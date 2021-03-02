Becky G Turns the Party in “Rotate” with Burna Boy

Latidomusic

Becky G is coming through with the best bangers of the year so far. On Feb. 25, she collaborated with Nigerian artist Burna Boy for the commanding “Rotate.”

Today’s top soccer stars appear in a Pepsi commercial with “Rotate.”

Becky G and Burna Boy first premiered “Rotate” in a Pepsi Max commercial filled with soccer stars. In the “Fizz to Life” clip, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba jump out of their photos on the walls. Shanice van de Sanden and Jadon Sancho also appear in the visual.

“‘Rotate’ to me is a celebration,” Becky G said in a statement. “I think it’s evident that fútbol holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport.”

Becky G really said, “Figure 8!”

Not only is “Rotate” a nice jingle, but the whole song was released this week, and it’s so much bigger than its Pepsi placement. The reggaeton music that Becky G has immersed herself in meets the Afro-beats courtesy of Jamaican hitmaker Di Genius. The Mexican-American pop star takes over the dance floor in Spanish and English. Burna Boy scores a goal with his triumphant verse that elevates this global anthem. Becky G is ready to turn the party with Burna Boy.

“Rotate” is Becky G’s first taste of new music in 2021. Her last album, Mala Santa, was released in 2019 and it featured the hits like “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha and “Mayores” with Bad Bunny.

