became a daily ritual rather than an occasional meal.

Pisca is simple, gentle, and deeply grounding.

Potatoes for sustenance, milk for softness, cheese for richness, eggs for protein, and cilantro for that unmistakable herbal warmth.

Traditionally served at the start of the day, Pisca Andina warms the body before work begins. Families prepare it quietly in the early morning, often serving it with wheat arepas and fresh cheese. Every household has its own version. Some keep it light and brothy; others add milk and eggs; still others finish it with a cube of smoked or white cheese that slowly melts into the soup.

Pisca Andina doesn’t try to impress. It tries to comfort. And right now, that feels like everything.