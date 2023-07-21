Hot Cheetos: Fiery Delight for Humans, but Can Dogs Eat Them? We Got Answers From a Vet

wearemitu

Whatever TikTok’s funny videos may say, owning a dog is not that simple. Although we’d do it a thousand times more with our eyes closed, there’s much to understand and learn before, during, and after getting a dog.

One of the most important things? Knowing how to feed them and how to become immune to the power of puppy dog eyes and cascades of saliva every time we sit down to eat something.

Seriously. No one knows the power of a dog’s eyes until you open a bag of chips or Hot Cheetos. You’re immediately cornered, your personal space disappears, and you have a snout glued to your cheek that says, “If you really love me, you’ll give me one.”

A very common hesitation

Many dog owners ask themselves the same question: Can I give my dog one of my snacks? The quick answer is “no.” However, we’ve consulted the experts to find out exactly what to do when our dog wants a bite of what we have on our plate.

For Dr. Jovanna Radillo, a first-generation Mexican-American general practice veterinarian, this is a doubt many humoms and dads have.

“Over the years, I have gotten so many questions. ‘Can they eat tacos? What about Salsa?’ ‘Y los weenies?’ Around the holidays, I get a lot of, ‘Y los tamales o menudo?'” Radillo told mitú.

Hint — all of those foods are not good options since they will lead to them getting sick.

“It will either be too fatty for their system and cause vomiting, diarrhea, and tummy pain, or can be toxic to their liver if it has onion or garlic in the food item,” she said.

And what about Hot Cheetos?

“I know that it is tempting since they are so delectable and tasty, and our babies give us the big eyes to give them one,” Radillo answered. “The list of goodies is huge — Lays, Takis, esquite, etc. These treats either have too high of fat content or something in them can be toxic to their liver (i.e., garlic or onion, either fresh or in powder form). That is not counting the heat content — also too much for their tummies.”

For her part, Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian working with petkeen.com, explained to mitú that while not all ingredients in Hot Cheetos are toxic, some could cause “serious problems.”

“Onions and garlic, even in small amounts for some dogs, can cause a possibly fatal issue called hemolytic anemia,” she said.

But what if Firuláis is sneaky and manages to steal a Hot Cheetos or two? There’s no need to panic.

“Now, eating one or two Hot Cheetos won’t likely contain enough onion or garlic powder to cause a serious problem, but the overall spiciness of this food can create some digestive upset,” Bonk said.

What should we do if our dog eats something he’s not supposed to eat?

The immediate answer is to call your veterinarian, especially if it is a known toxin.

As Dr. Radillo explained, sometimes we can get them to throw up the item before it causes internal damage. Likewise, we can talk to a vet via chat on telemedicine.

“Remember, act fast since we only have so much time to make them throw up the item. Do not wait until they get sick,” Radillo added.

Toxins to watch out for are chocolate, raisins, onions, garlic, Aspirin, anti-freeze, apple seeds, rat bait, macadamia nuts, xylitol (sweetener in most sugar-free foods), dog bones (cooked or raw), raw meat, Avocados (the seed and/or flesh), corn on the cob, socks/toys/rope/underwear, snail bait, and tobacco.

But then, what can we give our furry friends when they give us puppy dog eyes?

In addition to good quality, scientifically tested, AAFCO-labeled food, there is plenty for our puppies to eat at home.

Vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage have great nutritional benefits. Some seedless apples and carrots are good, “Just know they are higher in sugar content, so you may have a hyper baby on your hands if you give too much,” Radillo added.

Likewise, some regular cheese is fine, but in moderation, the specialist explained. With fruit, they can have some strawberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, or a little seedless watermelon, especially for those hot days.

And the most important thing? Give them lots of love and a diet according to their needs.

