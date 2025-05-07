Meet Maeso: The Puerto Rican Artist Moving on His Own Time

Seasons of Sound: Music Based on Moods

2Maeso doesn’t confine himself to one genre—he moves on “Maeso Time”, something he coined since he’s always on the move, doing something new. From reggaeton to pop, bachata, and more, he continues to show his versatility. He recently released two EPs—Primavera and Verano—alongside singles that represent “Winter,” like “Te Econtré” and “Vino Tinto.” “It’s all based on moods,” he says, “what I was feeling at that time, in those seasons.”

Through his releases, he shares, “I’m in love with music, you know, and if I have the ability, privilege, and talent to explore it and do it and at least try it, that’s perfect for me.”

Writing from Everyday Experiences

When it comes to writing lyrics and producing music, Maeso draws from real life. “I’m always with a notebook, and I’m not writing music, but I’m just writing what I see—experiences and stuff, and what people tell me. People like to talk to me, and I love that. And I just start writing about that.” He also enjoys co-writing, spending time in the studio, and simply vibing with the creative process.