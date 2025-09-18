In partnership with Modelo Especial — La Cerveza del Fútbol — we’re celebrating the moments where passion for the game meets the people who inspire it. For lifelong LA Galaxy fan Lex Avila and his father, that moment came when they met midfielder Diego Fagúndez. From walking through the team’s locker room to standing together on the pitch, the experience was a reminder that fútbol isn’t just about the game. It’s about family, connection, and memories that last a lifetime.

Every fútbol fan dreams of the day they’ll get to meet some of the members of their favorite team. Lex Avila’s love for the LA Galaxy is a legacy passed down from his father, a bond forged in the stands of the Home Depot Center.

Recently, that bond led to a special moment when Avila brought his dad to the stadium to meet midfielder Diego Fagúndez.

Walking through the stadium’s inner sanctum, Avila and his dad, who have been season ticket holders since the very beginning, got to experience the behind-the-scenes magic of fútbol firsthand.

Behind-the-scenes magic

The tour was a true experience for Avila and his dad. They got an intimate look at the team’s world. For one, they saw the locker room that holds special memories for Fagúndez after the Galaxy’s championship win.

“It’s definitely changed from last year when we won it all,” he says. “We broke all this with the champagne and stuff, which was kind of crazy.”

They also had the opportunity to walk through the stadium, where they saw a display of photos from the team’s championship seasons.

Then, the three of them headed to the field, where they shared how family and soccer empower them to pursue their dreams and push through life’s hardships.

A Galaxy of generations with family at the forefront

Throughout the visit, the conversation turned quickly to what makes the sport so special: family. Fagúndez, a veteran with a deep appreciation for fans, shared a story of his own journey and how he told his father he would one day play on that field.

“I remember I told my dad one time, in a couple of years, I’ll be on that side. For me to be on this long is just amazing,” he says. “It’s all the hard work and dedication. It doesn’t start from the kids, it starts from the parents.”

Fagúndez’s words echoed the feelings of the father-son duo. For Avila, the stadium is more than just a place to watch a game; it’s also where he can be present for a few hours, connecting with his favorite team, fellow fans, and his dad. Something they all toasted to with three cold Modelo Especial beers.

“You can go anywhere in the world, and you have a soccer ball and you can bond with someone,” Fagúndez said.

Just like Lex Avila and Diego Fagúndez, Modelo Especial believes in honoring your roots, connecting with your community, and living every match with corazón. Whether you’re in the stands or on the field, Modelo Especial is La Cerveza del Fútbol, brewed for those who live the game with orgullo.

Learn more at Modelo Especial.