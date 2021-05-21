Chiquis Is The First Female Latin Artist To Drop Digital NFT Art
Chiquis is the latest artist to join the NFT (non-fungible token) market. The Mexican-American singer is going to release NFT art this Friday that’s inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona.
Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the celebrities that have dropped NFT art.
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of NFTs as a form of digital currency skyrocketed. According to CNN En Español, recent celebrities that have put NFT art for sale include Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and others. To better understand this emerging trend, mitú released an explainer that puts into context the worth of NFTs.
Chiquis teamed up with AnRKey X for her NFT drop.
Chiquis is the first female Latin artist to join the NFT market. She partnered with AnRKey X, a crypto NFT gaming company, to release her first NFT artwork. Chiquis’s NFT game card is inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona that she often mentions in her interviews and on social media. Her animated character is a part of AnRKey X’s NFT game Battle Wave 2323, which is inspired by the Marvel universe.
“Creating these NFTS has been so exciting!” Chiquis said in a statement. “I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and also to stay at the forefront of what’s next in business and technology. I hope my fans and digital art collectors love them.”
The “Spiritual Gangsta” card will be one of five NFT art pieces that Chiquis releases. The NFT goes on sale this Friday at 11 AM EST. Fans can buy it here. Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna joined the NFT team game in March with Monopoly-inspired art.
Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more
Read: Dolly Parton Sings “Jolene” Cumbia Version With Chiquis In Virtual Duet
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com