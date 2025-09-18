In partnership with Modelo Especial — La Cerveza del Fútbol — we’re celebrating the players whose stories go beyond the pitch. For LA Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez, soccer is more than a career; it’s a family legacy. From watching games with his dad in the stands to scoring history-making goals, his path is a testament to dreaming big, believing in yourself, and playing with corazón.

When Diego Fagundez steps onto the pitch for the LA Galaxy, he’s not just playing fútbol; he’s living a dream that began in the stands with his father.

The Uruguayan midfielder has built a career full of firsts, records, and unforgettable goals. However, one thing that remains true is his relationship with his papá, which has influenced every aspect of his personal life and career.

Behind the stats and headlines, Fagundez is a player rooted in family, values, and the cycle of inspiration that fuels his love for the game.

From a fan in the stands to a pro on the field

Long before Fagundez was making MLS history, he was a 12-year-old kid standing outside the autograph line at a game with his dad.

“I told my dad, ‘One day I will be on that side giving autographs,’” he tells mitú. “And then, three years later, I signed pro. I think that was a huge part of me realizing who I am.”

It was the start of a remarkable career for Fagundez. In 2021, he scored his team’s first-ever goal, went on to become their all-time leader in appearances and assists, and reached the elite milestones of more than 60 goals and assists, something only 13 players in league history have achieved.

Now with the Galaxy, he’s bringing the same hunger.

The bond with his father that started it all

For Fagundez, soccer is family history. Born in Montevideo and raised in Massachusetts, he grew up going to games at the stadium with his dad and soaking in the atmosphere. Years later, when he stepped onto that same field, he realized the importance of his relationship with his dad, which had grown beyond a father-son bond over the years.

“I think now we’re even closer because he’s not just my dad, he’s also an agent of mine,” he says. “He always wants the best for me. He’s been there from the beginning, from day one. When things aren’t going right, he’s the first person I call. It’s a huge part. We probably talk twice a day. And people sometimes ask, ‘Isn’t that a lot?’ But to me it’s not, it’s a normal day.”

While his father worked hard to provide every opportunity available to make his soccer dreams come true, he drew inspiration from pivotal figures who taught him how to balance his personal life with soccer.

“There are father figures that you find when you’re young, and you try to learn from them. And I think that’s one of the things I did,” he said.

Now, the Uruguayan player is taking his lessons home and supporting his children’s passions.

“I have three kids who like soccer games. They want to go to camps and stuff, I try to sign them up as much as I can,” he says. “My daughter wants to do gymnastics, then she wants to cheer. I have to try to support [them] as much as I can because you want them to be in a sport and enjoy going there.”

It’s a lesson in support that came from home: show up, believe in each other, and dream big.

Dream, believe, achieve

In addition to his family values, Fagundez keeps his loyalty to fans and the community at the forefront of his career.

“I try to give back as much as I can to the community that helped me get to where I was,” he explains. “I have a saying tattooed right here on my hand. It says, ‘dream, believe, achieve.’ Those are my three main words because you have to dream of being who you want to be. For me, it was a soccer player, but dreaming is something we can all do; everybody in the world can do.”

“Believe” stands for faith and a message to his fans that they need to believe in themselves above all else to make their dreams come true.

“You dream it, believe it, achieve it. But once you achieve it, you have to go back to reality and […] to dreaming it again, believing it, achieving it,” Fagundez says. “That’s why I have it tattooed on me, and it’s something that I always tell the kids.”

It’s a message he shares with every young player he meets and his fans, encouraging them to embrace the cycle and push for more.

Rituals for Game Day That Keep Him Aligned

While his values and family keep him grounded, Fagundez also has surprising rituals that help him stay focused on game day. For one, he avoids thinking about soccer. Instead, he plays video games, drinks mate with his teammates, or plays cards.

“Game days for me are really important. I don’t like when people talk to me. I don’t like to talk about soccer the day of the game,” he says. “I try to distance myself from being a soccer player and being just myself. Let me just relax, focus on something else. Then, when it comes to game time, I’m ready to go.”

Before going on the field, he has other rituals, like putting his right shoe on before his left, as well as his shin guards.

Finally, one piece of advice his dad always gives him before game day that stays with him: “Play with a smile on your face.”

Playing Through Life’s Challenges

The path hasn’t always been easy, but Fagundez pushes on. He’s faced personal loss and tough seasons, but leans on hard work and gratitude.

Once, he was traveling with the team when his grandfather passed away. “For me, the best way to handle it is to play, give it your all for that person.”

Similarly, during tough seasons with the team, he also makes sure he’s aligned with his heart.

“The number one thing you can control in those moments is your heart. You can’t control reps, [nor can you] control other players. All you can manage is to try to help your team win games…Even when things are very low and you can’t think it can get lower, you have to step up and say ‘I need to do this because of me and because of them.’”

In the end, for Fagundez, fútbol is more than 90 minutes on the field. It’s the memory of holding his father’s hand in the stands, the joy of signing a young fan’s jersey, and giving his all game after game.

