Meet Maeso: The Puerto Rican Artist Moving on His Own Time

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Maeso creates music with intention and purpose. “Personally, se necesita intención, se necesita un propósito para que realmente las cosas, la energía, todo fluya y pueda funcionar,” he shares with CREMA. This perspective is reflected in his music, his collaborations, and the way he carries himself as an artist navigating the industry on his own terms.
1Maeso’s journey began at just seven years old, playing the guitar and joining school bands. He later started learning about reggaeton through artists such as Don Omar, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel, and quickly fell in love with the genre. From there, he decided to take his career to the next level, sharing, “I started hustling around the industry. I didn’t know anybody. My charisma and hustle were how I started meeting people like Zion, Lennox, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel.”
From meeting artists he once looked up to, to becoming friends and even receiving consejos from them, Maeso has been fortunate to collaborate with some of his idols, like on his single “No Sigue Reglas” with Zion y Lennox. Reflecting on those experiences, he shares, “We became friends. And, you know, that’s the beautiful thing about music, that people say it’s all industry and stuff, but actually, you can create so many friends in the industry and people you can count on.”
2Maeso doesn’t confine himself to one genre—he moves on “Maeso Time”, something he coined since he’s always on the move, doing something new. From reggaeton to pop, bachata, and more, he continues to show his versatility. He recently released two EPs—Primavera and Verano—alongside singles that represent “Winter,” like “Te Econtré” and “Vino Tinto.” “It’s all based on moods,” he says, “what I was feeling at that time, in those seasons.”
Through his releases, he shares, “I’m in love with music, you know, and if I have the ability, privilege, and talent to explore it and do it and at least try it, that’s perfect for me.”
When it comes to writing lyrics and producing music, Maeso draws from real life. “I’m always with a notebook, and I’m not writing music, but I’m just writing what I see—experiences and stuff, and what people tell me. People like to talk to me, and I love that. And I just start writing about that.” He also enjoys co-writing, spending time in the studio, and simply vibing with the creative process.
3The road hasn’t always been smooth. “Too much, too much,” Maeso says when asked about the challenges he’s faced. After five years of releasing music professionally, he reflects on the ups and downs: “I don’t know, with all due respect, what’s a hit, but I’ve learned so much stuff and had many opportunities that are helping me take my career to another level, step by step.”
In the beginning, he admits he didn’t have the right support system or strategy in place. But those early missteps taught him to lead with purpose. “I changed my mindset to just look for the positive things in those bad things,” he says. That shift in perspective has been key to his growth.
4Maeso is creating with intention, and at the heart of it all, he just wants people to feel something real. “We’re just putting good quality music out there for people to enjoy, to vibe with, to dance,” he says. “People don’t feel that same vibe anymore when they go out. We’re trying to bring that feeling back—the feeling that made us fall in love with music in the first place.”
With more projects on the way this year, Maeso is moving on “Maeso Time.” He shared that he’s continuing the hustle: “You just met me, but you’ll see me more.”