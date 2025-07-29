Summer’s here, and let’s be honest: we’ve all got a few audiobooks listens to catch up on. That’s why we teamed up with Audible to curate the Best of The Year (So Far), a roundup of Spanish new releases — audiobooks, podcasts, and Originals — that have wowed our editors so far in 2025.

Whether you’re road-tripping, errand-running, or just unplugging in the backyard, these titles bring the drama, the insight, and the storytelling you won’t want to pause. Let’s dive into the hidden gems that should be next in your queue, starting with the advice everyone has been talking about since it dropped.

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Let’s start strong with our favorite American tía: Mel Robbins. Not only is The Let Them Theory a #1 New York Times, Amazon, and Audible best seller, but the social media hype is real — it’s some of the best advice you can press play on.

In this audiobook, Robbins offers the power of four simple words: “Let Them,” when you release the need to control or manage other people’s behavior, decisions, or opinions, and “Let Me,” when you take ownership of your own response to that behavior.

This audiobook’s message is so powerful, listeners have even gotten “Let Them” tattoos as a reminder to free themselves of opinions, drama, judgments, and to let go of the frustrations and overwhelming feelings we often face in life… something we can all learn, because we know that as Latinos, we definitely have to let some things go sometimes.

Available in English and Spanish, with the English version narrated by Robbins herself, she shares relatable stories and research to make this method as easy as possible to implement in your life. She also introduces listeners to world-renowned experts in neuroscience, relationships, happiness, and other ancient wisdom, so you’ll gather a variety of perspectives to help you “Let Them” and “Let Me” as soon as possible.

Apocalipsis Z – El principio del fin by Manel Loureiro

If you love a good survival story with a dark twist, Apocalipsis Z delivers on every front. Adapted from Manel Loureiro’s bestselling novel, this Spanish audio fiction drops you right into the chaos as a mysterious virus spreads across the globe, turning the dead into violent, unrecognizable creatures.

Narrated by an all-star cast, including Javier Rey, Maggie Civantos, and José María de Tavira, the story follows a young lawyer in Galicia whose quiet life unravels as the outbreak reaches his doorstep. What follows is a gripping, heart-pounding journey through a world turned upside down. Think zombies, suspense, and emotional resilience, all wrapped in top-tier sound design that brings every terrifying moment to life.

50 cápsulas de amor propio by Sara Espejo

Our writers love this audiobook for the rawness the author shares with us all. Sara Espejo encourages you to love yourself unconditionally, in all your imperfect and unique ways. Add this gem to your queue when you need a boost of inspiration as you listen to the author herself narrate capsules of inspiration and hope in her own voice.

Whether you’re listening in the car with friends or on an empowering solo date, this audiobook is it. The Venezuelan author offers practical tips, tools, and alternatives that can help you take your life to the next level, fostering the empathy we often lack for ourselves and others.

Días con Sol by Adriana Bello, Sol Ramos, Mayu Marroquín

We don’t know about you, but we love a good podcast, especially if that podcast takes us one step closer to the cosmos and astrology. Días con Sol is part of Audible’s wide selection of Spanish podcasts you can tune into in addition to audiobooks. In each episode, Sol Ramos guides you through the astrology of the month, while health coach Mayu Marroquín shares tips for training to elevate your health to the next level.

Even more, each episode concludes with a guided meditation by Mei Fritz, allowing you to take it all in and connect with your most spiritual self. We recommend you do the meditations off the road, but tune in with your amigas to align with the energy of the month, reflect, and reset for whatever’s next.

El arte de la seducción by Robert Greene

Our editors can’t get enough of Dr. Robert Greene. Drawing on the principles outlined in The 48 Laws of Power and The Laws of Human Nature, The Art of Seduction examines how seduction can be the most powerful art of all. This is an audiobook you won’t be able to put down as Greene goes through history’s greatest seducers.

Also available in Spanish, this audiobook can help you learn how to cast a spell, break down resistance, and, ultimately, compel a target to surrender— gaining power in your relationships, at work, and in life. Because after all, if there’s one thing we all want to be, it’s irresistible.

Esperanza by Pope Francis

Are you ready to get all in your feels? While we’re still grieving the loss of Latin America’s first pope, Papa Francisco, this audiobook brings all the wisdom he dropped during his lifetime, just a press away. Esperanza is just as moving and hilarious as the pope himself was, bringing you an inside look at who the man behind the position of Pope was. While Gerardo Prat narrates Pope Francis’s complete autobiography, this audiobook will be the perfect companion for those solo moments, as he navigates everything from war to sexuality and shares his unique perspective.

Perreo, una revolución by Cazzu

For anyone who’s ever been told “calladita te ves más bonita,” Argentine rapper Cazzu has a message: perreo is both political and personal. Dubbed la jefa, Cazzu lets it all out in this incredible memoir that has been trending since its release in May. Narrated in Spanish by the trapera herself, this audiobook will have you feeling empowered as she unpacks what it means to thrive in a genre that both uplifts and objectifies women.

The best way we could describe this title is as part memoir, part manifesto, with Cazzu’s voice cutting through the noise as she explores the contradictions of her genre, particularly how, in many ways, it empowers women to own their pleasure, power, and presence. And, of course, you can get caught up in insights into Cazzu’s personal story and the hustle that has brought her to where she is.

Por si un día volvemos by Maria Dueñas

If telenovela-esque audiobooks with a historical fiction twist are your thing, then we have exactly what you need to escape into another world. Set between Spain and colonial Algeria, Cecilia Belmonte flees to Orán in the 1920s with a secret she must protect at all costs: she’s not fleeing from poverty like so many around her; she committed a crime.

This gripping audiobook will keep you on the edge of your seat as you explore the world of tobacco factories, domestic servitude, and how Cecilia’s quest to reclaim her destiny in a world determined to silence her. Trust us when we say there’s a reason why this audiobook has been topping Audible’s best sellers lists for months; filled with secrets and surprises, is a must-listen this summer.

Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez

Alright, romance lovers, we haven’t forgotten about you. Fall in love with one of 2025’s most buzzed-about romance audiobooks, which shows us that sometimes a single night can change everything. This emotionally rich tale from #1 New York Times bestselling author Abby Jimenez tells the story of Samantha, a Latina social media manager with complicated family dynamics and Xavier, a stoic but compassionate vet. After going on an incredible date together, life throws them both a curveball when Samantha has to move 2,000 miles away the very next day to face a family crisis. But, as we all know, some sparks are meant to burn.

If you believe in the power of unforgettable connections and the intensity of summer romances, then press play and enjoy.

Primer amor by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover does it again with her signature blend of emotional intensity and magnetic storytelling. Heart Bones (Primer Amor) is another one of those romance audiobooks you’ll want to keep listening to all day long. Narrated both in Spanish and English, it follows the world of Beyah, who is forced to spend a summer in coastal Texas with her estranged father. During her stay, she meets Samson, a privileged man with a similar brokenness that bonds them together. While they try to keep things light, real love swoops in and takes them for an unexpected ride.

If you’re looking for a powerful story that speaks of survival, resilience, and learning to trust love, this is the one for you.

From long-distance romances to viral self-help, soul-soothing meditations to fiery reggaetón manifestos, Audible’s Best of The Year (so far) picks are proof that audio storytelling is more than a moment. Whether you’re catching up on your commute, tuning out on the beach, or vibing at home, these titles will show you there’s more to imagine.

