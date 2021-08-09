Natti Natasha Becomes A Disco Queen In New Single “Noches En Miami”

Latidomusic

Summer is still in the air and Natti Natasha has come through with a new anthem for the hot season. This time the Dominican reggaetonera tries new rhythms going pop in her latest single “Noches En Miami.”

Pop is making a rebound in Latin music and Natti Natasha is the latest artist to test this genre.

With recent hits like Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo De Ti” and Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” pop music is on the rebound in the Latin music scene. While Natasha is known as a leading female artist in reggaeton, she tapped into her inner pop star for “Noches En Miami.” The dance track shows her versatility as an artist that’s dabbled in many sounds throughout her career.

Natti Natasha wrote “Noches En Miami” with hit-maker Edgar Barrera.

.@NattiNatasha is taking us to the 305 with her new single 🌴 Listen to "Noches en Miami" right now on La Vida in Pop: https://t.co/UhT0rNLZLd pic.twitter.com/iIXUWbl0Xk — Pandora (@pandoramusic) August 6, 2021

Latin Grammy-winner Barrera is behind all the biggest hits in Latin music like Maluma’s “Hawái,” Gera MX and Christian Nodal’s “Botella Tras Botella,” and Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo.” Natasha is in good hands as she gives Latin pop a spin. The song was also co-produced by Golden Mindz.

Natti Natasha embraces her inner disco queen in “Noches En Miami.”

In “Noches En Miami,” Natasha embraces disco-influenced beats. Following a breakup, she goes out and seeks solace on the dance floor. The sound is very reminiscent of Michael Jackson in the ’80s and Natasha is feeling it. “Hit ’em with a beat,” she says. Natasha captures the neon glow of Miami nights in this sleek club banger.

“Deep down we always know what we must do for our well-being, and in this case, it’s forgetting and moving forward with our life,” Natasha said in a statement. “While the lyrics of the song tell a story of spite, the rhythm invites us to dance. Hence, that’s the message: You can’t live in the past. We might go through a couple of hardships, but life goes on so it’s time to dance.”

The “Noches En Miami” music video is coming soon. Natasha’s second album is due out this fall. The LP will feature “Noches,” “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G, “Antes Que Salga El Sol” with Prince Royce, and “Philliecito.” She recently used the hashtag #LaReinaDelBarrio, so that might be the album’s title.

