The images of immigration raids in Minneapolis might finally be giving some Trump supporters the courage to change their minds and leave MAGA. This is a time when we can do something just as courageous and exponentially compassionate: embrace them.

Three key moments in Minneapolis are forcing people to confront what the Trump administration is doing in American cities. The killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the detention of a 5-year-old boy and several other children, and the killing of Renee Nicole Good are sparking protests and outrage across the country. These tragic events may be having a deep impact on Trump supporters. Some of them are finally realizing how cruel he really is.

Minneapolis is pushing Trump supporters away from MAGA

Even man-o-sphere podcaster Joe Rogan is starting to distance himself from the administration. He recently made comments that immigration officials are acting like the Gestapo. He called the shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a mother, a “terrible tragedy.” It was a huge break from the president that he endorsed in 2024, and he said it on an influential podcast to millions of listeners.

But how did some people respond to his shift in tone? By mocking him for having supported Trump in the first place. It might feel good, but that is not how we build an anti-Trump movement.

Look, when people finally admit that they were wrong on a political issue, it’s tempting to remind them that you were right to begin with. It can feel satisfying to shame them. But it’s so much more productive and rewarding to embrace them.

It is exhausting to see our community under constant attack and living in fear. We all want to stop this. That requires a coalition that embraces people willing to leave behind MAGA and transform from Trump supporters to democracy defenders.

Politics shouldn’t be a game of us vs them

Dear MAGA: I know many of you have to be questioning your devotion to Trump and the movement. Today’s ICE incident is another exit ramp for you to take, to leave MAGA. Take it. I won’t judge and ostracize you. — Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis 🇺🇸 (@PerfectOurUnion) January 24, 2026

With the constitutional crises we have faced, it doesn’t matter who dunked harder on someone on social media. Who cares who got more likes on a comment? That’s what weak politicians do. It’s not what real people do. It’s not what true leaders do.

The stakes are too high for us to turn someone away who is finally seeing the light. If we want change, then we need to accept those who change their mind.

This moment needs us to be better than we’ve been. This is a moment in history where we will define what the anti-Trump movement is about. It can either grow in boldness and effectiveness or it can drown in its self-righteousness and indignation and lose another election. And we can’t have another election cycle that empowers President Trump.

He created this situation by dumping thousands of lawless masked agents on American streets. He is purposely sowing division in the country, and he does it while he sits safely in the White House with his corrupt friends and plans his next awful move.

He sees the horror in Minneapolis and stokes the national anger by tweeting lies about the situation and the people involved. The only thing he knows is to attack and bully people.

Don’t be like him

Trump's speech in interrupted by a demonstrator. He dismisses them as a "lunatic" pic.twitter.com/C0y0OYupqh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2026

Be brave and be the bigger person. Be brave and stand up for our community and our country. Be brave and build this movement in time for the 2026 midterm elections. Be brave and make space for former Trump supporters.

If there are Trump supporters who are uncomfortable with what they’re seeing, join us.

If there are MAGA Latinos who are angry at what’s been unleashed on our community, join us. If there are ICE agents questioning their mission and colleagues, join us.

It’s never too late for you to start doing the right thing and it’s never too early for us to forgive and make new allies.