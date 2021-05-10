Latidomusic

Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

By May 10, 2021 at 8:46 am
Natti Natasha continues to let her fans in on her pregnancy journey. During her Mother’s Day live-stream concert, the Dominican reggaetonera announced the name she has for her baby on the way.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Natti Natasha hosted a live-stream concert.

The mother-to-be hosted a special live-stream concert on Facebook Live last night. Natasha performed her biggest hits as the set around her changing seasons. In the fall setting, she sang her empowering ballad “La Mejor Versión de Mi” and “Antes Que Salga El Sol” sans Prince Royce.

In the summer setting, Natasha performed “Oh Daddy,” her tropical take on Chicano singer Ritchie Valens’ “Donna,” and her breakthrough hit “Dutty Love.” During the fall set-up, Natti sang “No Me Acuerdo” sans Thalía and a version of “Sin Pijama” without Becky G.

Natti Natasha also revealed her baby girl’s name while premiering a new song.

Natasha also premiered a new song live. She performed the song “Princesa” as a tribute to her daughter, Vida Isabelle. The touching performance was part of the set’s winter season. This will be her first child with Pina Records owner Raphy Pina.

Fellow Dominicano Romeo Santos wrote “Princessa” for Natti.

Aventura’s Romeo Santos wrote “Princesa” for Natasha. In his own post, he expressed his appreciation to all the mothers, including Natti.

“Thank you to Natti Natasha for singing a song that was born to me solely for her voice,” Santos wrote on Twitter. “You will be a spectacular mother and I already baptized the girl as ‘La Bebe Bachatera.'”

If Natti’s baby decides to go in show biz later on, mom will be behind her.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G last month, Natasha talked with mitú about her excitement over her pregnancy. If her baby wants to an artist in the future, Natti has no problem with that.

“I would let her,” Natasha said. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do it at the moment because they didn’t understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her.”

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

Romeo Santos, Gloria Trevi, Selena Gomez Nominated For Pollstar’s Latin Touring Artist of Decade

By May 7, 2021 at 9:11 am
With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most live entertainment, this year Pollstar is dedicating its awards to the top-performing tours of the last decade. In the Latin category, heavy-hitters like Romeo Santos, Maná, and Gloria Trevi are up for Latin Touring Artist of the Decade. Strangely, Selena Gomez is nominated for the award as well.

The Pollstar Awards honors the best-selling tours each year.

The 32nd annual Pollstar Awards will be taking place on June 16 in Los Angeles. The awards will be presented in partnership with Live Nation. While the ceremony usually honors artists, venues, and teams that have performed well in the past year, that would’ve been tough to do for 2020 with the pandemic shutdown. Pollstar instead compiled the top-selling tours of the past decade for this year’s awards.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Romeo Santos and Gloria Trevi were on roll with their tours.

The Latin Touring Artist of the Decade category is stacked with the icons that definitely filled seats before the pandemic. Aventura frontman Romeo Santos made history in 2019 when he became the first Latin artist to headline the MetLife Stadium. That year Mexican pop icon Gloria Trevi received an honorary award from Premios De La Radio as the top-selling touring Mexican female artist.

Santos and Trevi face-off with Maná, who sold out back-to-back concerts at Staples Center. Other top-selling acts in the category include Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias, Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin, Luis Miguel, Marc Anthony, and Alejandro Fernández.

Selena Gomez is Latina, but her last tour wasn’t a Latin tour.

The outlier in the category is Selena Gomez. There’s a whole pop category that she could’ve been included in. Even though Gomez is Mexican-American, she didn’t perform any Latin music on her Revival Tour. The multi-hyphenate star didn’t go full Latin until the release of her Revelación EP this year.

Jennifer Lopez is also nominated in the category, but she’s always coming through with her own Latin hits and Selena covers. J.Lo in the category is permissible, but Selena Gomez is a hard sell here.

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut “Doctor” with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

Hit-Maker JonTheProducer Drops Debut “Doctor” with Prince Royce, Mau y Ricky And Piso 21

By April 23, 2021 at 7:35 am
Latin hit-maker JonTheProducer is stepping out as an artist. The producer released his debut single “Doctor” featuring Mau y Ricky, Piso 21, and Prince Royce. The guys battle the heartache blues in the music video.

One of JonTheProducer’s biggest hits is “Sin Pijama.”

Jon Leone, who is better known as JonTheProducer, is behind today’s top hits in Latin music. He’s a French-American producer of Jewish descent, but he’s found his groove in the Latin genre. His credits include the 38-times Platinum “Sin Pijama” by Becky G and Natti Natasha and the 4-times Platinum “No Me Acuerdo” by Thalía with Natasha.

He won his first Latin Grammy Award in November with Camilo.

JonTheProducer also helped Colombian pop star Camilo rise to prominence last year. He’s behind Camilo’s breakthrough album Por Primera Vez. JonTheProducer won his first Latin Grammy Award in November when Camilo’s “Tutu” took home Best Pop Song. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in March for his work on Camilo’s album.

“Doctor” is JonTheProducer’s first release an artist.

In November, JonTheProducer announced his signing with the label Good Family Group, in a partnership with Sony Music. “Doctor” marks his debut single as an artist. JonTheProducer worked on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s hits and they return the favor. With Dominican-American pop star Prince Royce and Colombian group Piso 21, the guys commiserate over the heartache that’s got them hot and bothered. Like in his past hits, JonTheProducer turns this collaboration into an alluring and addictive track.

The “Doctor” music video plays out like a rom-com.

In the “Doctor” music video, JonTheProducer flips the script of the romantic comedy scenario. While women are usually featured in the movies getting over heartbreak with ice cream in bed, bubble baths, and spa sessions, it’s the guys that are indulging in all that here. Mau y Ricky, Prince Royce, and the Piso 21 members join JonTheProducer for the self-care activities.

Mau y Ricky recently signed on for a reality TV show that will follow their family life. They guys will star in the series with their father, Ricardo Montaner, sister, Evaluna Montaner, and Camilo, their brother-in-law.

