Latidomusic

Becky G Turns the Party in “Rotate” with Burna Boy

By March 2, 2021 at 11:46 am
IAMBECKYG / BURNABOYGRAM / INSTAGRAM

Becky G is coming through with the best bangers of the year so far. On Feb. 25, she collaborated with Nigerian artist Burna Boy for the commanding “Rotate.”

Today’s top soccer stars appear in a Pepsi commercial with “Rotate.”

Becky G and Burna Boy first premiered “Rotate” in a Pepsi Max commercial filled with soccer stars. In the “Fizz to Life” clip, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba jump out of their photos on the walls. Shanice van de Sanden and Jadon Sancho also appear in the visual.

“‘Rotate’ to me is a celebration,” Becky G said in a statement. “I think it’s evident that fútbol holds a special place in my heart and having Burna Boy join me on this made sense because ultimately I wanted to embody the perfect pre-game song that gets the blood flowing, makes you want to dance and enjoy the sport.”

Becky G really said, “Figure 8!”

Not only is “Rotate” a nice jingle, but the whole song was released this week, and it’s so much bigger than its Pepsi placement. The reggaeton music that Becky G has immersed herself in meets the Afro-beats courtesy of Jamaican hitmaker Di Genius. The Mexican-American pop star takes over the dance floor in Spanish and English. Burna Boy scores a goal with his triumphant verse that elevates this global anthem. Becky G is ready to turn the party with Burna Boy.

“Rotate” is Becky G’s first taste of new music in 2021. Her last album, Mala Santa, was released in 2019 and it featured the hits like “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha and “Mayores” with Bad Bunny.

Karol G, Bad Bunny, And Cardi B Lead AMA Nominations

Karol G, Bad Bunny, And Cardi B Lead AMA Nominations

By October 29, 2020 at 11:36 pm
BY  | October 29, 2020 AT 11:36 pm
Amy Sussman / BBMA2020 / Getty Images for dcp

The American Music Awards included three new categories to highlight Latin music stars. The nominations are officially out and here are the Latinos who are nominated for awards at the AMAs.

Cardi B

Not even a pandemic could keep Cardi B down. The rapper had an amazing year when it comes to her music career, especially with the release of “WAP.” Therefore, it should not be a surprise that Cardi B has been nominated for Collaboration of the Year for “WAP,” Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip Hop, and Favorite Song – Rap/Hip Hop for “WAP.”

Bad Bunny

CONFIEN EN MI 🌜✨💫

The Puerto Rican artist is one of the most beloved members of the Latin music world. He has been nominated for the most awards of all male Latin music artist with four nominations. Bad Bunny is up for Best Male Artist – Latin, Favorite Album – Latin for “Las que no iban de salir” and “YHLQMDLG,” and Favorite Latin Song for “Vete.”

J Balvin

Los Angeles acá seguimos !! Pa Lante !!

J Balvin will always be an important part of Latin music and the AMA nominations show why. The Colombian artist has been nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Latin and Favorite Song – Latin for “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life).”

Ozuna

Ozuna was the center of a controversial couple of years but his music career has always been strong. This year, he is going against Bad Bunny and J Balvin for Favorite Male Artist – Latin.

Becky G

Hoy a las 3PM PT 😘 #NoDrama

The Inglewood-native continues to slay with her incredible music. The AMAs have taken notice and the singer is up for Favorite Female Artist – Latin.

KAROL G

KAROL G is one musician that will definitely be around for a long time to come. The Colombian singer and songwriter has made a major name for herself and landed two AMA nominations. KAROL G is up for both Favorite Female Artist – Latin and Favorite Song – Latin for “Tusa.”

Rosalía

🖤

There is a lot of controversy about Rosalía and her inclusion in Latin music. While she does sing in Spanish, people have an issue with her being considered Latin music. However, the AMAs nominated Rosalía for Favorite Female Artist – Latin.

Anuel AA

Anuel AA rounds out the list of nominees for the AMAs. The singer is nominated for Favorite Album – Latin for “Emmanuel.”

Chiquis And Becky G Release Video For Spanish-Language Version Of Dolly Parton’s Hit Song ‘Jolene’

Chiquis And Becky G Release Video For Spanish-Language Version Of Dolly Parton’s Hit Song ‘Jolene’

By June 30, 2020 at 11:30 am
ChiquisOnline / YouTube

Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” is arguably one of the most iconic songs in American music. We have all heard bits and pieces of the song growing up because it is just that iconic. After almost 50 years, “Jolene” has another Spanish-language cover brought to us by Becky G and Chiquis.

Spanish-speaking country music fans have a new cover to celebrate.

Becky G and Chiquis have released the music video for their Spanish-language cover of the American classic song “Jolene.” Originally released by Dolly Parton in 1973, “Jolene” is one of those songs that have become a timeless classic of American music.

Country music is quickly becoming a favorite genre in the Latino community. There has been a 25 percent increase in Latino support of country music. When you consider how many Latinos live in the south in states like Texas, it kind of makes sense.

Rolling Stone magazine claimed that it was the first Spanish-language cover of the song.

The magazine got called out on Twitter after claiming that this was the first Spanish-language cover of “Jolene.” The cover by regional Mexican music divas Becky G and Chiquis is good but it is not the first.

The first Spanish-language cover of “Jolene” is by Las Chicas del Can.

The Dominican group recorded “Youlin” in 1985 and the merengue take on the song is really fun to listen to. The version from the girl group is a very different take and feel on the song as compared to Becky G and Chiquis. The two songs are very different and both are very fun to listen to.

Either way, fans of country and regional Mexican music are here for this.

The music video is an animated rollercoaster with Becky G and Chiquis playing tough mujeres doing their thing. The music video is set up like a comic book because we all know that the most amazing superhero stories are comic books. Tbh, these two looked perfect in their tough acting roles.

If you want to listen to the original “Jolene,” here it is.

Truly, this will probably remain one of the greatest American classics of all time.

