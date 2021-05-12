Latidomusic

Exclusive: Joe Ojeda Talks New Single “Dueña De Tu Cama,” Selena Memories And Los Dinos’ Legacy

By May 12, 2021 at 11:37 am
JOEOJEDAOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Tejano legend Joe Ojeda is stepping into the spotlight with his new single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” He reunites with his former Selena y Los Dinos bandmate Chris Pérez and rising Mexican stars Victoria La Mala and Yorch. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Ojeda talks about his new collaboration, his memories of Selena, and the Los Dinos legacy.

It’s been 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract.

Ojeda is most known as the keyboard player in Selena’s band Los Dinos. It’s coming on 40 years since Selena y Los Dinos signed their first record contract with Freddie Records in 1981. Selena is now in the history books as one of the most successful Latin music acts of all time.

“Time flies,” Ojeda tells mitú. “It’s been a great journey being a part of Selena y Los Dinos. Just having the opportunity to be onstage with Selena, and to get this point where I’m at right now. I’m very thankful.”

Selena used to prank Joe Ojeda and Los Dinos on the tour bus.

From his time in Los Dinos, Ojeda has so many memories of Selena. He remembers her always laughing onstage and having that same energy off the stage. “She would still be laughing and cracking jokes,” he says. “She would always light up the room.”

One personal memory Ojeda shared was that Selena often played tricks on Los Dinos right before a show. According to him, she was quite the jokester. Ojeda smiles and laughs as he recalls the story.

“When we were on the bus tired, she would hide our stuff, our luggage, and our shoes,” Ojeda says. “I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t find my shoes. Pete [Astudillo], can I borrow some of your other shoes?’ She wouldn’t tell me where she hid the stuff until like five minutes before going on stage. She would just crack up and be like, ‘Here are your shoes.’ I would be like, ‘Really, Selena? Now I’m wearing Pete’s big old shoes.’ She was full of life. She’s an angel.”

Joe Ojeda says Selena’s positive attitude rubbed off on him.

Selena’s carefree spirit is something that Ojeda has embraced over the years. That’s part of her legacy that he carries with him into his solo career.

“She was always laughing,” he remembers. “I never saw her pissed off or mad. That’s something I reflect on. [That] I take with me. I try not to get mad over the simple things. If anything, if things don’t go your way, just laugh. Laughter is a beautiful thing.”

Joe Ojeda teamed up with Chris Pérez for Victoria La Mala’s “Nuestra Tierra.”

Over the decades, Ojeda has maintained a great relationship with his former Los Dinos bandmate Pérez. Through Chris, he met Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo, who goes by Yorch. Ojeda and Pérez excited fans last month when they released the empowering single “Nuestra Tierra” with their new collaborators.

“We got excited because the message is personal to Victoria La Mala and Jorge Eduardo,” Ojeda says. “[The song] talks about immigrants. It talks about what they go through. Trying to come to this side to find a better life. It’s a sacrifice. Even though we are on this side, we still represent our people, los paisanos.”

Joe Ojeda’s sessions with Victoria, Chris, and Yorch led to his debut single.

As Victoria La Mala told us last week, the writing sessions for “Nuestra Tierra” led to more songs from the four artists, including “Tenme Miedo” on her Soy Mala EP. Another track that came out of the session was Ojeda’s debut single “Dueña De Tu Cama.” Pérez plays guitar on the sensual bop with a cumbia edge.

“The cumbia beat is a very contagious beat that can adapt to any other types of beats,” Ojeda says. “It’s got a cumbia feel. It’s got a pop feel. It’s got an urban feel. It turned out to be a good song when you combine it and mix all those elements together.”

Joe Ojeda is good friends with the actor who plays him on Selena: The Series.

Ojeda promises that there are more songs on the way. The music video for “Dueña De Tu Cama” will follow soon. Right now, Carlos Alfredo, Jr. can be seen playing Ojeda in Netflix’s Selena: The Series. Ojeda reveals that the actor contacted him shortly after getting the role.

“Carlos Alfredo, Jr. is awesome,” Ojeda says. “He reached out to me before the first series. We just connected. He’s a very humble guy. He’s an awesome soul.”

Joe Ojeda is thankful for the support from the Selena fans.

Ojeda mentions that Selena fans have kept her legacy alive through the years. He’s grateful for the support they give him and the former Los Dinos members.

