Maná & Paquita La Del Barrio Will Be Honored At 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny may be the most-nominated artist at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, but the ceremony will also be saluting the Latin music legends. Mexican rock group Maná and regional Mexican powerhouse Paquita La Del Barrio will be honored with special awards.

Bad Bunny will most likely sweep the categories that he’s nominated in.

Bad Bunny is nominated 22 times in 13 categories. The winners of the Billboard Latin Music Awards are weighted on sales, streaming, and radio airplay, so the Puerto Rican superstar will likely win most of his awards. Benito was the most-streamed artist on Spotify last year, so good luck to his competition. Behind Bad Bunny is Maluma with 11 nominations and J Balvin with nine nominations.

Maná will receive the Billboard Icon award.

Outside of the competitive categories, the Billboard Latin Music Awards will also honor a few veterans in Latin music. Maná will receive the Billboard Icon award. Fher Olvera and his bandmates will also perform their cover of “El Reloj Cucú” for the first time. The band will be joined onstage by 12-year-old singer Mabel. In their 35-year career, Maná have won 24 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The guys are also nominated this year for Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group.

Paquita La Del Barrio will receive the Lifetime Achievement award.

Mexican singer Paquita La Del Barrio will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She has a career that spans over 50 years. In the male-dominated regional Mexican scene, Paquita is known her songs that empower women and push back on machismo. She will also be performing at the awards, and we’re hoping Paquita sings some of “Rata De Dos Patas” live.

Camila Cabello, Christian Nodal, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Prince Royce, and Carlos Rivera are also slated to perform. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air Thursday, Sept. 23 on Telemundo.

