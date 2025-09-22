This piece is part of a special collaboration between mitú and Zephyrhills®, celebrating what it means to live Latino in Miami. From pastelito runs to cafecito rituals, and from chancletas to staying hydrated under the Florida sun, we’re spotlighting the everyday moments that keep our comunidad refreshed and connected.

Being Latino in Miami is a category all on its own. From pastelito runs paired with a cold Zephyrhills® to cafecito rituals that rival religious ceremonies, Miami Latinos go beyond their cultural heritage or being born in Florida; they’re masters of navigating their own world where rhythm, climate, and community mix perfectly.

While some may find the relentless humidity, Spanglish, and chancleta fashion hard to keep up with, they’re not even fazed. Here are six everyday things that just hit different when you’re Latino and Floridian. Because, honestly, only in Miami could any of this go down.

1. Pastelito runs are a love language

Yes, you can find pastelitos in other cities. No, they’ll never taste the same. In Miami, grabbing a guava and cheese on the way to work isn’t a treat, it’s part of your weekly survival strategy. And yes, you’re grabbing a dozen with two of each kind for your co-workers, because you can’t show up with just one pastelito. Your favorite spot already knows your order, and they have it cued up with a cortadito and a cold bottle of Zephyrhills®, sourced from Florida’s springs, and with naturally occurring minerals for taste from Mother Nature.

And yes, you will debate which bakery does it best depending on who you talk to.

2. Cafecito at 3:05 isn’t a TikTok trend

In other cities, coffee is a beverage, but in Miami, it’s a ceremony. The 3:05 p.m. tradition isn’t just about caffeine, it’s a moment to pause, pass around the colada, and remember who really keeps this city running (hint: it’s the tías and abuelos). Don’t forget the espumita!

3. Chancletas are a totally acceptable fashion choice

While in other places chancletas may not be accepted, Miami has no problem with the flip-flop. Wear it to the supermarket, the beach, or even the barbecue, no one will tell you you’re wearing them wrong. Even more, Latinos know that keeping the chancleta handy isn’t just about comfortable fashion choices. It’s a weapon. If someone comes at you, the chancleta doubles as a boomerang.

4. You always carry a water bottle

Let’s be real, between the heat index and your tía insisting you stay hydrated, a cold bottle of Zephyrhills® is basically a Miami essential. It’s refreshment at its finest, with naturally occurring electrolytes for taste from the springs that help keep hydration simple and local. It’s in your car, gym bag, cooler, and probably your abuela’s purse. Plus, just like Miami Latinos, both are from Florida and know how to keep the Miami flow intact.

5. Croquetas are protein bars

Move over, protein bars, because the OG queen of protein is none other than the croqueta. Need a quick snack? Tired after the gym? Missed breakfast? A croqueta is always there for you. Whether it’s ham, chicken, bacalao, or cheese, they’re warm, bite-sized, gooey, and always available at your nearest ventanita. Miami Latinos may love staying fit, but they’ll switch out the granola and roll deep with six croquetas in a paper bag. It’s called balance.

6. You’re fluent in Spanglish, with a regional accent

The Miami dialect is special: part Caribbean, part English, part South American, 100% original. One minute you’re saying “qué calor,” while the next it’s “I can’t even with this traffic, bro.” Your Spanglish is peppered with “oye” and “ya tú sabes,” and no, it’s not something you can teach. It’s a vibe you have to live.

