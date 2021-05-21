Chiquis Is The First Female Latin Artist To Drop Digital NFT Art

Latidomusic

Chiquis is the latest artist to join the NFT (non-fungible token) market. The Mexican-American singer is going to release NFT art this Friday that’s inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are among the celebrities that have dropped NFT art.

@SnoopDogg recently sold a #NFT, through @cryptocom



Some time ago he also said he plans to launch a "Soop Coin" or "Dogg Coin" but when?! We are all expectant… pic.twitter.com/PSN2P6YUQg — Crypto Rewards Studio (@CRS_Platform) May 14, 2021

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of NFTs as a form of digital currency skyrocketed. According to CNN En Español, recent celebrities that have put NFT art for sale include Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes, Grimes, and others. To better understand this emerging trend, mitú released an explainer that puts into context the worth of NFTs.

Chiquis teamed up with AnRKey X for her NFT drop.

🔥 ANNOUNCING the FIRST #DeFi powered Celebrity NFT IN HISTORY— @Chiquis626



💎 FIRST celebrity NFT to generate APY rewards!



💎 FIRST celebrity #NFT to be DeFi staked!



💎 Generating 300,000 APY!



Sale: Friday May 21 @ 3pm UTC



Read announcement HERE! https://t.co/0Lh0PAb62Q pic.twitter.com/YfeESRHztl — AnRKey X – $ANRX (@AnRKeyX) May 19, 2021

Chiquis is the first female Latin artist to join the NFT market. She partnered with AnRKey X, a crypto NFT gaming company, to release her first NFT artwork. Chiquis’s NFT game card is inspired by her “Spiritual Gangsta” persona that she often mentions in her interviews and on social media. Her animated character is a part of AnRKey X’s NFT game Battle Wave 2323, which is inspired by the Marvel universe.

“Creating these NFTS has been so exciting!” Chiquis said in a statement. “I’m always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and also to stay at the forefront of what’s next in business and technology. I hope my fans and digital art collectors love them.”

The “Spiritual Gangsta” card will be one of five NFT art pieces that Chiquis releases. The NFT goes on sale this Friday at 11 AM EST. Fans can buy it here. Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna joined the NFT team game in March with Monopoly-inspired art.

Click here for Latido Music, 24/7 Latin music videos & more

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com