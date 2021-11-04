Kali Uchis & Omar Apollo Have a History of Collaborating, Here’s What’s Next for Them

Music

Omar Apollo has teamed up with Kali Uchis for his new single “Bad Life.” The Chicano pop star is caught up in a toxic romance with the “Telepatía” hitmaker.

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have a history of collaborating.

“Bad Life” is the second collaboration between Apollo and Uchis. The Colombian-American singer was previously featured on Apollo’s song, “Hey Boy” from his “Apolonio” album. He later appeared in Uchis’ dreamy music video for “La Luz (Fin)” featuring Jhay Cortez. These real-life friends have a history of collaborating with each other.

“Bad Life” is the lead single from Omar Apollo’s next album.

“Bad Life” is Apollo’s second new single this year. In July, he dropped his first post-“Apolonio” single “Go Away.” He co-produced that song with funk duo Chromeo. For “Bad Life,” Apollo wrote the song by himself and produced it with Teo Halm, who co-wrote Rosalía’s hits like “Con Altura” and “TKN” with Travis Scott.

“Bad Life” is a delicate and lush ballad where Apollo sings about a one-sided relationship. His partner is in it for the fling, while he’s trying to get romance out of it. Uchis comes in the halfway point and reiterates his pleas, hoping for something more. The relationship is toxic, but part of the allure is that Apollo and Uchis make it sound so good and enticing together. Like the song suggests, they’re all about that “Bad Life.”

Omar Apollo will also be making his Latin GRAMMYs debut.

Apollo will perform at the Latin GRAMMY Awards for the first time on November 18. He is nominated two times for his collaboration “Te Olvidaste” with Spanish rapper C. Tangana. They’re up for Record of the Year and Best Alternative Song. “Te Olvidaste” will be one of the duets that C. Tangana performs from his “El Madrileño” album. The Latin GRAMMYs will air live from Las Vegas on Univision.

