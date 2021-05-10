Natti Natasha Reveals Her Baby’s Name During Mother’s Day Concert

Latidomusic

Natti Natasha continues to let her fans in on her pregnancy journey. During her Mother’s Day live-stream concert, the Dominican reggaetonera announced the name she has for her baby on the way.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Natti Natasha hosted a live-stream concert.

The mother-to-be hosted a special live-stream concert on Facebook Live last night. Natasha performed her biggest hits as the set around her changing seasons. In the fall setting, she sang her empowering ballad “La Mejor Versión de Mi” and “Antes Que Salga El Sol” sans Prince Royce.

In the summer setting, Natasha performed “Oh Daddy,” her tropical take on Chicano singer Ritchie Valens’ “Donna,” and her breakthrough hit “Dutty Love.” During the fall set-up, Natti sang “No Me Acuerdo” sans Thalía and a version of “Sin Pijama” without Becky G.

Natti Natasha also revealed her baby girl’s name while premiering a new song.

Natasha also premiered a new song live. She performed the song “Princesa” as a tribute to her daughter, Vida Isabelle. The touching performance was part of the set’s winter season. This will be her first child with Pina Records owner Raphy Pina.

Fellow Dominicano Romeo Santos wrote “Princessa” for Natti.

Con este post quiero felicitar a todas las madres alrededor del mundo, y públicamente agradecerle a @NattiNatasha por interpretar una canción que me nació únicamente para su voz.



Serás una madre espectacular y la niña ya la bauticé como "La Bebe Bachatera" 💖😉 @PINARECORDS1 pic.twitter.com/jwqyxZA5Ue — Romeo Santos (@RomeoSantosPage) May 9, 2021

Aventura’s Romeo Santos wrote “Princesa” for Natasha. In his own post, he expressed his appreciation to all the mothers, including Natti.

“Thank you to Natti Natasha for singing a song that was born to me solely for her voice,” Santos wrote on Twitter. “You will be a spectacular mother and I already baptized the girl as ‘La Bebe Bachatera.'”

If Natti’s baby decides to go in show biz later on, mom will be behind her.

While promoting her new single “Ram Pam Pam” with Becky G last month, Natasha talked with mitú about her excitement over her pregnancy. If her baby wants to an artist in the future, Natti has no problem with that.

“I would let her,” Natasha said. “She can do whatever she wants. I did it anyways even if my parents didn’t want me to do it at the moment because they didn’t understand. I thank God I went through everything I went through so I could be there for her.”