“The Selena fans are the greatest fans,” Ojeda says. “I’m doing this because I love music and I love all the fans. They always supported Selena. They support us. They support Los Dinos. To me, that’s deep. That’s a blessing.”  

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Victoria La Mala And Chiquis Talk “Sexo Débil” And Empowering Women In Regional Mexican Music

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

Entertainment

Yes, Beyoncé Really Did Run Into Selena Quintanilla At A Mall Back In The Day

By May 6, 2021 at 3:26 pm
BY  | May 6, 2021 AT 3:26 pm
Netflix

Part 2 of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” is currently streaming, which means fans of the late Tejano singer are getting a chance to learn more about her origin stories. In the second part of the series, fans can expect to see more of the icon’s tragically brief but beautifully successful life. The new episodes chronicle Selena Quintanilla’s rise as a superstar and will no doubt make fans of the singer feel a deep sense of love for her.

Particularly when it comes to one episode in particular!

Part 2’s episode 6, called “Lo Más Bello,” sees the lives of two superstars collide.

The endearing episode sees Selena, played by Christian Serratos, on a shopping trip to an outdoor mall with her mother and sister. It’s then that the young singer catches the eye of a young girl who is also with her mother and sister.

Perhaps it’s real seeing real, but in either case in this episode, the young girl stops to gaze at Selena. She’s star-struck. In the episode, the young girl’s mother asks who she’s looking at and the girl replies, “Selena, a famous singer. Be quiet!”

Knowing that her daughter is a singer herself, the mother encourages her to introduce herself. Of course, the young girl is too shy to say hello but she does wave.

When Selena walks away, the young girl’s mother reveals a fun twist when she says “Beyoncé Knowles, you better learn not to be afraid of people if you ever want to be famous too.”

Like we said…

Real recognizing real.

Selena
“Selena: The Series” / Netflix

While it might seem like the producers took creative liberty, it turns out they actually didn’t. And it makes sense. Fans of Selena and Beyoncé know that the two singers are Texan-icons.

In a recent interview for MTV Trés, Beyoncé revealed that she actually did see Selena, in the Galleria Mall in Houston. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity,” Beyoncé said in an interview for MTV Trés back in the day. “I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving. Definitely growing up in Texas I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was saying, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Fans of the Texan starlets might also remember how Beyonce, in a 2007 interview with People en Español, spoke about her love of Selena.

At the time, Beyoncée was celebrating her re-release of six Spanish-language tracks. “I listened to Selena all the time” she recalled at the time of the interview. “She’s close to me because of where I’m from.”

Both “Selena: The Series” Parts 1 and 2 are streaming right now on Netflix! Check them out!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
BeyoncéMusicNetflixSelenaSelena Quintanillatrending

Victoria La Mala And Chiquis Talk “Sexo Débil” And Empowering Women In Regional Mexican Music

Latidomusic

Victoria La Mala And Chiquis Talk “Sexo Débil” And Empowering Women In Regional Mexican Music

By May 5, 2021 at 11:27 am
BY  | May 5, 2021 AT 11:27 am
ROC NATION

In time for Cinco de Mayo, Mexican singer Victoria La Mala released her debut EP Soy Mala. In one of the EP’s powerful moments, she teamed up with recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis for “Sexo Débil.” The women of regional Mexican music just want to have fun in the video. In an interview with Latido Music, Victoria La Mala and Chiquis talked about their genre-bending collaboration and career highlights.

Victoria La Mala’s music is a unique blend of regional Mexican music and hip-hop and R&B.

“I grew up in Mexico City,” Victoria La Mala tells mitú. “My dad was from Culiacán. My mom is from Jalisco, so I grew up listening to banda, mariachi, and norteño. I also grew up coming to the states every summer. Out here my tías would be listening to R&B and hip-hop. I really wanted with this project that I’m putting out, Soy Mala, to combine those sides of me.”

Victoria La Mala and Chiquis’ musical worlds collide in “Sexo Débil.”

Victoria La Mala’s unique fusion of regional Mexican music and hip-hop is the soundtrack behind “Sexo Débil” with Chiquis. Victoria’s bicultural flow meets Rivera’s banda music flavor. The song shifts between Latin trap and a cumbia-like breakdown courtesy of Chiquis. Victoria adds that the playful music video was “like a lot of girl power.”

