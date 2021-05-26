Latidomusic

Nodeli Is Real: Christian Nodal And Belinda Are Engaged!

By May 26, 2021 at 12:27 pm
JOAN HERNANDEZ

Congratulations to Christian Nodal and Belinda! The Mexican crooner and the Latin pop princess are now engaged. Nodal popped the big question last night and Belinda said yes.

Christian Nodal revealed their engagement on Instagram.

Nodal revealed the big news on Instagram in a beautiful post. In the two photos of the “Nodeli” power couple embracing, Belinda is sporting her new engagement ring.

“Ladies and gentleman, Belinda Peregrin Schull has just made me the luckiest man on the planet,” Nodal wrote.

Belinda’s engagement ring is estimated to be valued at over 3 million dollars.

According to Entertainment Rocks, Nodal popped the question to Belinda in a restaurant in Barcelona. There’s more news coming out about the rock on Belinda’s hand. The Mexican Gossip Girl reports the engagement ring is a 12-carat, emerald-cut diamond. It’s estimated to be valued at over 3 million dollars.

There’s also a Christian Nodal and Belinda duet that’s coming soon.

Nodal and Belinda’s engagement comes on the heels of the news that they’ll be collaborating soon. Billboard reports that the couple will record a cover of José Alfredo Jiménez’s classic “Si Nos Dejan.” Their duet will be the theme song for an upcoming Univision telenovela that’s also called Si Nos Dejan.

The memes coming out of the Nodeli engagement are hilarious.

Nodal and Belinda’s engagement is already inspiring all the memes. The funniest one is dedicated to Belinda’s exes Criss Angel and Lupillo Rivera. The meme references Nodal’s global hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Gera MX, which became the first regional Mexican song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Nodal is hitting the road in the U.S. this fall. He will be an opening act on Alejandro Fernández’s Hecho En México Tour. Nodal also has a global live-stream concert on May 29. Tickets are available here. Belinda’s next collaboration will be with Argentine singer TINI and Spain’s Lola Índigo.

Exclusive: Ramón Vega And Gera MX Talk “Wiken” Collab, Making History In Regional Mexican Music

Exclusive: Ramón Vega And Gera MX Talk “Wiken” Collab, Making History In Regional Mexican Music

By May 19, 2021 at 12:15 pm
SONY MUSIC LATIN

Fusions are continuing to heat up regional Mexican music in 2021. The next big hit is “Wiken” by Ramón Vega and Gera MX. The rising Mexican singer teamed up with the rapper, who recently landed a global smash “Botella Tras Botella” featuring Christian Nodal. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Vega and Gera MX talk about their “happy trap” collaboration and their history-making moves in regional Mexican genre.

Ramón Vega made history as the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing credit with Roy Orbison.

Vega made a splash with his debut single “Contigo Mami” in February. He adapted Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” into a regional Mexican ballad with a reggae twist. At 15-years-old, Vega became the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing with the late rock legend Orbison.

“To share authorship with Roy Orbison and the other writer of the song [‘Oh, Pretty Woman’] on ‘Contigo Mami’ was amazing,” Vega tells mitú.

Gera MX made history this month with the first regional Mexican music song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mexican rapper Gera MX made history this month with his hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Christian Nodal. The peda-ready song blended Gera’s hip-hop edge with Nodal’s mariacheño (mariachi and Norteño) sound. When the collaboration debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 60, it became the first regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart.

“I feel like that’s an award of life after working so hard sharing energies with people in regional Mexican music like Ramoncito, Chris [Nodal], and Grupo Codiciado,” Gera MX says. “I share this [achievement] with a lot of rappers. I think constantly making good music and putting my soul in my music took my name there. I’m enjoying this moment, but I’m still the same person. The same player with ambitions. I’m hungry every day to go out and do more.”

Ramón Vega and Gera MX are teaming up for the first time on “Wiken.”

Both history-making Mexican acts teamed up for Vega’s third single “Wiken.” The vibrantly colorful music video reflects the sound of the upbeat Latin bop. Vega sings about having a weekend fling without the baggage of feelings. It’s a story that actually happened in the Gen-Z artist’s love life.

“The song was inspired by when I was in a relationship, but I didn’t know it was a relationship with three people,” Vega says. “I said, ‘I’m going to sing about this, señora.’ I made this into a song because I know that I’m not the only person who’s realized they’re in that kind of relationship.”

Before releasing “Wiken,” Vega uploaded a preview of the song to his Instagram story. When Gera MX liked what he heard, the rapper decided to jump on the song.

“Ramon is my compa,” Gera MX says. “Like with my compa Chris, this big movement happening in Mexico is a chain of Mexican and Latino people giving each other a hand in good faith and making big songs like ‘Wiken.'”

Gera MX will be touring the U.S. soon while Ramón Vega will keep the music coming.

As for what’s next, Gera MX says he will tour the U.S. as a special guest on Christian Nodal’s tour. Afterward, Gera will embark on his own tour of the country. Vega promises more music is on the way. “I’m still in my room and in the studio with my guitar making music,” he says. To be breaking through at such a young age, Vega is hoping to inspire others like him.

“Seeing kids singing my music, doing covers of ‘Contigo Mami’ and ‘Wiken,’ it feels beautiful,” Vega says. “I want to inspire kids and be a motivation for them that everyone will work out if you keep at it.”

In Time For Cinco De Mayo, Christian Nodal And Gera MX Enter Billboard’s Global Chart Top 10

In Time For Cinco De Mayo, Christian Nodal And Gera MX Enter Billboard’s Global Chart Top 10

By May 4, 2021 at 1:34 pm
BY  | May 4, 2021 AT 1:34 pm
GERAMX1 / INSTAGRAM

Two Mexican acts have the biggest Latin song in the world right now. Christian Nodal and Gera MX’s genre-bending “Botella Tras Botella” debuted in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart this week. There’s no doubt that this collaboration will be on heavy rotation this Cinco de Mayo.

Christian Nodal and Gera MX mixed regional Mexican music with hip-hop.

Nodal from Sonora and San Luis Potosí native Gera MX released “Botella Tras Botella” on April 22. The song blended Nodal’s signature mariacheño sound (a mix of mariachi and Norteño) with Gera MX’s hip-hop edge. The guys commiserate over heartbreak by kicking back a few chelas. In the music video, Nodal and Gera MX are hanging out together. The black-and-white visual has over 82 million views on YouTube.

“Botella Tras Botella” also cracked the U.S. Hot 100 chart.

Like a Mexican “Dákiti,” “Botella Tras Botella” entered the top 10 of Global 200 chart this week. The chart pulls streaming data from 200 countries and territories, including the U.S. Nodal and Gera MX’s collaboration enters the chart at No. 9. It’s the only Latin song in the top 10. “Botella Tras Botella” also impressively cracked the all-genre U.S. Hot 100 chart at No. 60. This song marks Nodal and Gera MX’s first entry on the Hot 100 chart.

Christian Nodal is keeping regional Mexican music fresh.

With reggaeton and Latin trap’s grip on the globe, “Botella Tras Botella” is an example of the power of regional Mexican music has through Gen-Z acts like Nodal. And for this to happen just days before Cinco de Mayo is amazing. The Mexican holiday will definitely keep the song streams coming in.

Nodal’s last album AYAYAY! was released in May 2020. He’s currently in a relationship with Latin pop princess Belinda.

