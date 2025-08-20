What’s up, mi gente? August is officially here, and with it, the perfect time to kick back, relax, and dive into some amazing stories before you return to your boss life. This summer, we’ve paired up with Audible to bring you the ultimate companion for every moment of summer.

Whether you’re going on road trips with the littles, visiting Abuela in the motherland, or going on your annual girls’ trip, our editors have picked the best audiobooks to enhance your end-of-summer travels. From will-they-won’t-they love stories to personal development titles that’ll hype up your jefa energy, these audiobooks in Spanish and English will have you rushing to press play.

Leading the list is our marquee reco, La difícil tarea de olvidarte by Nacarid Portal (imagine Love & Basketball en español). But keep reading—whether you’re planning a family trip, vibing with your amigas, or traveling solo to recharge, this list has an audiobook for every kind of end-of-summer moment.

1. La difícil tarea de olvidarte by Nacarid Portal

Hot off the recording studio, our editors can’t stop buzzing about this month’s marquee title: La difícil tarea de olvidarte by Nacarid Portal. One of Audible’s newest romances, this compelling story follows the decades-long relationship between Paul and Valentina.

Meeting as kids on the basketball team, their friendship blossoms into a deep, passionate romance that carries them through high school, college, marriage, and even parenthood. But all of it is challenged when their infant daughter passes away, throwing them into the depths of grief… and losing more than just their child. As time passes, they must find their way back to themselves, and eventually, each other.

This audiobook will throw you into deep reflection and introspection, with a love story that’s all too real.

Listen in Spanish

Family Road Trips & Kid-Friendly Listens Para Toda la Familia

2. Las luciérnagas no vuelan by Pedro Antonio García

We asked everyone in our editorial team to play this wonderful tale to their kids, and we got back raving reviews. This beautiful story follows the story of Lucía, a young firefly whose sole desire is to fly. The only problem is that only male fireflies are gifted with wings—females can’t fly. Still, this determined firefly is willing to do anything to achieve her dream, even if it means defying gravity.

Narrated by the author himself, this Audible Original, transformed from a children’s opera to a multicast audio production, will captivate the entire family as they follow Lucia’s quest to chase her dreams and persevere. We know your kids will want to play this over and over—you’re warned.

Listen in Spanish

3. Encanto by Disney

The Madrigal family is back on your radar with this audiobook version of Disney’s riveting animated film. Get ready to sing along as you and your little ones immerse yourself in the magical world of the Madrigals, a Colombian family that lives in a vibrant, enchanted casita in the mountains.

The best part? Every member of the family has a magical gift that helps protect their village, Encanto, except Mirabel. However, when she discovers that Encanto’s magic is in danger, it seems like she’s the only one capable of saving them all.

Narrated in English by Inés del Castillo and Spanish by Carolina Gutierrez, even Abuela is about to get hooked by this magical audiobook.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

4. Disney’s Frozen: Olaf’s Quest by Disney Press and Suzanne Francis

If you’re hitting the road with your little ones like so many of us did this summer, then you’ll have an amazing companion with this audiobook. Narrated in Spanish, this story brings Arendelle’s beloved snowman’s love for reading to our ears. One day, Olaf receives an unexpected message, leading him and his friends, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven, on a quest to find a “sea of stories.”

This Audible Original follows the friends as they cross mountains, search for monsters, and converse with friendly sheep. Take Olaf with you on your travels as your pequeños quest on their own adventures with the fam right before school starts.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Stories to Share on your Girls’ Trips

5. Just for Summer (Solo para siempre) by Abby Jimenez

If you were to ask me to recommend a romance novel for the summer, this would have been it. Not only is Abby Jimenez the queen of romantic fiction, but Just for Summer is finally available in Spanish for all of us to enjoy. Gather your crew and tune in to this sharp and scintillating summer novel that will make you laugh, cry, and want your summer love.

Justin has a curse where every woman he dates finds their soulmate the second they break up. When Emma slides into his DMs with the same issue, they make a plan to date each other and break up, hoping their summer fling will cancel out their curse. Crazy, we know. But what starts out as a quick fix suddenly takes an unexpected turn when real feelings get in the way.

Narrated by Christine Larkin and Zachary in English and Roger Vidal and Mónica Ortíz in Spanish, tune in to this New York Times bestselling audiobook for a fun, light listen that’s perfect for a beach day with the girls.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

6. La Despedida by Isabella Victoriano

We hope you’re ready to be wooed by the all-star cast leading this audiobook. Set between New York City and Los Angeles, La Despedida will plunge you into a too-real love story based on Romeo Santos’ music.

