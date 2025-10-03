Bad Bunny is getting the fans amped up after hinting at an upcoming salsa album. It isn’t confirmed but the people don’t need much to get excited. In a recent conversation with Billboard, Bad Bunny revealed that salsa will likely be the main focus of his next project. Tbh, this isn’t a surprise. Bad Bunny has picked up the torch to keep spreading salsa to the world through his global platform and undisputed talent.

Bad Bunny hinted that there is a salsa album on the horizon

Bad Bunny is on the cover of Billboard. 🇺🇸



"Takes Puerto Rico to the World". pic.twitter.com/5lQlElTPbo — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) October 1, 2025

Bad Bunny is getting fans hyped after hinting at a possible salsa album in the future. The news comes after his interview with Residente for Billboard. The two discussed his album “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” which turned into both a commercial success and a cultural rallying cry for Puerto Rico. Not only does the album dive into anti-colonialism sentiment, the album also highlights salsa and plena, infusing a modern take on traditional music.

Residente asked Bad Bunny about the young artists he was working with to create “DtMF” and bring the residency to life. Bad Bunny shared that he was able to team up with a musician he saw on TikTok who gave him old-school salsa vibes. The musician, Julito Gastón, helped to build the team that brought the sounds of the island to life.

“It was an old video and I thought it would be interesting to find him. Turned out Julito was available, and he brought together the musicians I needed,” Bad Bunny told Residente about his salsa inspiration. “The funny thing is, the names Julito gave me matched the ones Big Jay suggested. These musicians had the hunger and heart I was looking for.”

Then, Residente asked if fans can expect Bad Bunny to create a bigger salsa project with the artists.

“It’s supposed to be a surprise, but yeah,” Bad Bunny told Residente for Billboard. “It’s pretty obvious it can’t end here.”

The segue into salsa music is not a surprise move for his career

IMPACT! Dance studios in the United States report an increase in demand for salsa classes after Bad Bunny’s new album. 🇺🇸💃 pic.twitter.com/ICtZ1p6197 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2025

The Puerto Rican champion and global superstar has always been a fan of salsa music. From his early days, Bad Bunny worked closely with salsa legends to create music that made his fans move. Specifically, he told Residente that he wished he could have invited Víctor Manuelle to share the stage during his “No me quiero ir de aquí” residency. Conflicting schedules prevented him from securing the salsa legend as a guest at the show.

“Man, I would’ve loved to perform with Víctor Manuelle. We reached out to him, but his schedule was packed, so it didn’t work out,” Bad Bunny told Residente for Billboard. “He was the first salsa artist I collaborated with back when I was just starting in trap. It meant so much to me because I was still finding my footing and he believed in me.”

Bad Bunny is following in the footsteps of legends like Héctor Lavoe, Celiz Cruz, and Gloria Estefan. Each has left their mark in the global growth of salsa music. With “DtMF,” Bad Bunny is continuing the work of uplifting the traditional sounds of the Caribbean. Most importantly, he is bringing salsa to younger generations that grew up listening to the icons. Now, we have our own burgeoning musical revolution with Bad Bunny and his new infusion of his sound with salsa.