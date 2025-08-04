Drinking bourbon in the Latine community is something of a status symbol. We grew up watching our dads crack open the bottle with friends, and they would sit and sip while playing dominoes or listening to enjoying cigars. The idea of bourbon as a status symbol was ingrained in so many of us as children, and now we are carrying on the tradition. According to Simmons Marketing Research, 11 percent of whiskey drinkers are Latine. Bourbon, just for context, is a type of American whiskey.

So, with more Latine people drinking bourbon, we wanted to talk with someone about the do’s and don’ts. Owen Martin spoke with mitú about enjoying bourbon so you can impress your family and friends with your knowledge.

Do: Take into account the weather and those drinking with you

What we drink and eat is tied to the season. Eating ice cream during the winter just doesn’t slap the same as eating ice cream in the summer. The same goes for enjoying your bourbon. Summer hang? Enjoy it over some ice. Festive celebration? Make a fun cocktail. Sipping with a friend who is also a big bourbon fan? Have it neat and talk about the flavor profile.

Doing these things will change your experience every time you drink bourbon. There isn’t a hard and fast rule here, but the ideas will make your experiences more enjoyable.

“It’s almost like drinking with my parents,” Martin tells mitú. ”My parents drink wine. Like, if I pour 120 proof stuff for them, I’ll see them breathe in fire out, right? So meeting people where they’re at and just having a conversation over it is like the most important thing to me.”

Don’t: Stress over having the “right” glasses or the “right” occasion

The right glasses or the special occasion don’t need to dictate when and how you drink bourbon. Sure, there might be some special moments, like holidays, when you share a drink with your family. Those are moments that we know are coming, and we usually turn them into moments of celebration and fun. However, don’t get stuck here.

Sometimes, the special occasion is whatever you want to make it. Are you seeing a friend you just like to be around? Then enjoy a nice drink while you catch up. If you don’t have the perfect glasses, don’t sweat it. Enjoying a good drink and a good time with friends doesn’t have to be ceremonial. They won’t remember the glasses they used when you spent quality time together.

“That’s part of the fun, right? It’s like, be in the moment, who you’re with, what you’re doing, and kind of just lean into that,” Owens says. “Like not worrying if I’m drinking it right or wrong, or if I don’t have the right glassware to accentuate it. If I’m in a situation where the people are enjoying themselves, like that’s the most important thing to me.”

Additionally, don’t try to be a snob. Drinking bourbon should be a fun experience for everyone, and being a snob can ruin it for some. Let people have their own experiences with bourbon and just go along for the ride. The memories are more important than the overwhelming need to share your knowledge.

Do: Explore and experiment with your bourbon

If you are interested in getting into bourbon, experiment. Martin recommends taking your time to try the different bourbons that you can find, especially in your favorite bar. The alcohol behind the bar is usually curated for the space, and they have ranked their favorites on the shelves. If you are someone who loves to really explore, this is a great way to do that. Take some time and let yourself try different bourbons, including Angel’s Envy, of course.

See what mixers you like with your bourbon. A good cocktail goes a long way, and you know your favorite flavor palate best. Learn some of the basic bourbon cocktails and then give yourself a chance to expand that with some fun, inventive cocktails.

Don’t: Take shots of bourbon

You might be tempted to take shots of bourbon, especially if you are a newer drinker or celebrating some big news. However, bourbon isn’t really made for shots, like other darker spirits. While some spirits do lend themselves to shots, bourbon isn’t really one of them. Bourbon is best enjoyed sipped neat, on the rocks, or in a fresh cocktail, like the Angel’s Envy signature summer drink: a Peach Smash.

“Not for me,” Martins says about taking shots of bourbon. “Even when I go to the dingiest dive bar and get a beer and a shot, I’m still going to sip the shot of it. Even if it’s well whiskey, I find that I’m just going to sip it.”

Obviously, there is no real wrong way to drink bourbon because it is all up to the preference of the drinker. Yet, having a few standards can make your journey with bourbon more enjoyable and more social. Bourbon, like any other spirit, is made to be enjoyed with friends, family, and people you care about. So, do it responsibly and enjoy your time.