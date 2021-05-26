Nodeli Is Real: Christian Nodal And Belinda Are Engaged!

Latidomusic

Fusions are continuing to heat up regional Mexican music in 2021. The next big hit is “Wiken” by Ramón Vega and Gera MX. The rising Mexican singer teamed up with the rapper, who recently landed a global smash “Botella Tras Botella” featuring Christian Nodal. In an exclusive interview with Latido Music, Vega and Gera MX talk about their “happy trap” collaboration and their history-making moves in regional Mexican genre.

Ramón Vega made history as the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing credit with Roy Orbison.

Vega made a splash with his debut single “Contigo Mami” in February. He adapted Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” into a regional Mexican ballad with a reggae twist. At 15-years-old, Vega became the youngest Mexican artist to share a co-writing with the late rock legend Orbison.

“To share authorship with Roy Orbison and the other writer of the song [‘Oh, Pretty Woman’] on ‘Contigo Mami’ was amazing,” Vega tells mitú.

Gera MX made history this month with the first regional Mexican music song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mexican rapper Gera MX made history this month with his hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Christian Nodal. The peda-ready song blended Gera’s hip-hop edge with Nodal’s mariacheño (mariachi and Norteño) sound. When the collaboration debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 60, it became the first regional Mexican song to enter the all-genre chart.

“I feel like that’s an award of life after working so hard sharing energies with people in regional Mexican music like Ramoncito, Chris [Nodal], and Grupo Codiciado,” Gera MX says. “I share this [achievement] with a lot of rappers. I think constantly making good music and putting my soul in my music took my name there. I’m enjoying this moment, but I’m still the same person. The same player with ambitions. I’m hungry every day to go out and do more.”

Ramón Vega and Gera MX are teaming up for the first time on “Wiken.”

Both history-making Mexican acts teamed up for Vega’s third single “Wiken.” The vibrantly colorful music video reflects the sound of the upbeat Latin bop. Vega sings about having a weekend fling without the baggage of feelings. It’s a story that actually happened in the Gen-Z artist’s love life.

“The song was inspired by when I was in a relationship, but I didn’t know it was a relationship with three people,” Vega says. “I said, ‘I’m going to sing about this, señora.’ I made this into a song because I know that I’m not the only person who’s realized they’re in that kind of relationship.”

Before releasing “Wiken,” Vega uploaded a preview of the song to his Instagram story. When Gera MX liked what he heard, the rapper decided to jump on the song.

“Ramon is my compa,” Gera MX says. “Like with my compa Chris, this big movement happening in Mexico is a chain of Mexican and Latino people giving each other a hand in good faith and making big songs like ‘Wiken.'”

Gera MX will be touring the U.S. soon while Ramón Vega will keep the music coming.

As for what’s next, Gera MX says he will tour the U.S. as a special guest on Christian Nodal’s tour. Afterward, Gera will embark on his own tour of the country. Vega promises more music is on the way. “I’m still in my room and in the studio with my guitar making music,” he says. To be breaking through at such a young age, Vega is hoping to inspire others like him.

“Seeing kids singing my music, doing covers of ‘Contigo Mami’ and ‘Wiken,’ it feels beautiful,” Vega says. “I want to inspire kids and be a motivation for them that everyone will work out if you keep at it.”

