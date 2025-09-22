This guide is part of a special collaboration between mitú and Zephyrhills®, celebrating the ways Miami Latinos keep it cool, from abuela’s porch traditions to pool party hacks. Because in the 305, staying refreshed isn’t just about surviving the heat, it’s a whole lifestyle powered by culture, comunidad, and Florida-born hydration.

If you’ve ever stepped outside in Miami after 9 a.m., you know the sun doesn’t play, no matter what time of year.

The heat is low-key disrespectful, but Latinos in the 305 know the art of staying cool is just as important as keeping your reggaetón playlist updated.

From family tricks to Gen Z pool party hacks, we’re giving the definitive (and very Miami) guide to surviving the September sizzle with a cold Zephyrhills® in hand. Responsibly sourced from Florida Springs, Zephyrhills® has naturally occurring minerals for a refreshing taste.

1. Abuela’s Back Porch is the OG Chill Zone

Before there were rooftop bars and frozen mojitos, there was la mecedora at abuela’s house. The back porch was, and still is, the original cool spot. Breezy, shady, and full of chisme, abuela keeps the drinks cold and the cafecito ready to brew. Before you step out into the Miami heat, go hang out with your abuelos while you sip on an ice-cold Zephyrhills®, hydration flowing from Florida springs. Her trusted water brand will keep you cool while abuela dishes on all the latest family news.

2. Keep a folding hand fan in your bag

We know it sounds like something your great aunt would do, but trust us, you’ll thank us later for this tip. Forget your phone, the real must-have in your bag is a folding fan. Not only are they trending again, but they are a lifesaver when you’re out with your friends, strolling through the Wynwood Walls or the Grove. It’s chic, it’s dramatic, and when opened mid-sentence, it’s iconic as hell.

3. Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated in Miami isn’t a suggestion; it’s survival. That’s why Zephyrhills® is the go-to water for locals who know. It’s Florida-born, with naturally occurring minerals for a refreshing taste. Whether you’re running errands, hanging out at Calle Ocho, or roller skating at South Pointe, that Zephyrhills® bottle is basically your plus one. A pro tip? Keep one in the freezer overnight, then carry it in your tote. It’ll stay cooler longer as you go about your day.

4. Pool party protocol you can’t skip on

Pool parties are still going on in September, especially on the weekends. There are three musts you can’t skip: First, light linens. While Miami entices you to show off your curves and go for something risque, wearing light clothes will keep you cool in the hot weather. Take a big hat with you as well, so you can avoid sunburn. Also, we know you want to look fabulous, but opt for a hydrating lip balm with SPF rather than heavy makeup. Bring an extra towel and maybe even a mini fan because the only thing that should be melting is the ice inside your cooler.

5. Make frozen mojito lemonade

Miamians know a thing or two about frozen drinks. Daiquiris, mojitos, margaritas, there’s a frozen version for all of them. But if you’re looking for an alcohol-free alternative for your late summer evenings, then this particular mix is for you. Mix ice-cold Zephyrhills® with plenty of ice, freshly squeezed lemon juice, a spoonful of agave, and a handful of mint leaves. Blend it all and you’ll have a refreshing drink to keep you cool, especially with the refreshing taste of Zephyrhills® spring water as the base.

6. Dance your way into the breeze

After the sun dips, it’s all about outdoor dancing and hangouts featuring salsa, bachata, and perreo. Take advantage of the breeze and head to Domino Park, Museum Park, or for a stroll around Wynwood, where the breeze of the ocean will feel like magic.

Staying cool in Miami goes beyond beating the heat; it’s about embracing the sazón in every porch conversation with abuela, party, and paseo. And yes, a perfectly-chilled Zephyrhills® is the best companion, offering fantastic refreshment that keeps Miami moving. Find out more at zephyrhillswater.com