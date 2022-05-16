11 Career Struggles Only First-Generation Immigrants Understand

graduations

Whether you’ve recently graduated and are just entering the workforce, or you’ve taken strides in your chosen career for years, you probably have been through your fair share of hurdles. Us first-generation immigrants deal with career struggles other people could never understand — and we’re that much stronger and more powerful for it.

This generation of Latinos/hispanos is the generation that breaks a cycle . I see y’all hustlers , business star ups/ owners . No success is too small , no dream is too big. Oh specially young parents ! I salute you . — the.pharaoh (@Esewey_eric) December 22, 2020

If you’re first-gen, you might feel like you’re carrying the weight of the world on your back: your parents’ expectations after sacrificing everything to give you a better life, an extremely frustrating pay gap, and even less job opportunities.

Sometimes, we let go of our dreams to make our families proud, and other times? We can’t stop feeling guilty for earning more than our parents. The struggle is extremely real, and there’s not enough conversation about us first-generation Latinos’ mental health as soon as we step into the workforce.

Still, it’s good to know we’re not alone — that’s why we decided to compile 11 career struggles only we as first-generation Latinos understand.

1. First-gen immigrants can feel “selfish” for following our actual dreams— especially in the arts.

1st-2nd gen latino artists, its okay and not selfish at all to follow the career path you want (animation/comics/etc) it'll prob gonna be a struggle, but you can do both follow your dream & support your family.



At least, thats what I wish someone had told me as I was growing up — Pablo Leon (@ArtsyPabster) March 26, 2018

2. Many of us choose our careers simply because a field needs way more representation.

we need more Latino/Hispanic doctors,teachers,nurses,dentist,etc. It saddens me to see my people struggle to hold a conversation in a language they aren’t familiar with. This is one of the many reasons I chose what career I wanted to pursue.🥺❤️ — paulaa (@BazaPaulita) February 2, 2021

3. Imposter syndrome is a thing for many of us Latinos. But we need to let go of it — you earned this.

Please allow your students of underrepresented populations (Black, Latino, etc) to be angry.



Imposter syndrome and even being told we got in because of affirmative action happens EVERYDAY. And we didn’t have the luxury to give big donations to get in.



WE EARNED OUR SPOTS. https://t.co/uujUcRzmPW — pink potion witch (@pansexualdulce) March 13, 2019

4. We were raised to stay humble and agradecido… but sometimes that gets in the way of negotiating with our boss for the pay we deserve.

💯.

Also, I wonder how many children of immigrants struggle with the wage gap. For many Latino parents, being humilde or humble was of utmost importance. Professionally this has played into my career by not knowing how to negotiate and not calling out my wage gap early enough. https://t.co/X74mH5Wl8P — Jenny (@jenna_b101) August 25, 2020

5. Sometimes we find ourselves choosing a career to fulfill a parent’s dream instead of our own goals, or take on more responsibilities than we can handle.

As Latinos, we are held to certain standards in our communities. We are expected to take care of our siblings as we grow up, our parents as they get older, our families when we have them one day. Thus we are expected to take less risks such as chasing our own dreams/goals. — it is what it is (@_mujer__) December 18, 2018

6. At work, we can sometimes be gaslighted by being called “fiery,” “passionate” or overly emotional… all on the basis of our Latino culture.

Latino stereotypes in the workplace: a struggle throughout my career. We're often seen as emotional/passionate as if it were a bad thing. But @BayerUS's Patricia Corsi has another take on it.⭐️ #WomenTrailblazers https://t.co/uuvKlH9pJT — Luz Corona Rapp 🧵 (@luzcorona_) January 12, 2021

7. Us first-generation Latinos were raised with a “si se puede” mentality that means we go hard at work and can be perfectionists, even sacrificing our own mental health.

I’ll never be the perfect Latino, or even the perfect mental health story. Yet so few of us make it, we take all this on. I have so much anxiety about the standard to which my work will be held. Something white people dont deal with to this degree.

And yet, our voices are needed — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 19, 2020

8. The pay gap is very real, with Latinas making only 57% of what non-Hispanic white men are paid. Even after landing our dream job, many of us BIPOC still deal with differences in pay.

I see my college educated Black, Asian & Latino colleagues struggle money & career wise. Most Whites remain ignorant of disparities. — Nadine Patterson (@hipcinema) July 10, 2016

9. Many of us feel a desire (or even obligated) to financially take care of our parents, especially if we earn more money than they do.

The American dream is to buy a home



The Latino dream is to buy your parents a home — Tiago Forte (@fortelabs) December 13, 2020

10. It’s always a good idea to ask for help, even if our first instinct is to deal with things on our own.

Idk if it’s the Latino or masculine urge in me to never ask for help even when I need it lol — Erick (@erick_chaaa) December 7, 2021

11. Our parents left everything they knew to make sure we never struggled like they did — and their sacrifices will never be lost on us!

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month to all my Latinos working for that American dream. 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 ￼ pic.twitter.com/wsz6LRK8AS — Julio Martinez (@JulioPosts) September 28, 2021

