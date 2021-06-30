Keep Portland Queer! Here’s How You Can Celebrate Pride Month In Portland

Creative, pioneering, cosmopolitan yet approachable, this quintessentially Pacific Northwest city is the ultimate queer-friendly destination. Portland is filled with friendly locals, ringed by breathtaking natural beauty, and it’s a city that constantly shines with an attitude of inclusivity.

On a recent visit to the city, I was genuinely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for migrant and refugee rights, #BlackLivesMatter, and transgender rights that I saw on billboards, murals, bumper stickers, and yard signs all over the city. Stumptown, as Portland is often called, is a city that wears it’s compassion on its sleeve and those who visit immediately feel right at home.

The city is a trailblazer when it comes to LGBTQ rights.

Its queer history goes back to the first human inhabitants of the area. According to the First Nations Two-Spirit Collective, native people have celebrated queer identities for thousands of years. It’s this spirit of celebration and pride that has made Portland a growing destination for LGBTQ travelers from around the world.

Portland shows us that no matter what’s going on in the world, we are seen and celebrated in this city

You don’t have to look any further than the city’s incredible and diverse nightlife, LGBTQ-owned businesses, community centers and so much more.

No matter where you’re coming from or who you are, these are Portland’s top LGBTQ-owned and queer friendly hot spots according to mitú’s very own readers – people just like you!– meaning they should be on your radar for your next trip to Stumptown.

If the art of drag is your thing, then look no further than the legendary shows at Darcelle XV hosted by the icon Darcelle herself. Darcelle has been hosting what is now the longest-running drag show on the West Coast since 1969 and is a queer Stumptown staple.

More cities should have institutions like Crush. It’s an LGBTQ wine bar that makes sure the community is front and center in all that it does. Crush frequently raises money for socially relevant causes, such as Oregon’s longest-running LGBTQ rights organization, Basic Rights Oregon. Crush also happens to be home to the city’s longest running burlesque show!

Much of the Portland queer scene is more intimate than say cities like Los Angeles or Miami but if Jell-O shots and dancing are your thing, well Stumptown still has you covered thanks to CC Slaughters. After a long hiatus that seemed like it may be permanent, CC Slaughters is back open, with extensive outside seating, dancing indoors, and Friday night drag shows, which are beyond popular with the slightly younger crowd of queers and their allies.

Besides beer, progressive politics, and vegan food, Portland is most famous for its absurd amount of strip clubs. And for good reason: the sex-positive city has the most per capita of any city in the country. One of the best places to feast your eyes on the male physique is undoubtedly at the Stag PDX. Stag offers private bookings for people seeking something a little more exclusive and for those who feel uncomfortable being inside a club, you can still grab a drink on picnic tables stationed outside the bar. They even have drag brunches so you can watch some queens perform while sipping on mimosas!

Located in the original “Pink Triangle” section of downtown Portland, Scandals has been welcoming a diverse LGBTQ community for more than 35 years. Today, it’s one of the few remaining queer spaces in what used to be the epicenter of Portland’s LGBTQ nightlife scene. The always-evolving entertainment hub features art shows, djs, jazz nights, really cheap drinks, and an outdoor patio. It’s a Stumptown institution!

Candy is a new all-inclusive, sex-positive, LGBTQ friendly nightclub built on the principles of respect, kindness, and the celebration of diversity. It’s also home to one of the hottest nights on the dance floor with its ‘Perreo Saturdays’ featuring the top Latin DJ’s in PDX!

As Portland’s only active vogue dance instructor, Daniel Girón is carving out an identity for queer people of color in a predominantly white city. The House of Ada is showing that voguing is more than just a queer phenomeon – but one that was primarily an outlet for LGBTQ people of color. Portland’s legendary house hosts a variety of events including the PDX Ball so check them out on Instagram to stay up to date.

Our readers have really come through with these exclusive recommendations and now you have no excuse not to explore Portland’s weird, cool and queer spirit! And, like always, Portland is ready to welcome you with open arms.

