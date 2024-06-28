The credits have rolled on another successful season of mitú and Walmart’s Filmmaker Mentorship Program.

The accelerated 11-week program, in alignment with Walmart’s “Makers of Más,” gave four Latino filmmakers the opportunity of a lifetime with an expanded and enhanced experience. Season 2 included an opportunity to produce 3-7-minute short films with the help of not one but two celebrity mentors.

The program closed on a high note with the films’ premiere at none other than the 2024 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF).

Four talented Latino filmmakers took to the big screen

Storytelling is a craft few have the talent for, but these four Latino filmmakers brought cultura pride to a new level. Matthew Serrano explored what it’s like to be young and multicultural in “Pick One.” Meanwhile, Kaila Gutierrez pushed past getting lost in translation with “Nana Carmen,” a beautiful tale of love transcending language barriers en la familia.

Tackling the complexities of generational divides, Sofia Ayerdi’s “Aguamadre” is another inspiring tale of mother and daughter that tugs at the heartstrings. Finally, Manuel Villareal’s “El Colibri” follows a young girl’s journey through self-discovery and cultural connection while repairing a hummingbird figurine.

These four creative minds had the opportunity of a lifetime, gaining access to mitú’s studios in Los Angeles to work on their shorts. But that’s not all. They had a surprise gift that made this experience all the more enriching.

Actress Justina Machado and Oz Rodriguez joined Season 2 as mentors

As if getting to produce your own short film at a top-tier studio alongside industry professionals wasn’t enough, Season 2 of the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program had two bright stars lighting the way for participants.

Renowned actress Justina Machado and SNL’s Oz Rodriguez teamed up to help the talent rise to the top.

“Proud to have participated in Season 2 of the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program! I know that I wouldn’t be here without my mentors. They helped guide me, and they gave me love and support when I needed it,” Machado wrote on Instagram. “They made me feel seen and important. I’m excited for the world to see the final Season 2 films.”

Rodriguez also emphasized his excitement for this new round of films on Instagram.

“Very excited to share with y’all that I participated in Season 2 of the mitú x Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program! Mentors in the wild world of filmmaking are very important. Honored to help out four amazing filmmakers whose names you will soon know. Excited for the world to see the final Season 2 films,” he said.

A Premiere like no other

Finally, participants got their shine on at the 2024 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on May 31, where over 150+ audience members got to experience the films on the big screen. Furthermore, they toured the Paramount Studios lot and got to meet filmmaking executives and learn more about their career in the film industry.

Walmart also flew the filmmakers to Arkansas’ Bentonville Film Festival, chaired by Geena Davis, where they participated in panels and their films also got their spotlight. Lastly, Walmart awarded each filmmaker a $10,000 stipend for future filmmaking projects.

Thanks to Walmart, these four Latinos are now realizing their dreams.

Interested in joining our next season? Reach out to filmmakersmentorship@nglmitu.com.