“The industry people don’t see males and females in the same way,” Victoria La Mala says. “I decided I want to a write a song about how sometimes in this world, they treat us differently because we’re females, but we’re going to tell them, ‘No, we’re amazing. We can do whatever we want, and you’re not going to tell me what I can and cannot do.'”

“Doing a song like this with Victoria La Mala is exactly what we’ve been dealing with since the beginning,” Chiquis adds. “Since Graciela Beltrán. Since Jenni Rivera. It’s been so tough. It’s wonderful to be able to do things with other women in my genre for sure.”

Chiquis made Latin Grammys history in November.

In November, Chiquis became the first female solo artist to win the Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album. Her album Playlist featuring collaborations with Becky G, Ely Quintero, and Helen Ochoa took the award that her mom, Jenni Rivera, was once nominated for.

“It was a beautiful moment,” Chiquis recalls. “Very surreal. I like pressure. I like a challenge, so I didn’t want to feel like ‘I’m comfortable now.’ I want to better myself in every single way. It definitely helped in that way as well. It’s beautiful to represent to be able to represent women in my genre, especially when I was nominated with men. It’s an honor.”

Victoria La Mala teamed up with Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for two songs on her EP.

A big moment for Victoria La Mala this year was teaming up with former Selena y Los Dinos band members Chris Pérez and Joe Ojeda for the song “Nuestra Tierra.” They also collaborated with Yorch on the empowering anthem that speaks to the Mexican immigrant experience.

“I’m an immigrant,” Victoria says. “My family came here from Mexico too. It’s always been very important for me to represent that for the immigrants and show that we’re here to make a better life for ourselves.”

“Nuestra Tierra” is actually one of four songs that Victoria La Mala ended up recording with the iconic duo. They also worked together on the song “Tenme Miedo” for her Soy Mala EP.

“It was an amazing experience to work with them,” Victoria La Mala says. “To literally be sitting with two people who are part of the Selena legacy, which I’ve always said is such an inspiration to me. She’s one of my biggest inspirations since I was a little girl. It was so surreal.”

In a moment for Mexican hip-hop, Victoria La Mala collaborated with Alemán.

Another major collaboration on Soy Mala is Victoria La Mala’s song with Mexican rapper Alemán. This is Mexican hip-hop at its finest when the two artists come together. The song “Todo Lo Que Quieres” was helmed by Justin Bieber and Post Malone producer Maejor.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Victoria La Mala says. “When [Alemán] sent me his verses, I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s amazing. He’s such a cool guy. Very down to earth. I tell him, ‘You’re like a primo to me now.’ When he came to L.A. we got to hang out for a little bit. The song that we have together, it’s a trip.”

Victoria La Mala and Chiquis have love for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

Like Victoria La Mala and Chiquis who are working extra hard in the male-dominated regional Mexican music scene, the LGBTQ+ community can identify with that struggle for acceptance. Chiquis’ younger brother, Johnny Rivera, is a part of the community. It’s the women in music that the queer fans often gravitate toward. I asked them if they have a message for their fans in the LGBTQ+ community.

“For me, the message is: I’m so proud of you guys for being who you are,” Victoria La Mala says. “Not being afraid to show your true self. That is something I admire and we need the world to see more of that. We need the world to see people being more confident and being true to who they are. We love you guys and we support you and I’m so proud of you guys for being so strong.”

“I’m very open and very transparent on social media about supporting the LGBT community,” Chiquis adds. “For me it’s very important for people to just be their authentic self. I always say, ‘Live and let live.’ I will never judge or criticize. I’m here. I’m a voice for you guys. I stand with you. Un besote a cada uno de corazón. I love the community. Thank you for your support.”

Victoria La Mala hopes to collaborate with Snow Tha Product next.

As for the next woman to team-up with, Victoria La Mala hopes that can be Mexican-American rapper Snow Tha Product. “She’s one of the few Mexican girls in hip-hop doing it both in English and in Spanish,” she says.

“There’s so much talent out there, female talent, and our genre is a little bit tainted and dominated by males, and I want us to just come together, and unite, and empower each other because it’s not a competition,” Chiquis adds.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Read: Mexican Singer Ivonne Galaz is the First Woman to Release a Major Corridos Tumbados Album

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com

Tags:
alemanChiquis RiveraChris PerezJenni RiveraSelenaSnow Tha Productvictoria la mala