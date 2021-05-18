Latidomusic

Meet PJ Sin Suela: The Rapper Turned Doctor Working Through The Pandemic, Talks New Single “A Que No Me Tocas”

By May 18, 2021 at 8:43 am
@edgo787 / @pjsinsuela / Instagram

Doctor by day, artist by night, that’s the life of Puerto Rico’s very own rapper and physician, PJ Sin Suela. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music by mitú, PJ talked to us about his new single “A Que No Me Tocas,” his life as a doctor in Puerto Rico amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans recognizing him at the hospital.

PJ Sin Suela is used to growing up in two cultures.

Born Pedro-Juan Vazquez Bragan in The Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico, PJ is no stranger to living between two languages. One of the songs that showcase his natural bilingual talent is “Duolingo.” He effortlessly switches between English and Spanish.

“Here we use a lot of Spanglish, and it’s a cultural thing that sometimes we Puerto Ricans criticize a lot, but it’s a reality here,” PJ says. “My grandfather is American, and he moved to Puerto Rico for the army and married my grandma, that’s why I speak a lot of English since I was little. I honestly think it’s a nice thing for those of us that can speak two languages that we’re able to do so, I consider that to be a superpower.”

PJ officially joined the medical field as a doctor to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Puerto Rico.

PJ graduated from medical school as his musical career was on the rise. He chose to focus on his music career until the Covid-19 pandemic struck the island. The rapper put on his white coat and worked full time as a doctor at the hospital to help in the global fight against the virus.

“I’ve learned a lot, it wasn’t something that I planned honestly. When I graduated med school, I was always doing music, but I wasn’t really working at a hospital from Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m., and sometimes 24-hour shifts,” PJ shared about his experience. “I’ve learned so much, especially that life can change in an instant. It’s a good thing for me to have these two options in life, in my case with music and medicine, so I’m very happy I get to work in both fields.”

Being a local celebrity, it was only a matter of time until he was recognized in the hospital by the patients he was treating.

“I usually give them stickers, and sometimes they take pics with me,” PJ said laughing. “Some of them do ask me to sing, but I never really do that.”

His new single “A Que No Me Tocas” is about breaking the mold in the music industry.

The music video for “A Que No Me Tocas” features an artist being put on different music video sets according to “what sells” in the music industry. PJ Sin Suela makes fun of that and proudly lives by his own rules.

“I feel like ‘A Que No Me Tocas’ represents me and my brand of comedy, making fun of the stereotypes while at the same time trying to break them, since you know I’m in medical school, but also rap, and I’m always speaking my mind,” PJ shared.

In terms of the music video, while writing the song he was already thinking of the visuals and the characters that he would like to have on the screen. “I knew I wanted to have a Ninja Turtle on there.”

As someone that’s known for breaking the rules, PJ told us the three rules that he lives by.

PJ is known for never holding back in his rap and for living life on his own terms. Here are the three rules he does live by.

“1. Never disrespecting women. 2. Not silencing myself when I don’t like something, always speaking up. 3. Pasarla bien. I’m here to have a good time, I do this (singing) because I love it, because I love to be on stage and doing live shows,” PJ says.

Recently, Puerto Rico has been in the news due to the femicides of two women: Keishla Rodriguez and Andrea Ruiz. PJ, living by his rules, defended women once again, and promised to do better to become an ally to women.

“Today I feel, in addition to sadness and fear, shame and frustration,” PJ says. “I promise to be aware of the language I use. I promise to be an ally. I promise to learn and unlearn.”

Puerto Rican Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Killing Of Pregnant Woman

Things That Matter

Puerto Rican Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Killing Of Pregnant Woman

By May 13, 2021 at 9:42 am
BY  | May 13, 2021 AT 9:42 am
RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez is charged with murdering Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, who was pregnant at the time. In a virtual court hearing earlier this week, Verdejo Sánchez pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the murder.

