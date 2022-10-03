This Video of a Man Traveling to Bolivia to Reunite With His Childhood Nanny After 45 Years Has the Internet Sobbing

wearemitu

A Spanish pastor named Juanito Jonsson traveled from Spain to Bolivia to reunite with his childhood nanny after 45 years apart. Jonsson documented the journey in a video he uploaded called “Finding Ana,” which was reposted on Twitter by GoodNewsCorrespondent, reports Wio News.



“After more than 45 years apart,” reads the video’s caption, “this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son.” The video starts with a supercut of Jonsson’s journey from Fuengirola, Spain, to Yacuiba, in Bolivia, by car, train, plane, and bus.

After more than 45 years apart this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son. (🎥:juanitojonsson)



When Ana and Jonsson first lay eyes on each other, at first she doesn’t recognize who he is. Once he explains, she immediately wraps him in a bear hug and begins to cry. The pair then go into Ana’s home where they catch up and reminisce.



In the original post on Jonsson’s Instagram page, he goes into more detail about his relationship with Ana and his reason for going to visit her. He also posted a link to a GoFundMe to support Ana as he works to renovate her house in Bolivia.

“I was able to support her then with the money I collected, but now I am in the process of doing a huge renovation of her house,” Jonsson wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The work we are doing will cost $4,000 but I already have raised $1,500.”With a goal of $2,500 to complete the project, Jonsson hopes to use the video as a way to introduce Ana to his followers on social media.

According to News 18, the clip that was posted on Twitter has racked up almost 200,000 views and 7,300 likes. Twitter users are falling head over heels in love with Ana and Jonsson’s relationship, with many of the comments reminding people of the nannies who helped raise them.