After five years of marriage, David and Vanessa are at a breaking point where their married life feels like a battlefield. The eight-episode Audible Original takes you on a journey that will never make you want to pause as it follows the couple’s journey from their first time meeting at a house party to couples therapy and an emotional rollercoaster that unravels the mistakes of their last decade.

The best part? You’ll go through laughter, tears, and a memory of what used to be with celebrity voices including Aimee Carrero, Victor Rasuk, and the King of Bachata himself, Romeo Santos. Your amigas will love you for bringing this audiobook into their lives.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

7. My Name is Emilia del Valle (Mi nombre es Emilia del Valle) by Isabel Allende

Our editor-in-chief, Yamily Habib, couldn’t let summer go by without recommending Isabel Allende’s latest novel. There’s a reason the Chilean author has often been called “the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author,” lauded with Chile’s National Literature Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. Her new audiobook, My Name is Emilia del Valle, is yet another one of her masterpieces.

In 1866, Emilia del Valle is born in San Francisco to an Irish nun and a Chilean aristocrat. Raised by a loving stepfather, she grows into an independent young woman with a passion for writing. Defying societal norms, she publishes pulp fiction under a man’s name, later pursuing journalism. When an opportunity arises to cover a civil war in Chile, she seizes it, meeting her estranged father and delving into the conflict that is tied to her roots.

This riveting tale of self-discovery and love is narrated by the author in Spanish. In English, it’s narrated by Coral Peña and Jonathan McClain.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

8. Los siete maridos de Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This critically acclaimed novel was a 2018 Audie Award Finalist for Multi-Voiced Performance and is, honestly, one of our all-time favorite audiobooks, ever. New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s compelling narrative of Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood icon with Cuban roots, tells the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life. The twist is she chooses unknown journalist Monique Grant to tell her story from 1950s LA to her retirement in the late 80s in NYC, an assignment every entertainment reporter would kill for. Of course, there’s the detail everyone wants to know about—Evelyn’s seven husbands.

This audiobook is a fascinating journey through Old Hollywood, weaving in the harsh realities that women and the LGBTQ+ community have struggled with intergenerationally. It’s a captivating listen filled with ambition, love, and self-discovery, now available in Spanish and English on Audible.

Listen in Spanish

Listen in English

Audiobooks to power up your jefa energy on solo trips

9. La historia que te cuentas by Paola Herrera

Kick up your jefa energy this summer by kicking all your insecurities to the curb. This audiobook by Paola Herrera is not just another self-help narrative; it’s a journey of empowerment that will lead you inward to tell and live the story you deserve. Herrera shares the tools that helped her transform her life’s narrative, from one of solitude and scarcity to one of abundance and success.

If you’re ready to create your own success story and manifest your dreams, this is the audiobook for you.

Listen in Spanish

10. ¡Salte con la tuya! By Álvaro Gordoa

Have you ever wanted to get away with literally everything you wanted? Well, Álvaro Gordoa, acclaimed public image consultant and master of verbal image, is giving you the definitive guide to influencing others and mastering the art of achieving your most ambitious goals with this audiobook. Learn to move people toward your objectives, captivate hearts and minds, tip the scales in your favor, and convince every time you speak through persuasion, seduction, and negotiation with this guide that will help you get your way.

Narrated in Spanish by the author, this audiobook feels like your own private success session.

Listen in Spanish

11. The Likeability Trap by Alicia Menendez

Last but not least, we’re wrapping up our list with this audiobook by none other than Alicia Menendez. The Cuban-American co-host of The Weeknight on MSNBC is also the co-creator and host of the popular JEFA podcast “Latina to Latina”, and a co-producer of “Real Women Have Curves” on Broadway. Yes, if anyone knows anything about bossing it up, it’s Alicia.

In this insightful audiobook, she examines the pressure put on women to be amiable at work, home, and in the public sphere, and the price they pay for internalizing these demands.

Inspiring, thought-provoking, and narrated by the author herself, this audiobook proposes practical solutions for confronting cultural patterns and valuing unique talents, reminding you that even though likeability is part of the game, it won’t break you. Perfect for embracing your authentic self and shattering those limiting expectations.

Listen in English

From family-friendly adventures to solo self-growth and beachy rom-coms, this lineup of audiobooks has a story for every listener. Whether you’re leveling up for school, recharging on vacay, or getting in your feels with your crew, these picks will keep your ears (and heart) full.

Ready for more? Discover more Latino stories and voices on Audible at Audible.com/mitu and press play to imagine more.