Boxer Félix Verdejo Sánchez is being charged with murder in connection to the death of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

Earlier this month, news broke that Rodríguez Ortiz’s body was found floating in a lagoon. The news shocked Puerto Rico because Rodríguez Ortiz was pregnant when she was killed. Verdejo Sánchez, who is married and has a young daughter, was quickly arrested and charged with murder in connection with her death.

According to an FBI complaint, Verdejo Sánchez is accused of punching Rodríguez Ortiz in the face before injecting her with an unknown substance. She was then tied up and heavy blocks were attached to the bindings before being thrown from a bridge. Verdejo Sánchez then allegedly shot at Rodríguez Ortiz’s body before fleeing the scene.

Verdejo Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez were both indicted in the crime.

According to reports, Cadíz Martinez helped Verdejo Sánchez commit the crime and has worked as a witness for the FBI as they investigate the murder. Both men have pleaded not guilty to one count of carjacking resulting in death, one count of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of killing an unborn child. Verdejo Sánchez is also facing one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The two men are facing federal charges that could come with federal death penalties.

The death penalty is illegal in Puerto Rico but special circumstances in the case could mean federal death penalties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico said in a statement that the crime was done “by payment or the promise of payment.” That is enough to escalate the matter to a federal crime.

“Keishla Rodríguez-Ortiz was taken from a family that loved her, and she and her child were denied the most fundamental right of life, and the joy of knowing what that life could have been,” United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow said in a statement. “We hope that this process brings some measure of solace to Keishla’s family. This case also underscores the message of cooperation with law enforcement that I have been repeating to the community – If you have knowledge of criminal activity, even if you are a participant in that activity, do the right thing and come forward to authorities. The prosecutors and the law enforcement agencies that have worked tirelessly, and who continue to assist in the ongoing investigation of this case, are to be commended.”

Rodríguez Ortiz’s death has sparked outrage as the island confronts a spike in femicide since January.

Twenty-one women have been killed in Puerto Rico since the beginning of the year. According to Observatorio de Equidad de Género, 60 women were killed last year in Puerto Rico, which is a 62 percent increase from 2019. Puerto Ricans are demanding justice and answers as the same femicide gripping the rest of Latin America is on the rise.

This story is ongoing and mitú will update on the story as it develops.

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

Entertainment

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

By May 6, 2021 at 3:26 pm
BY  | May 6, 2021 AT 3:26 pm
Netflix

Part 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” is currently streaming, which means fans of the late Tejano singer are getting a chance to learn more about her origin stories. In the second part of the series, fans can expect to see more of the icon’s tragically brief but beautifully successful life. The new episodes chronicle Selena Quintanilla’s rise as a superstar and will no doubt make fans of the singer feel a deep sense of love for her.

Particularly when it comes to one episode in particular!

Part 2’s episode 6, called “Lo Más Bello,” sees the lives of two superstars collide.

The endearing episode sees Selena, played by Christian Serratos, on a shopping trip to an outdoor mall with her mother and sister. It’s then that the young singer catches the eye of a young girl who is also with her mother and sister.

Perhaps it’s real seeing real, but in either case in this episode, the young girl stops to gaze at Selena. She’s star-struck. In the episode, the young girl’s mother asks who she’s looking at and the girl replies, “Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!”

Knowing that her daughter is a singer herself, the mother encourages her to introduce herself. Of course, the young girl is too shy to say hello but she does wave.

When Selena walks away, the young girl’s mother reveals a fun twist when she says “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.”

Like we said…

Real recognizing real.

Selena
“Selena: The Series” / Netflix

While it might seem like the producers took creative liberty, it turns out they actually didn’t. And it makes sense. Fans of Selena and Beyoncé know that the two singers are Texan-icons.

In a recent interview for MTV Trés, Beyoncé revealed that she actually did see Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV Trés back in the day. “I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Fans of the Texan starlets might also remember how Beyonce, in a 2007 interview with People en Español, spoke about her love of Selena.

At the time, Beyoncée was celebrating her re-release of six Spanish-language tracks. “I listened to Selena all the time” she recalled at the time of the interview. “She’s close to me because of where I’m from.”

Both “Selena: The Series” Parts 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Netflix! Check them out!

