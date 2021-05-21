Latidomusic

Chiquis Is The First Female Latin Artist To Drop Digital NFT Art

By May 21, 2021 at 8:41 am
AnRKey X

Chiquis is the latest artist to join the NFT (non-fungible token) market. The Mexican-American singer is going to release NFT art this Friday that’s inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the celebrities that have dropped NFT art.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of NFTs as a form of digital currency skyrocketed. According to CNN En Español, recent celebrities that have put NFT art for sale include Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and others. To better understand this emerging trend, mitú released an explainer that puts into context the worth of NFTs.

Chiquis teamed up with AnRKey X for her NFT drop.

Chiquis is the first female Latin artist to join the NFT market. She partnered with AnRKey X, a crypto NFT gaming company, to release her first NFT artwork. Chiquis’s NFT game card is inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona that she often mentions in her interviews and on social media. Her animated character is a part of AnRKey X’s NFT game Battle Wave 2323, which is inspired by the Marvel universe.

“Creating these NFTS has been so exciting!” Chiquis said in a statement. “I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and also to stay at the forefront of what’s next in business and technology. I hope my fans and digital art collectors love them.”

The “Spiritual Gangsta” card will be one of five NFT art pieces that Chiquis releases. The NFT goes on sale this Friday at 11 AM EST. Fans can buy it here. Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna joined the NFT team game in March with Monopoly-inspired art.

Music Videos You Need To Watch This Week: Messiah, The Marias, Elena Rose

By May 19, 2021 at 12:07 pm
@messiahgram / @themarias / @elenarose / Instagram

Welcome to The Watch List, where we round up the best Latin music videos released in the past week that you need in your life.

From Messiah with Nicky Jam and Ozuna making it rain in the “Millonario Remix” music video, to The Marias’ cinematic experience in “Hush” and Elena Rose’s 90s-inspired “Pimienta,” check out the full list below.

Messiah, Nicky Jam, Ozuna – “Millonario Remix”

You know you made it when you take the squad shopping with you. Messiah recruited Nicky Jam and Ozuna for “Millonario Remix” and take their crew to the store to spend that cash.

The Marias – “Hush”

The Marias music video for “Hush” from their upcoming debut album CINEMA looks like it’s coming straight from an A24 film and could easily be the soundtrack of a science fiction movie.

Elena Rose – “Pimienta”

Venezuelan Singer-Songwriter Elena Rose is serving ’90s inspired visuals with a touch of Marilyn Monroe in the music video for “Pimienta.”

ARON, Jesse Baez – “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad)”

Netflix Élite series actor and now singer, ARON, is back with más música. This time around, the Spanish singer recruited Guatemalan-born R&B singer Jesse Baez for “Plastilina (Una Chica de Verdad).” In the music video, we get to see Aron travel from Madrid to Mexico City to meet up with Jesse and kick it with the homies along the way.

Danny Ocean – “Besarnos de Cero “

Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean shows off his dance moves in the visualizer for “Besarnos de Cero.” Shirtless and in one take, Danny doesn’t need a high-budget music video to let you know exactly how he feels.

Harry Nach – “Nexus”

Chilean Trap star Harry Nach goes the psychedelic route in the music video for “Nexus,” which seems to have been inspired by Travis Scott visuals. We DEMAND a collab!

Samantha Sanchez – “Muero Contigo”

Spanish-Cuban Latin pop singer Samantha Sanchez released her new music video for “Muero Contigo,” where Bonnie meets Clyde. Samantha’s love interest is none other than @mostfamousgringo from TikTok. ¡Dale!

Ambar Lucid – “Get Lost In The Music”

A female-led mob, Día de los Muertos makeup, tarot cards, and more that you can expect in Ambar Lucid’s music video for “Get Lost in The Music.”

Lasso, Danna Paola – “Ladrones”

Watch Lasso and Danna Paola become partners in crime and lovers in the “Ladrones” music video.

Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

Latidomusic

Lupillo Rivera Teams Up Snoop Dogg And Cypress Hill’s B-Real In “Grandes Ligas” Music Video

By May 14, 2021 at 5:06 am
BY  | May 14, 2021 AT 5:06 am
LUPILLORIVERAOFFICIAL / INSTAGRAM

Regional Mexican superstar Lupillo Rivera is pulling no punches with his new single. He teams up with fellow LBC native Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hills’ B-Real in “Grandes Ligas.” Rising Mexican rappers Alemán and Santa Fe Klan also feature in the music video.

Lupillo Rivera blends his classic “El Pelotero” with hip-hop.

Rivera samples his own classic “El Pelotero” with a rap on both sides of the border from Tío Snoop, B-Real, Alemán, and Santa Fe Klan. This collaboration is not exactly out of left field for Rivera as he was born and raised in Long Beach with Snoop.

“I’ve had a love for rap since Eazy-E and N.W.A, when they started coming out,” Rivera said during a press conference. “Snoop, we were classmates. We went to the same high school. When Snoop popped up [in rap], I was, ‘Oh man, this guy is really making it.'”

Lupillo Rivera admits that B-Real’s fire verse made him up his game.

Not too far off from Long Beach is B-Real, a Chicano from L.A. The bars this Cypress Hill legend spits in English and Spanish are mind-blowing. He seamlessly switches between both languages. “When I heard B-Real’s part, I was like, ‘Damn, this vato killed it,'” Rivera said. “I got to up my game. I don’t care if I’m speaking Spanish, but I got to make my sh*t sound right.”

During the press conference, B-Real mentioned that his Spanish has gotten better over the years from features and the few times that Cypress Hill has recorded in Spanish. He admitted that his wife still helps him out when he has to spit bars in his family’s native tongue. “My sh*t is that I always give it to my wife to proofread it to make sure I wrote everything correctly,” he said.

Alemán and Santa Fe Klan team up for the first time on this collaboration.

Thanks to Christian Nodal and Gera MX’s hit “Botella Tras Botella,” regional Mexican music and hip-hop fusions are going global. “Grandes Ligas” is a breakthrough moment for Mexicanos Alemán and Santa Fe Klan, who are collaborating together for the first time.

“I didn’t do this for money,” Alemán said. “I did this for my love of making music. I’m going to keep opening doors to help out more carnales who got my back. They’ve given me a hand before. As Alemán, I hope to one day be a bridge to help more of the clika come over.”

The music video is like a Latino Ocean’s Eleven.

“Grandes Ligas” is a knockout collaboration. The music video for the explosive track is cinematic like Ocean’s Eleven with the guys working together to take some loot. It’s also pretty intense with Rivera getting shot and seemingly killed. “[This video] is never intended to disgust viewers or encourage them to commit any violent acts,” reads the disclaimer at the start of the visual.

