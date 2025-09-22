This story is part of a special collaboration between mitú and Zephyrhills®, highlighting what makes Miami Latinos truly one of a kind. From the flavors that fuel us to the daily rituals that keep us grounded, we’re celebrating cultura, comunidad, and the Florida-born refreshment that keeps the 305 flowing.

Latinos have become the largest minority group in the United States over the last decades. Whether you go to New York, Los Angeles, or Houston, you’ll find us everywhere with our unique customs, culinary traditions, and vibrant energy. But there’s one place where Latinidad hits differently, and where staying refreshed with a cold Zephyrhills® is just part of daily life. That place is Miami.

Often described as the “gateway to Latin America,” Miami is a vibrant crossroads where culture, history, and generational diaspora intersect. And even though Miami is in Florida, if you ask any Miamian, they’ll always tell you, “Miami is one thing, Florida is another.”

Between geography, migration, Spanglish on every corner, and all the sazón you can imagine, here’s why Miami Latinos are one of a kind.

A city built by waves of migration

To understand Miami Latinos, you have to go back to the city’s history. While Miami was mainly a city of retirees before the 1960s, after Fidel Castro’s rise to power in 1959, Miami became the chosen destination for Cuban exiles seeking safety and stability. This early wave of migration transformed the then-quiet South Florida city into a growing Latin American hub.

Over the next several decades, Miami would become a vibrant city with communities from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and more. Each brings their own customs, languages, and entrepreneurial spirit to the mix. The result was a uniquely layered Latino identity that reflects shared experiences and diverse origins.

Spanglish so strong, it has been coined “Miami dialect”

Unlike other U.S. cities where Latinos may represent a growing demographic, Miami is a place where Latinos are central to the local economy, politics, and daily life. In fact, you may be told once or twice to speak Spanish because “this is Miami,” ningún good afternoon ni ningún hello.

It’s a city that lives in both languages, with signage, ads, billboards, and even popular culture prioritizing bilingual and bicultural programming. This dynamic allows Miamians to move through the city with dual fluency without worrying about being understood. But don’t take it from us;​​ a study published by Florida International University in English Worldwide shows what happens when regions where two languages come in close contact, as they have in Miami.

One of the findings was that Miamians take Spanish sayings and directly translate them into English, a tradition now being passed down and used by bilingual generations. Wild. We know.

Miami Latinos understand codes that make them true to the 200%. Yes, they’re experts in navigating the codes of both the U.S. and Latin America. They’re the first to celebrate the Fourth of July while making lechón asado and dancing to Celia Cruz. They’re equally at home in a boardroom as they are at a family gathering. Adaptability is just what sets them apart.

Family, flavor, and everyday traditions

Despite the constant bustle of the city, crazy traffic, and an ever-changing landscape, Miamians carry sazón in their blood. Latino communities in Miami have a deep sense of cultural continuity that anchors them through food, music, and customs.

Food is one of the most important pillars. Miami Latinos grew up with a variety of foods from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Argentina. Don’t be surprised if you visit the 305 to find Miamians drinking Cuban coladas, eating arroz imperial, bandeja paisa, croquetas, or pan con bistecs as their daily menu. They’re also loyal to their drinks and locally sourced products. You’ll always find a cold Zephyrhills® in the fridge because they wouldn’t dare drink anything that isn’t a brand they can trust. Sourced from Florida’s springs, Zephyrhills® flows from Mother Nature with naturally occurring minerals that give it a refreshing taste.

Mango, lychee, and avocado season is a religion

Another tell-tale sign of a true Miamian? They know when mangoes, lychees, and avocados are in season. If you thought street vendors were a thing of the past, then you’ll rejoice at finding them in the 305, selling the fruits grown in their own backyards.

Miamians have such a love for these three fruits that they’ll make anything and everything with them. Mango varieties are as vast as you can imagine, and the avocados are the size of your head. A treat every Miami high-schooler knows? You can buy lychees off the street and enjoy them on your walk home or during pick-up.

Taking a Sub to the beach

One way in which Florida and Miami meet is that famous sub. A staple of every Miamian, no beach day is ever complete without picking up a sub and taking it with you to the beach. Whether you’re a chicken tenders or Italian sub kind of person, you know you’re filling up your neverita with ice-cold Zephyrhills®, papitas, and your foot-long sub.

It’s as iconic to Miami Latinos as wearing chancletas everywhere, because let’s face it, if there’s one thing we love, it’s showing up to the beach well-stocked for a day in the sunshine. That great refreshment is exactly what keeps Miami Latinos hydrated from sunrise to sunset.

Traffic is our second home, but crank up the reparto and reggetón

One of the downsides to living in Miami is the insane traffic at all hours of the day. It doesn’t matter what part of the city you’re in, you’ll find traffic on every corner, so you’d better leave on time. But Miami Latinos aren’t fazed by the lines of cars or the honking. They’re built to stand this and more.

Miamians survive traffic with a combination of cold beverages like Zephyrhills®, a cortadito, and a killer playlist. Their cars have better sound systems than many clubs in the city, and you can find them dancing along to our fav songs while they get to their destination. And when the sun hits the windshield, a cold Zephyrhills®, with naturally occurring minerals for taste, keeps the hydration steady.

Alligators and iguanas don’t faze them

And of course, no portrait of Miami life would be complete without mentioning the unofficial mascots of the city: alligators and iguanas. While most people might fear gators, Miamians just give them a casual side-eye. Iguanas bathe on the sidewalks and in backyards as if they were paying rent, and if you live near a canal, you might even find a gator strolling up to your pool.

For Miami Latinos, this is casual and part of everyday life. They just stay hydrated, snap a quick pic, and move on.

From mango season to reggaetón in traffic, Miami Latinos know how to stay cool, connected, and hydrated. With natural refreshment at its finest, straight from local springs, Zephyrhills® is part of everyday Miami life. Discover how Zephyrhills® is keeping the 305 refreshed, one porch, paseo, and sub run at a time. Find out more at zephyrhillswater.com