Exclusive: Joe Ojeda Talks New Single “Dueña De Tu Cama,” Selena Memories And Los Dinos’ Legacy

Latidomusic

Tejano legend Joe Ojeda is stepping into the spotlight with his new single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” He reunites with his former Selena y Los Dinos bandmate Chris Pérez and rising Mexican stars Victoria La Mala and Yorch. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Ojeda talks about his new collaboration, his memories of Selena, and the Los Dinos legacy.

It’s been 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract.

Fact: Selena’s nickname was Preciosa, which inspired the name of Selena Y Los Dinos 1988 album “Preciosa” pic.twitter.com/fWmIPD4Hhv — Selatina (@latinpopqueens) April 11, 2021

Ojeda is most known as the keyboard player in Selena’s band Los Dinos. It’s coming on 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract with Freddie Records in 1981. Selena is now in the history books as one of the most successful Latin music acts of all time.

“Time flies,” Ojeda tells mitú. “It’s been a great journey being a part of Selena y Los Dinos. Just having the opportunity to be onstage with Selena, and to get this point where I’m at right now. I’m very thankful.”

Selena used to prank Joe Ojeda and Los Dinos on the tour bus.

Selena y Los Dinos 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0rYfsQ3pHS — 𝒮𝑒𝓁𝑒𝓃𝒶 (@comolareina) January 20, 2021

From his time in Los Dinos, Ojeda has so many memories of Selena. He remembers her always laughing onstage and having that same energy off the stage. “She would still be laughing and cracking jokes,” he says. “She would always light up the room.”

One personal memory Ojeda shared was that Selena often played tricks on Los Dinos right before a show. According to him, she was quite the jokester. Ojeda smiles and laughs as he recalls the story.

“When we were on the bus tired, she would hide our stuff, our luggage, and our shoes,” Ojeda says. “I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t find my shoes. Pete [Astudillo], can I borrow some of your other shoes?’ She wouldn’t tell me where she hid the stuff until like five minutes before going on stage. She would just crack up and be like, ‘Here are your shoes.’ I would be like, ‘Really, Selena? Now I’m wearing Pete’s big old shoes.’ She was full of life. She’s an angel.”

Joe Ojeda says Selena’s positive attitude rubbed off on him.

In case some of y’all were forgetting what Selena y los dinos really looked like… #SelenaNetflix pic.twitter.com/KVdXAjD6mA — 💕Dumbbb B💕 (@YouAreSoDumbbb) December 5, 2020

Selena’s carefree spirit is something that Ojeda has embraced over the years. That’s part of her legacy that he carries with him into his solo career.

“She was always laughing,” he remembers. “I never saw her pissed off or mad. That’s something I reflect on. [That] I take with me. I try not to get mad over the simple things. If anything, if things don’t go your way, just laugh. Laughter is a beautiful thing.”

Joe Ojeda teamed up with Chris Pérez for Victoria La Mala’s “Nuestra Tierra.”

Over the decades, Ojeda has maintained a great relationship with his former Los Dinos bandmate Pérez. Through Chris, he met Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo, who goes by Yorch. Ojeda and Pérez excited fans last month when they released the empowering single “Nuestra Tierra” with their new collaborators.

“We got excited because the message is personal to Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo,” Ojeda says. “[The song] talks about immigrants. It talks about what they go through. Trying to come to this side to find a better life. It’s a sacrifice. Even though we are on this side, we still represent our people, los paisanos.”

Joe Ojeda’s sessions with Victoria, Chris, and Yorch led to his debut single.

As Victoria La Mala told us last week, the writing sessions for “Nuestra Tierra” led to more songs from the four artists, including “Tenme Miedo” on her Soy Mala EP. Another track that came out of the session was Ojeda’s debut single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” Pérez plays guitar on the sensual bop with a cumbia edge.

“The cumbia beat is a very contagious beat that can adapt to any other types of beats,” Ojeda says. “It’s got a cumbia feel. It’s got a pop feel. It’s got an urban feel. It turned out to be a good song when you combine it and mix all those elements together.”

Joe Ojeda is good friends with the actor who plays him on Selena: The Series.

"Always Beleive that the Impossible is Possible" -Selena 💋🌹 pic.twitter.com/YOYAndE8Lo — Carlos Alfredo Jr. (@carlosalfredojr) November 6, 2020

Ojeda promises that there are more songs on the way. The music video for “Dueña De Tu Cama” will follow soon. Right now, Carlos Alfredo, Jr. can be seen playing Ojeda in Netflix’s Selena: The Series. Ojeda reveals that the actor contacted him shortly after getting the role.

“Carlos Alfredo, Jr. is awesome,” Ojeda says. “He reached out to me before the first series. We just connected. He’s a very humble guy. He’s an awesome soul.”

Joe Ojeda is thankful for the support from the Selena fans.

‘Entre a Mi Mundo’ tour jacket that Joe Ojeda found!



📸 by @/joeojedaofficial on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/FL9Y0OSHLQ — best of selena (@selenasmedia) May 2, 2021

Ojeda mentions that Selena fans have kept her legacy alive through the years. He’s grateful for the support they give him and the former Los Dinos members.

“The Selena fans are the greatest fans,” Ojeda says. “I’m doing this because I love music and I love all the fans. They always supported Selena. They support us. They support Los Dinos. To me, that’s deep. That’s a blessing.”

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com