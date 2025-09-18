In partnership with Modelo Especial — La Cerveza del Fútbol — we’re honoring the fans whose devotion turns matches into memories. For lifelong LA Galaxy superfan Lex Avila, the game is more than 90 minutes on the pitch. It’s a legacy built with his dad. From childhood tournaments to championship celebrations, his journey shows how fútbol connects generations, teaches life’s hardest lessons, and keeps family traditions alive.

For Lex Avila, soccer isn’t just a game; it’s a legacy passed down from his father—a love story written on the fields and in the stands of the LA Galaxy.

From his earliest memories of childhood tournaments to the emotional rollercoaster of championship wins, Avila’s journey as a superfan is deeply intertwined with his dad’s unwavering passion for the beautiful game.

It started during childhood. Avila’s dad, whom he affectionately calls “the Messiah of youth soccer in the South Bay,” was he one who put a ball at his feet. The game became a part of their family’s DNA, and soon, their allegiance to the LA Galaxy was solidified.

“It was my first exposure to seeing professionals on the field. I started to get older and I really fell in love with the game and with the sport,” he recalls. “I played all the way up through college. As a family, we had season tickets for the Galaxy from the first year that they started at the Home Depot Center at the time.”

These seats became their home for years, a place where they witnessed legends, and suffered through the team’s struggles together.

Full-circle moments and lasting memories

As a superfan, the years of dedication Avila and his family spent supporting the team came to fruition during its championship seasons.

“My dad and I had supported the team for so long; it was the moment where everything came together. We were like ‘Wow, we actually did it.’”

Adding, “You actually feel like you’re part of the team because you’ve supported it for so long, through the good and the bad years, and finally get to witness it in person. Having that experience with my dad, who introduced me to the game and the Galaxy, was something I’ll never forget.”

One of Avila’s most cherished moments was a full-circle moment he shared with his dad. When the Galaxy won a championship, Avila wasn’t able to attend because he was a groomsman at his best friend’s wedding. Instead of going to the game, he gave his ticket to his dad, who hadn’t been able to go due to his battle with cancer.

“He was in tears when they won it,” he says. “It was a full-circle moment for me to give him that opportunity.”

It was a testament to the bond they shared, a way to honor the man who introduced them to his biggest passion.

More than just a game

Beyond the trophies and rivalries, fútbol taught Avila some of life’s most valuable lessons. He credits his dad with teaching him the importance of accepting failure and staying humble: “It’s okay to fail, that’s part of the game.”

These lessons became ingrained through years on the field and have translated into his daily life. Now that his father is battling cancer, these lessons resonate with him even more, and he cherishes moments like going to away games as a family.

“I love the away days. I’ve been to countless El Traficos at LAFC, which are always fun and rowdy. Another memory I have with my dad is we did [take a] bus to San Jose a couple of years ago, and that was really memorable, just a totally different experience going with all the supporters,” he shares.

To Avila, it also amplifies the community aspect of the game and solidifies their support for the team.

The superfan legacy continues

Now the tradition continues, even if it’s with a new routine. With his father’s illness, the family has adapted their pre-game rituals to still celebrate together. They gather at Avila’s best friend’s house near the stadium, share a meal, and then catch the Galaxy Express bus, a convenient way of getting to the game without the chaos of parking.

“It’s a good group,” he says. The game day crew includes his girlfriend, best friend, and their spouses.

His life is a testament to the power sports have of creating lasting bonds and memories. His passion for the Galaxy is a vibrant thread that connects generations, a shared language he’ll always speak with his dad.



