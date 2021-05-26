Nodeli Is Real: Christian Nodal And Belinda Are Engaged!
Congratulations to Christian Nodal and Belinda! The Mexican crooner and the Latin pop princess are now engaged. Nodal popped the big question last night and Belinda said yes.
Christian Nodal revealed their engagement on Instagram.
Nodal revealed the big news on Instagram in a beautiful post. In the two photos of the “Nodeli” power couple embracing, Belinda is sporting her new engagement ring.
“Ladies and gentleman, Belinda Peregrin Schull has just made me the luckiest man on the planet,” Nodal wrote.
Belinda’s engagement ring is estimated to be valued at over 3 million dollars.
According to Entertainment Rocks, Nodal popped the question to Belinda in a restaurant in Barcelona. There’s more news coming out about the rock on Belinda’s hand. The Mexican Gossip Girl reports the engagement ring is a 12-carat, emerald-cut diamond. It’s estimated to be valued at over 3 million dollars.
There’s also a Christian Nodal and Belinda duet that’s coming soon.
Nodal and Belinda’s engagement comes on the heels of the news that they’ll be collaborating soon. Billboard reports that the couple will record a cover of José Alfredo Jiménez’s classic “Si Nos Dejan.” Their duet will be the theme song for an upcoming Univision telenovela that’s also called Si Nos Dejan.
The memes coming out of the Nodeli engagement are hilarious.
Nodal and Belinda’s engagement is already inspiring all the memes. The funniest one is dedicated to Belinda’s exes Criss Angel and Lupillo Rivera. The meme references Nodal’s global hit “Botella Tras Botella” with Gera MX, which became the first regional Mexican song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Nodal is hitting the road in the U.S. this fall. He will be an opening act on Alejandro Fernández’s Hecho En México Tour. Nodal also has a global live-stream concert on May 29. Tickets are available here. Belinda’s next collaboration will be with Argentine singer TINI and Spain’s Lola Índigo.
