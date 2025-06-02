Over the last few years, Latinos have become increasingly concerned about how weight gain affects their health. Beyond abuelas and tias pushing them to eat more tamales at family gatherings, or being criticized about the size of their pancita, weight gain has become a genuine health concern as obesity rates have increased in the Latino community.

Latinos face disproportionately high rates of obesity-related health issues compared to non-Hispanic Americans. Hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes are particularly prevalent in la comunidad and can be made worse by obesity. It goes beyond “la panza” and looking good, and dives deep into overall health.

“Obesity is linked to many chronic conditions and can cause further complications,” said Dr. Karla Robinson, medical editor at GoodRx. “There’s never been a better time to address obesity with the advent of GLP-1 medications, which for many people offer a practical weight loss solution where others have failed.”

These medications have become so popular that GoodRx research shows an increased demand for GLP-1 and GIP medications. For example, demand for Wegovy and Zepbound increased by over 100% and 300%, respectively, in 2024.

With many factors at play, including misconceptions about obesity, limited access to healthcare services, and unclear guidance on GLP-1 medications, weight loss journeys can be full of barriers for the Latino community. These misconceptions can keep people from receiving the right weight loss treatments, hindering their progress and negatively affecting overall health outcomes.

That’s why, with the help of GoodRx, the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S, we’re debunking four myths in our community about obesity and GLP-1 medications.

GoodRx offers savings on GLP-1 medications and timely, actionable, and accurate information on weight management, treatment options, and common concerns, so you can focus on your health without breaking the bank.

1. “Your panza determines if you should take a GLP-1 medication”

Fat that collects around the waist, or as Latinos lovingly call it, “la panza,” is not as adorable as our abuelitas may have had us think. Yes, next time Abuela drops that extra piece of tamal on your plate, you may want to decline respectfully. But it’s important to discuss what we define as “obesity.”

Obesity is described as having excess body fat, with a BMI of 30 and over being the benchmark for adults. In fact, CDC figures show Latinos have the second-highest obesity rate among adults within minority groups in the United States at 47.8 percent. However, weight measuring tools like BMI may offer an inaccurate approach for most adults, as a person with a higher BMI can be considered overweight regardless of body composition.

That means if you’re very muscular, your BMI tends to be higher since muscle mass adds kilos. People with high amounts of muscle should be measured using a different threshold.

Thankfully, your medical provider will look at more than the number on the scale to determine your best approach to weight management.

“BMI is just one factor your physician will use to determine your eligibility for GLP-1 medications,” said Dr. Robinson. “They will also look at your current obesity-related conditions and risk factors, including family history. That’s why it’s so important to partner with your doctor to understand all your options.”

2. “GLP-1 agonists are like any other quick-fix weight loss treatment”

The rise of GLP-1 agonists has been a game-changer for many Latinos who are overweight. Still, a big misconception about these medications is that they are a quick fix for obesity. Many believe GLP-1 agonists work in the same way as other weight loss medications, which couldn’t be further from the truth. While your tia’s miracle tea may be causing you to use the bathroom a hundred times a day, GLP-1 agonists work differently.

GLP-1 agonists were initially developed to manage Type 2 diabetes. These medications can regulate appetite and promote significant weight loss by mimicking the action of GLP-1. This hormone helps regulate blood sugar levels by enhancing insulin secretion in response to food. It also slows down digestion, which can leave patients feeling more full.

These medications work best when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. They are meant to support lifestyle changes, not replace them.

3. “If you’re taking GLP-1s, you don’t have to exercise or eat healthy”

Another major misconception around GLP-1 medications is that taking GLP-1s means you can skip building healthy habits. But in reality, these medications work best when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Physical activity, especially resistance training, is crucial to help maintain lean muscle mass while losing weight. Without it, you might lose muscle along with fat, which can slow your metabolism over time.

Diet is just as important. A plant-forward or Mediterranean-style diet that prioritizes lean proteins, healthy fats, and leafy greens can help you get the best results—and also minimize side effects like nausea or upset stomach. GLP-1s are a powerful tool, but they’re not magic. Sustainable weight loss still relies on maintaining healthy routines alongside appropriate medical treatments.

4. “GLP-1s are unaffordable”

Many Latinos don’t consider GLP-1 medications an option because they believe they are too expensive. Due to limited insurance coverage, consumers can pay high out-of-pocket costs for these medications. And coverage hasn’t improved.

For example, according to new data, the number of people without commercial insurance coverage for Zepbound increased by over 14% in 2025, leaving 4.9 million people with no coverage. For those with insurance coverage, over 83% still have to meet additional requirements, like prior authorization, to prove they are a candidate for the medication.

Thankfully, help is available. One resource is GoodRx, which saves people time and money on their medications, regardless of their insurance status. Without insurance, people can face retail costs of over $1,100 per GLP-1 or GIP prescription. But GoodRx can help people save an average of $235 on GLP-1s like Ozempic and Zepbound.

In addition to savings for GLP-1 or GIP prescriptions, GoodRx users can also access an exclusive low cash price for weight loss medication QSYMIA at more than 70,000 retail pharmacies nationwide.

Making it easier for Latinos to access GLP-1s than ever before

The key to improving health outcomes for Latinos lies in making healthcare more accessible, less stigmatized, and more culturally attuned. Latinos should feel empowered to take charge of their health without feeling ashamed or discouraged by their bodies.

Visit GoodRx.com for access to savings on GLP-1s and other medications to manage chronic conditions and trusted health information.